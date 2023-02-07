ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, FL

Arcadia community hosts food fundraisers supporting family of teen fatally shot at DeSoto County Fair

By Mercedes Martinez
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
ARCADIA, Fla. — The Arcadia community came together to help support the family of 17-year-old Danny Rodriguez Castro, who died after being shot at the DeSoto County Fair on February 4.

Tamale plates were sold to help raise sufficient funds for the Castro-Lopez family to lay their son to rest.

Colleen Davis bought a dozen tamales and said she can’t imagine what the family is going through.

“All us mothers and everyone in the neighborhood need to stick together and take care of our children,” said Davis.

ABC7 spoke to the victim’s mother, Stephanie Castro, but she told us she is not ready to go on camera. Castro did tell us how you can still help her family during this time.

Los Compadres Authentic Mexican Food will be selling plates priced at $13.99 on Wednesday, February 8. Plates will include white rice, beans and roasted pork, or stewed chicken accompanied with a salad. You can contact Los Compadres Authentic Mexican Food at 863-491-0092 to place your order.

Beck’s Trucking Good BBQ will also be holding a fundraiser selling pulled pork dinners with slaw and green beans on Sunday, February 12, at State Road 70 East in the Superman parking lot at 11:00 am. The plates will be selling for $12.

Blasitos Dulces also plans on raising money for the family on Saturday, February 18, by selling their sweet treats. You can check their Facebook page for the location and time as it is to be determined.

If you would like to simply make a donation, you can do so through Cash App to the mother of Daniel at $scastro7788.

You can also send a check to Stephanie Castro and mail it to 1160 SE Ninth Ave. Arcadia, FL 34266.

