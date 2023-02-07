Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerVirginia State
2 bridge closures scheduled for Gwynn's Island in MathewsWatchful EyeMathews, VA
Experience the Magic of Mardi Gras in Norfolk at Waterside DistrictAlexandrea SumuelNorfolk, VA
Two Dead and One Injured in Portsmouth ShootingcretePortsmouth, VA
Iconic 55-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Closes; Proposed Plans For Re-Development Made PublicJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
13newsnow.com
ODU women storm past Georgia Southern 67-50
NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion women's basketball team held the top-scoring player and top-scoring team in the Sun Belt Conference to season lows and blew to its ninth victory in the last 11 games Thursday night. Guard Makayla Dickens poured in 14 points, and Brianna Jackson came off...
Norfolk, February 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Norfolk. The Nansemond-Suffolk Academy basketball team will have a game with Norfolk Collegiate School on February 09, 2023, 13:00:00. The Nansemond-Suffolk Academy basketball team will have a game with Norfolk Collegiate School on February 09, 2023, 14:30:00.
Hampton University names alumnus Anthony D. Henderson as AD
Hampton University is bringing home one of its own to take over its department of athletics. The post Hampton University names alumnus Anthony D. Henderson as AD appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Upset Alert: Hampton defeats North Carolina AT
Nylah Young scored big to push the Lady Pirates to victory over North Carolina A&T The post Upset Alert: Hampton defeats North Carolina A&T appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Augusta Free Press
Norfolk man convicted of trying to run down ODU tennis star in 7-Eleven parking lot
A Norfolk man has been convicted for driving his car into an ODU tennis star, but for the grace of god and an Eagle Scout being nearby not killing the student-athlete. Larry Lorenzo Taylor Jr., 35, had been acting erratically at the 7-Eleven on the corner of Powhatan Avenue and 48th Street the morning of the incident on Oct. 25, 2021, to the point that an employee warned employees on the next shift to keep an eye out for him.
13newsnow.com
13News Now Vault: A look back at the first Pungo Strawberry Festival
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s a festival to celebrate one of the things Pungo does best: the annual Pungo Strawberry Festival was on a 36-year run heading into 2020. But the COVID pandemic forced a cancelation that year, and because of some land-use issues, we have yet to see the return of the festival.
Norfolk State lands duo with P5 offers from Greensboro Dudley
Two players who helped Greensboro Dudley win a state title are headed to Norfolk State despite Power Five offers. The post Norfolk State lands duo with P5 offers from Greensboro Dudley appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Norfolk police looking for teenager last seen at NSU
Keith Anderson is 18 years old and was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Norfolk State University, according to police.
WAVY News 10
Navy Admiral to visit Blair Middle School
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – On February 10, Blair Middle School will welcome U.S. Navy Admiral Christopher Grady for the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (VCJCS) STEM Challenge. The VCJCS Stem Challenge provides students with supplies to engineer a device that can support a can of vegetables....
WAVY News 10
Hague Pharmacy at CHKD closes abruptly
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Hague Pharmacy at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters closed abruptly on Wednesday after its lease was terminated, leaving patients confused and worried about how they’ll get needed medications. “We regret to inform you that our pharmacy will be closing its...
NSU Spartan Legion wraps up successful season, voted 'best HBCU band in the nation'
NORFOLK, Va. — High profile performance bands from across the country participated in the 2023 HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands in Atlanta on February 4. Among the top tier was our very own Norfolk State University's Spartan Legion. "We've become ambassadors for the state of Virginia," Director of...
WAVY News 10
Naval Station Norfolk to hold active shooter training exercise
Naval Station Norfolk is having an active shooter training exercise on Wednesday, February 8. https://bit.ly/3I5L7II. Naval Station Norfolk to hold active shooter training …. Naval Station Norfolk is having an active shooter training exercise on Wednesday, February 8. https://bit.ly/3I5L7II. King’s Fork and Maury boys roll to Tuesday night …
Local men stepping up to become mentors at the Up Center in Portsmouth
More men become mentors to make a difference in Hampton Roads
WAVY News 10
Intern Blog: My First Few Weeks at WAVY
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When I got the call that I had been selected to be the News Intern at WAVY TV 10, I knew I was in for a great experience. I first came across WAVY on the social media of Destini Harris, a former WAVY intern, who I know from Hampton University. Her content made WAVY TV 10 look like a great place to work.
"...a whole different world." Peninsula delegates team up for Green Book bill
Two weeks after unanimously passing through the House of Delegates, the Virginia Senate is set to consider Del. Mike Mullin's (D-Newport News) bill to mark Virginia's Green Book sites.
Norfolk police search for missing 18-year-old
According to police, Keith L. Anderson was last seen on Jan. 29 at Norfolk State University. Police say Anderson has not been in contact with his family and that police are concerned for his safety.
WAVY News 10
Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice
Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street. Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice. Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old...
'A tragedy' | Warner calls for action following 4th suspected USS GW suicide
NORFOLK, Va. — "A tragedy." That's how Virginia Sen. Mark Warner describes the most recent suicide involving a sailor from USS George Washington. The Navy confirmed last week that a fourth GW sailor died in January, and Newport News police said they were handling it as a suicide case.
What's going on with the Railyard at Lambert's Point?
Construction is underway to develop The Railyard at Lambert's Point, a ten-building complex filled with retail, office, and restaurant space that spans four city blocks.
defensenews.com
Newport News has fully staffed attack sub line, after years of delays
WASHINGTON — The Virginia-class submarine production line at Newport News Shipbuilding is now fully staffed, after taking a back seat to the preeminent Columbia-class submarine program for years. A larger workforce is one of several factors that give the company confidence the remaining Block IV Virginia boats will be...
