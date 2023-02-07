Iowa high school basketball highlights and scores (2-6-23)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
IOWA GIRLS SCORES
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 56, Cherokee – 28
Kingsley-Pierson – 48, West Monona – 45
Boyer Valley – 63, Ar-We-Va – 52
MVAOCOU – 75, IKM-Manning – 41
Kuemper Catholic – 56, Sioux City North – 50
Ridge View – 44, Storm Lake St. Mary’s – 31
Hinton – 69, River Valley – 35
Rock Valley – 58, MOC-Floyd Valley – 41
Central Lyon – 57, Sioux Center – 55
Pocahontas Area – 59, Spirit Lake – 55
Unity Christian – 64, Spencer – 52
IOWA BOYS SCORES
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 70, Cherokee – 32
Sioux City West – 81, Storm Lake – 45
Unity Christian – 72, Spencer – 61
Kingsley-Pierson – 54, West Monona – 36
Hinton – 78, River Valley – 41
GTRA – 79, MMCRU – 50
Remsen St. Mary’s – 72, Woodbury Central – 34
Ridge View – 61, Storm Lake St. Mary’s – 22
Central Lyon – 76, Sioux Center – 62
NEBRASKA GIRLS SCORES
Bloomfield 44, Osmond-Randolph 40
Omaha Nation 74, Whiting, IA 31
Ponca 47, Wynot 32
Wausa 50, Tri County Northeast 24
NEBRASKA BOYS SCORES
Bloomfield 69, Osmond-Randolph 63
Wynot 64, Wakefield 49
