Supermarket where child bought scratch card banned from selling lottery tickets
An Asda store has been suspended from selling lottery tickets after a boy bought a scratchcard, despite being 11 years below the legal age limit.Ronnie Retallick, seven, was allowed to purchase the ticket while visiting a branch in Folkestone.The minimum legal age to buy National Lottery products is 18.Ronnie’s father, James Fletcher-Retallick, 47, was left fuming and complained, prompting lottery operators Camelot to take action.It is understood the Asda store has been given a three-month lottery suspension, of which one month has already been served.The supermarket chain confirmed National Lottery services at the store in Kent will be “temporarily” unavailable.James...
I'm an American who visited Scotland for the first time. Here are 10 things that surprised me.
On her first-ever visit to Scotland, an Insider reporter was surprised by how cheap groceries were and how quickly the weather could change.
Mum left devastated after stranger leaves 'nasty' note on car for parking in pram-only spot
A mum has shared her heartbreak after a stranger took it upon themselves to leave a 'nasty' note after she parked in a pram-only spot. The parking incident took place in 2021 when the mum-of-three, whose youngest child was just over a year old, was out shopping with her family.
BBC
Museum puzzled by 1970s classic car in pristine condition
A 50-year-old classic car has left museum staff puzzled after being discovered in pristine condition with fewer than 100 miles on the clock. The Great British Car Journey museum in Ambergate, Derbyshire, has unveiled the model - a 1974 Vauxhall Victor FE. The attraction said the "mystery" car was unearthed...
Family who left car in Heathrow's official zone return to discover vehicle could be written off
Oliver and Amy Clague had parked in Heathrow's official long-stay car park, believing it would protect their vehicle. But on their return to the UK on January 28, their car had vital parts missing.
Woodland den built by teenagers to be torn down after just one complaint
A ‘secret’ woodland den built by a group of bored teenage boys may have to be torn down after council chiefs said there were concerns over ‘health and safety issues.’The hand-built created by a group of boys who had “no where else to hang out” faces demolition East Devon District Council which said it also constituted ‘illegal occupation’.The group of six teenage boys from the village of Beer, East Devon started building their hangout in November, and only finished construction a few weeks ago before a notice appeared on the door.Leo Gribble, 16, said: “We started building the den in...
Luxury-apartment residents who had 'hundreds of thousands' of people peering through their windows each year win court case
Residents of multi-million-dollar apartments, who want visitors of London's Tate Modern to stop looking into their living spaces, won a privacy case.
BBC
Plan for 200 homes involves demolishing houses
A proposal for 200 new Wiltshire homes that would involve the demolition of existing houses is facing objections. The plan is for farmland near Storridge Road, near Westbury, and would involve the pulling down of number 13 and 14 to give access to the new homes. Gladman Developments has tried...
Rishi Sunak flew back to London from Dorset last night before flying to Cornwall this morning, No 10 confirms – as it happened
PM rejected overnight stay in west country and used helicopter to return to London before flying to Cornwall in plane
BBC
Man caught on Scarborough CCTV throwing seagull into wall
A man who picked up a seagull and threw it into a brick wall has been convicted of animal cruelty. CCTV captured the attack, which happened at 02:20 BST on 13 August 2022, in St Thomas Street, Scarborough. Richard Kitching, 43, admitted animal cruelty and public order offences. On Monday,...
BBC
Center Parcs pull out of Crawley development plans
Center Parcs has announced it will not go ahead with plans to develop a new forest holiday village in West Sussex. In July 2021, the company secured an option agreement to acquire Oldhouse Warren, a privately owned woodland on the outskirts of Crawley. It said the site was found to...
BBC
Developer plans 555 new homes on countryside site
Developers want to build more than 500 new homes on countryside in Bristol. Bellway Homes plans to construct 555 houses in Brislington, off the A4 Bath Road next to Brislington Park and Ride. Between 170 to 220 of the new homes would be classed as "affordable", and the nearby allotments...
BBC
Nurses in Devon and Cornwall join national strike again
Nurses in the South West have walked out again to join what has been described as the biggest round of strikes in NHS history. There were picket lines at Torbay, Derriford, Royal Devon, North Devon and Royal Cornwall hospitals on Tuesday. One striker asked the public to "bear with us...
BBC
Cervical cancer: Health trusts miss abnormal cells in smear tests
A woman who was diagnosed with cervical cancer has learned that she had three previous abnormal smear tests that were missed. Susan, not her real name, had to undergo a radical hysterectomy when a test in 2019 revealed cancerous cells. The 45-year-old said she was devastated at the diagnosis and...
BBC
Council's gender neutral toilets discriminated against female clerk
A town council discriminated against a female clerk because a makeshift gender neutral toilet was "favourable" to men, a tribunal has found. Karen Miller claimed she was asked to use a temporary gender neutral sign when using the men's toilets at Earl Shilton Town Council in Leicestershire. She had to...
BBC
Staff at DC Thomson facing redundancies as titles close
Staff at Dundee-based publisher DC Thomson are facing redundancies as the company prepares to close titles. Employees were told at an all-staff meeting on Wednesday that the company needed to plug a £10m gap amid moves to "reshape" its portfolio. DC Thomson owns a number of newspapers including The...
BBC
PSNI job almost impossible on shoestring budget, says Paisley
Policing in Northern Ireland is being asked to be done "on the cheap", a DUP MP has claimed during a debate at Westminster. Ian Paisley raised the issue of the Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) budget, which is facing a £226m shortfall between this year and 2025. Last...
Shortage of UK foresters prompts government to offer free courses
Ministers hope training in range of forestry skills will help to meet tree-planting and other climate goals
BBC
Green Man farm site should be sold, Labour MS says
The Labour Welsh government has been urged by one of its own Senedd members to sell the farm bought for £4.25m to help a festival company. Mike Hedges said ministers should never have purchased Gilestone Farm, near Talybont-on-Usk, Powys, for Green Man. The acquisition was controversial after it emerged...
BBC
Just Stop Oil activists fined for damaging Last Supper
Five environmental protesters who glued themselves to the frame of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper have been fined for causing criminal damage. Jessica Agar, 22, Simon Bramwell, 50, Caspar Hughes, 51, Lucy Porter, 47, and Tristan Strange, 40, staged a Just Stop Oil demonstration at the Royal Academy of Arts in Piccadilly, central London.
