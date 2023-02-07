Birmingham Housing Authority to Open Mainstream Voucher Waiting List for the First Time Since 2019

Read full article on original website
Capital Murder Suspect Turns Gun on Himself During Police ChaseBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Birmingham organizations work to provide rental, housing assistance
Many people in Birmingham are facing the troubling reality of not being able to afford a place to live, but city leaders and other organizations said rental and housing assistance are in place to help.
5 things you need to know about an amazing community project near Protective Stadium
Since fall of 2021, Protective has been working with a number of organizations and individuals to improve the roofs of 171 homes near Protective Stadium. On Thursday, February 2, we visited two Northside homes that have received new roofs as part of this life-changing project. Here’s what we learned.
Jefferson County Commission giving $5M to develop amphitheater in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE 2/9/23: The Jefferson County Commissioners voted to provide $5 million dollars to the new amphitheater, but it was not unanimous. Three commissioners voted yes, one voted no, and another abstained. Commissioner Tyson and Commissioner Scales are the two who didn’t vote yes, and both cited residents concerns that the project will not do enough to benefit the surrounding community as why.
Lice cases on the rise in Central Alabama, according to experts
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You’ll want to check your kid’s scalp because more lice are popping up on heads all over Central Alabama. Most people associate itchy heads with lice, but experts at a lice treatment center in Bessemer say that’s not always the case. “It’s every...
For the third time in 20 years Birmingham Water Works Board fights in court to keep control of the utility
A March ruling in Jefferson County Circuit Court could determine whether the Birmingham City Council votes on taking over the Birmingham Water Works (BWWB) or if the utility has succeeded in blocking that action. If the BWWB succeeds, that would be the third time the utility has thwarted the same...
Birmingham to Spend $4 Million on Home Rehab Program
Birmingham residents will have a short window this month to apply for the Critical Home Rehabilitation Program, which will distribute more than $4 million to homes in need of repair around the city. That’s the most the city has ever dedicated on housing rehabilitation, Mayor Randall Woodfin told councilors on...
Construction on new Ford dealership at Palisades Mall will soon begin
The long-awaited Stivers Ford dealership in Birmingham’s Palisades Mall is set to break ground within the next month according to Pell City based contractor Goodgame Company. Goodgame Company received a building permit for over $15 million this month to begin work on the project which was first announced in...
City of Birmingham aims to reduce effects of fines and fees
Birmingham is aiming to reduce the effects of municipal fines and fees on residents, the city announced Thursday.
Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bill
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Power customers are getting a refund this summer. Al.com reports the Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by about $62 million in 2022. […]
COMING SOON: new empowerment depot + entertainment venue in West Birmingham
New things are coming to the west side of Birmingham. Local comedienne and minister, Valencia “Mrs. V” and Edward Johnson are preparing to open a community and event venue called The Epic Center. We’ve got the details. Details. According to The Birmingham Business Journal, The Epic Center...
Birmingham area sees “alarming” number of opioid deaths one month into the New Year
Nearly 50 fatal overdoses are suspected so far this year in Jefferson County. The coroner is waiting on lab reports to confirm the 47 reported deaths that all happened in January. If all cases are confirmed, it will be the highest death rate in one month the county has seen in years. County data shows anywhere from 24 to 44 overdoses happened per month back in 2021. And an overall of at least 417 drug OD’s were confirmed by the coroner’s office last year. Officials say there’s no clear reason why overdoses are higher some months than others and no pattern has been found around the deaths. More data is expected to be released later this year.
Bryan Elem. School head custodian surprised with car purchased by staff
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Karen Trotter is the head custodian at Bryan Elementary School. She has been a member of staff at the school since 2005. Her colleagues say she is a hard worker and everyone loves her. So when her truck was lost in a fire last week, it...
Pet owners—meet Birmingham’s first veterinary urgent care center
Have you ever had a sick pet on a weekend? I’ve been there—when your primary vet is closed, but your pet has an urgent medical need that may not quite need the full attention of an ER, it feels like there’s nothing you can do. That’s where Double Oak Mountain Animal Hospital’s (DOMAH) urgent care comes in. Keep reading to learn more.
Birmingham suing over infrastructure fraud
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal court in Alabama remanded the city of Birmingham’s fraud lawsuit against a company that falsely promised it $100 million in energy savings that were never realized in exchange for $61 million in capital improvements, plus another $525,000 yearly for 18 years. A Jefferson County court will hear the claims instead.
12 Best Restaurants In Birmingham Alabama
Birmingham has always been a food city. It’s a city of food that’s deeply satisfying. It’s a city of food that’s heartwarming. It’s a city of unlimited flavors. You’ll find a gamut of countries represented by Birmingham’s best restaurants: Ethiopia, Thailand, Cuba, Italy. When Birmingham locals travel, they bring what they’ve tried, tasted, and fallen in love with back home.
Sheriah Gibson is Making Black History as an Entrepreneur and Community Leader
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Alabama: Schools Taking The Innocent Out Of Children Moms Furious
A child’s artwork is precious to any parent, I know my mother hung my artwork on the refrigerator like I was Picasso. So I was scrolling TikTok and saw how a child’s artwork has caused. An 11-year-old little girl named Lily created a drawing of a pig and named it “Piggie”. I can say I think she has talent. She can draw better than I do. For that matter, the 6-year-old from Walker County Alabama has more talent than I do.
MAX Transit, Birmingham Moms Unveil Black History Month Bus Wrap
This is another installment in The Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series “Beyond the Violence: What can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. After battling with “major depression” for the past three months, Felicia Morgan got a much-welcomed lift on Tuesday,...
62-year-old inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 62-year-old inmate serving a life sentence at William Donaldson Correctional Facility was found dead in the infirmary on Feb. 8. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Michael Wayne Perry was found unresponsive by medical staff around 4:25 pm. Perry was being treated for a natural disease at the time […]
Gaynelle Adams: The A.G. Gaston Conference–19 Years and Counting
In 2005 Robert Dickerson Jr., Executive Director of the Birmingham Business Resource Center and I co-founded and hosted the first annual A.G. Gaston Conference. Bob always says, what started as a file in his desk drawer has grown and become one of the premier small business conferences in the state.
