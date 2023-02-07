ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

13newsnow.com

ODU women storm past Georgia Southern 67-50

NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion women's basketball team held the top-scoring player and top-scoring team in the Sun Belt Conference to season lows and blew to its ninth victory in the last 11 games Thursday night. Guard Makayla Dickens poured in 14 points, and Brianna Jackson came off...
NORFOLK, VA
Augusta Free Press

Norfolk man convicted of trying to run down ODU tennis star in 7-Eleven parking lot

A Norfolk man has been convicted for driving his car into an ODU tennis star, but for the grace of god and an Eagle Scout being nearby not killing the student-athlete. Larry Lorenzo Taylor Jr., 35, had been acting erratically at the 7-Eleven on the corner of Powhatan Avenue and 48th Street the morning of the incident on Oct. 25, 2021, to the point that an employee warned employees on the next shift to keep an eye out for him.
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

13News Now Vault: A look back at the first Pungo Strawberry Festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s a festival to celebrate one of the things Pungo does best: the annual Pungo Strawberry Festival was on a 36-year run heading into 2020. But the COVID pandemic forced a cancelation that year, and because of some land-use issues, we have yet to see the return of the festival.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Navy Admiral to visit Blair Middle School

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – On February 10, Blair Middle School will welcome U.S. Navy Admiral Christopher Grady for the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (VCJCS) STEM Challenge. The VCJCS Stem Challenge provides students with supplies to engineer a device that can support a can of vegetables....
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Hague Pharmacy at CHKD closes abruptly

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Hague Pharmacy at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters closed abruptly on Wednesday after its lease was terminated, leaving patients confused and worried about how they’ll get needed medications. “We regret to inform you that our pharmacy will be closing its...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Naval Station Norfolk to hold active shooter training exercise

Naval Station Norfolk is having an active shooter training exercise on Wednesday, February 8.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Intern Blog: My First Few Weeks at WAVY

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When I got the call that I had been selected to be the News Intern at WAVY TV 10, I knew I was in for a great experience. I first came across WAVY on the social media of Destini Harris, a former WAVY intern, who I know from Hampton University. Her content made WAVY TV 10 look like a great place to work.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice

Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street.
NORFOLK, VA
defensenews.com

Newport News has fully staffed attack sub line, after years of delays

WASHINGTON — The Virginia-class submarine production line at Newport News Shipbuilding is now fully staffed, after taking a back seat to the preeminent Columbia-class submarine program for years. A larger workforce is one of several factors that give the company confidence the remaining Block IV Virginia boats will be...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

