Florida State

Photo of Tom Brady’s Son Towering Over Edelman Goes Viral

The quarterback’s older son, Jack, posed back to back with the former Patriots star. Tom Brady is listed at 6’4”, and it looks like his older son, Jack, inherited his height gene. The legendary quarterback shared a photo of the 15-year-old and cracked a quip at the expensive of one of his favorite former teammates, Julian Edelman.
Rob Gronkowski critiques Tom Brady’s underwear selfie: ‘Show the package’

Rob Gronkowski has some tips for Tom Brady’s next thirst trap. The former NFL tight end joked with Entertainment Tonight that not only was Brady’s “hand placement” all wrong, he also should’ve shown more. “I don’t think he did it right… his hand is not in the right place,” Gronkowski told the outlet at Fox’s Sports Day. “He’s covering up a little bit. You’re not supposed to be covering up!” Gronkowski, 33, explained that Brady failed by not showing off what he was “supposed to be showing.” “You gotta show the package, Tom,” he joked. The former Patriots player admitted he was a little “shocked”...
NFL World Reacts To New Tom Brady Retirement Decision

On February 2, 2022 Tom Brady announced his retirement from the game of football. Just over a month later, Brady decided he wasn't done with the game and announced his comeback for the 2022 season. Then, a year to the day after his first retirement, Brady retired from the game again. He made it ...
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rob Gronkowski suggests he and Tom Brady are permanently retired

Perhaps Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady really are a package deal this offseason, after all. As shared by The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Gronkowski said during a Super Bowl LVII media session on Tuesday that he's "done" playing even if Brady or somebody else recruits him to come out of retirement.
Touching down on the top five games in Brady’s career

Seven Super Bowls. Three AP NFL Most Valuable Player Awards. Fifteen Pro-Bowl appearances. 89,214 passing yards in the regular season. All of these illustrious stats belong to Tom Brady, who recently retired from the NFL at the age of 45 after 23 seasons of playing quarterback in the NFL. Love him or hate him, Brady has cemented himself as not just one of the best NFL players of all time, but one of the greatest athletes of all time. Here are five incredible games from Brady’s career.
NFL World Surprised By Tom Brady, Joe Montana Relationship

After Tom Brady won his sixth Super Bowl, most were finally willing to claim he was the greatest quarterback of all time. He cemented that legacy by leaving the New England Patriots and finding immediate success with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After winning his seventh Lombardi Trophy, it was clear ...
Super Bowl 2023 odds: A look back at a Vegas sportsbook during the Big Game

If you love betting on the Super Bowl, you’ll love this. Two years ago, FOX Sports was invited behind the counter of the Westgate SuperBook for Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to observe the chaos in a room full of Las Vegas bookmakers. Wagers were decided almost every two minutes, live betting lines swung on every big play and commentary flew from all directions.
Look: There's 1 Clear Favorite For Super Bowl MVP

One of the most popular Super Bowl prop bets every year is for game MVP honors. The first 56 Super Bowls featured 31 quarterbacks chosen as MVP, including in nine of the last 13 games. Therefore, it's no surprise that the betting favorite this year is Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. ...
