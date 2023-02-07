IHSAA boys basketball rankings (2-6-23)
CLASS 4A
|Rank
|School
|W
|L
|1
|Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
|16
|0
|2
|Waukee
|18
|2
|3
|Waukee Northwest
|16
|2
|4
|Valley, W.D.M.
|14
|3
|5
|Indianola
|16
|2
|6
|Ankeny Centennial
|13
|5
|7
|Norwalk
|14
|3
|8
|Dubuque, Senior
|14
|3
|9
|Cedar Falls
|12
|4
|10
|Sioux City, East
|17
|2
CLASS 3A
|Rank
|School
|W
|L
|1
|Bondurant-Farrar
|17
|0
|2
|Clear Lake
|15
|1
|3
|MOC-Floyd Valley
|16
|2
|4
|Newton
|12
|4
|5
|Xavier, Cedar Rapids
|12
|5
|6
|Marion
|15
|4
|7
|Webster City
|15
|1
|8
|Mount Pleasant
|16
|3
|9
|Bishop Heelan, Sioux City
|14
|4
|10
|Waverly-Shell Rock
|14
|4
CLASS 2A
|Rank
|School
|W
|L
|1
|Central Lyon
|15
|1
|2
|Roland-Story
|19
|1
|3
|Aplington-Parkersburg
|18
|1
|4
|Sioux Central
|19
|0
|5
|West Burlington
|19
|0
|6
|Western Christian, Hull
|15
|3
|7
|AHSTW
|17
|2
|8
|Lake Mills
|19
|0
|9
|Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
|17
|1
|10
|Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
|15
|5
CLASS 1A
|Rank
|School
|W
|L
|1
|Grand View Christian
|19
|0
|2
|North Linn
|19
|0
|3
|Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|18
|1
|4
|West Harrison
|17
|1
|5
|WACO
|19
|1
|6
|Dunkerton
|18
|1
|7
|Remsen, St. Marys
|16
|2
|8
|Baxter
|17
|1
|9
|Madrid
|17
|2
|10
|Newman, Mason City
|16
|2
