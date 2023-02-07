ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Main Street in Huntington Beach set to fully reopen to traffic; outdoor dining to end

By David González
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G4mdz_0kepQbS100

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, a portion of Main Street in downtown Huntington Beach has been shut down to traffic.

Businesses needed to adapt to coronavirus restrictions that prohibited indoor dining.

Some businesses transformed parts of the street into patios.

"It was awesome because we couldn't have anybody come upstairs because it was outdoor dining only and then a lot of the places didn't have outdoor dining so they had to have that," said Yolanda Hayes, the general manager of HB Beer Company. "A couple of the restaurants didn't have any outdoor dining."

Almost three years later, the city is ready to see Main Street go back to what it was.

On Jan. 17, the Huntington Beach City Council voted to reopen the second block of Main Street.

Businesses have until March 1 to remove their outdoor dining spaces.

"I'm ready for it to open. Have the traffic flow again. Have surf city nights on Tuesday because it was a big street fair, farmer's market ... just kind of bring it back to the roots a little bit," Hayes said.

However, people like Larry Foss, a Huntington Beach resident, aren't fans of the new move.

"I don't think it's a good idea because of the traffic from the cars. I think it's nice like it is right now for the pedestrians and the local people and the businesses," he said.

Some locals are split on whether allowing cars to drive through the iconic street will create more traffic congestion.

"Even though it's hard for people to come down and park like they used to be able to, they can park in the garages," said Mike Godet. "We've got plenty of places to park. They can walk up and down the streets with their families. It's just a good thing."

The city said the city council has not made a final decision on whether Main Street will remain open or closed.

"The streets will be open," said Russ Dohrmann, the commander of the American Legion in Huntington Beach. "We'll get more traffic and more flow through so I think it's worthwhile, worthwhile for the city."

City council plans to meet with businesses and stakeholders in the near future to see what they would like to see happen to downtown.

Comments / 7

Patrick Zim
2d ago

The restaurants will all cry because they've had years of free space to make money off of and didn't have to pay for it. These expanded dining areas took over parking spots and sidewalks that are paid for by taxpayers. The restaurants made money off that while progressives were smug about forcing walkable zones thst they've long wanted to outlaw cars. It's blowing up in their faces because those progressives have jacked up prices on everything and people can't afford to go out and eat.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orangecountytribune.com

GG Blvd. repair starts soon

Garden Grove Boulevard, from Harbor Boulevard to Fairview Street, will undergo rehabilitation beginning Monday, Feb. 13 through May 2023, causing temporary traffic delays. Motorists are advised that traffic on Garden Grove Boulevard will be reduced to one lane to facilitate construction work. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Access to businesses and residences along the construction area will be maintained at all times.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
sunnews.org

Los Al takes a pass on Lampson Avenue project

Though the Los Alamitos City Council pulled a controversial item regarding the Lampson Housing Development project from its Jan. 23 agenda at the proverbial last minute, some residents still took the time to let the Los Al Council know there will be a fight if the project is not scaled back.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
CBS LA

City of Industry town hall held over controversial car battering recycling factory

A town hall meeting was held Wednesday over a controversial car battery recycling factory in the City of Industry that has been fined by the state of California for years of violating state environmental laws. The California Department of Toxic Substance Control held the town hall in Hacienda Heights about Quemetco Inc. The factory melts down and recycles 10 million car batteries per year. Last month, the department reached a settlement of $2.3 million with Quemetco for 29 serious violations that threatened the health and safety of workers and nearby residents.But residents nearby expressed frustration that the settlement was not enough, adding the department did not do more to prevent the community from being poisoned with lead and arsenic. A large group of impacted community members spoke at the town hall to ask the department to deny an impending permit application by Quemetco. "We believe Quemetco should be shut down," said one meeting attendee. Quemetco released a statement that said, in part: "The company is proud to be the cleanest lead recycling facility in the world, and it continually meets or exceeds all applicable environmental standards and requirements."
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA
KTLA

Laguna Beach official’s home vandalized with feces (warning: graphic)

Police are looking for the vandals who targeted the home of a Laguna Beach city official, spreading feces around the property. The vandalism was reported around 7:30 a.m. at the 3rd Avenue home of Shohreh Dupuis, Laguna Beach’s City Manager. Officers discovered feces and raw sewage smeared across the house, on planters, stairs, the mailbox, […]
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Fire in the Harbor/Trask area

Firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority battled a blaze in the area of Trask Avenue and Harbor Boulevard in Garden Grove an an abandoned building early Tuesday morning. There have been at least two other similar fires in that area in recent weeks. A homeless person was injured and...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
tourcounsel.com

Bella Terra | Shopping mall in Huntington Beach, California

Bella Terra is an outdoor shopping mall in Huntington Beach, California. It was built on the site of the former Huntington Center. The center's current anchors are; Kohl's, Burlington Coat Factory, Barnes & Noble, Cinemark Theaters, Whole Foods Market, and Costco Wholesale. The Huntington Center was the first enclosed, all-weather...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

New police copter is unveiled

The Huntington Beach Police Department on Wednesday unveiled the first of three new police helicopters at the HBPD helipad. The second and third helicopters will arrive within the next few months. The three new MD 530F helicopters will replace the department’s existing fleet and feature a higher 3,350-pound gross weight,...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Bill credits coming for Long Beach Utilities residential customers thanks to $7.5M fund

The money is intended to provide relief after historic rises in the cost of natural gas. It will cover a $45 credit for all residential accounts, as well as additional assistance for certain groups of customers, including low-income households, seniors and those with disabilities. The post Bill credits coming for Long Beach Utilities residential customers thanks to $7.5M fund appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
157K+
Followers
17K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy