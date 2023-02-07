ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IHSAA boys basketball rankings (2-6-23)

By Noah Sacco
 3 days ago

CLASS 4A

Rank School W L
1 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 16 0
2 Waukee 18 2
3 Waukee Northwest 16 2
4 Valley, W.D.M. 14 3
5 Indianola 16 2
6 Ankeny Centennial 13 5
7 Norwalk 14 3
8 Dubuque, Senior 14 3
9 Cedar Falls 12 4
10 Sioux City, East 17 2

CLASS 3A

Rank School W L
1 Bondurant-Farrar 17 0
2 Clear Lake 15 1
3 MOC-Floyd Valley 16 2
4 Newton 12 4
5 Xavier, Cedar Rapids 12 5
6 Marion 15 4
7 Webster City 15 1
8 Mount Pleasant 16 3
9 Bishop Heelan, Sioux City 14 4
10 Waverly-Shell Rock 14 4

CLASS 2A

Rank School W L
1 Central Lyon 15 1
2 Roland-Story 19 1
3 Aplington-Parkersburg 18 1
4 Sioux Central 19 0
5 West Burlington 19 0
6 Western Christian, Hull 15 3
7 AHSTW 17 2
8 Lake Mills 19 0
9 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 17 1
10 Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 15 5

CLASS 1A

Rank School W L
1 Grand View Christian 19 0
2 North Linn 19 0
3 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 18 1
4 West Harrison 17 1
5 WACO 19 1
6 Dunkerton 18 1
7 Remsen, St. Marys 16 2
8 Baxter 17 1
9 Madrid 17 2
10 Newman, Mason City 16 2
