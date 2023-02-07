Read full article on original website
teslarati.com
Tesla’s Elon Musk expected to become the world’s richest person again
Tesla CEO Elon Musk appears to be well on his way toward recapturing the title of the world’s wealthiest person by net worth. Musk’s net worth has seen a steep rise amidst TSLA stock’s recent rally over the past month. A look at the Bloomberg Billionaires Index...
teslarati.com
Why Tesla Model Y tax credit inclusion is good for some and bad for others
The Tesla Model Y complete lineup was recently added to the IRS list of qualifying vehicles that will give buyers a $7,500 tax credit. While it may seem like the company’s huge price cuts coupled with the tax credit would be good for everyone, it spells bad news for competitors that offer comparable EVs in the same category.
teslarati.com
Tesla makes good on Model Y with detached steering wheel, replaces car
Tesla has made good with an owner from New Jersey whose steering wheel fell off just a week after purchasing a Model Y by replacing the car and providing them with a loaner in the meantime. On January 30, Prerak Patel stated his Model Y steering wheel had simply disconnected...
teslarati.com
Tesla shares (TSLA) poised to hit double its lows in January
After its severe beatdown in 2022, Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) seems intent on coming back with a vengeance. Considering TSLA’s behavior on Thursday’s premarket, the electric vehicle maker seems poised to double the price of its January 2023 lows. On Thursday’s premarket, Tesla shares rose by as much as...
teslarati.com
Tesla brand consideration drops by 3% in Q4, but it doesn’t mean much
New data from Kelley Blue Book shows consideration for Tesla vehicles dropped from 12 to 9 percent in Q4 compared to Q3, but it doesn’t mean all that much, considering the company is selling cars well beyond its manufacturing capabilities. Tesla has bounced around in KBB’s luxury brand consideration...
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
teslarati.com
Tesla Investor Day is key to further stock growth, Morgan Stanley says
Tesla Investor Day on March 1 will be a key factor in furthering the company’s stock growth, Morgan Stanley said in a new note to investors. While Tesla stock (NASDAQ: TSLA) continues to rebound after a sluggish 2022, Morgan Stanley is undoubtedly impressed with the automaker’s recovery in 2023. However, the firm, led by analyst Adam Jonas, said the “window of opportunity” has closed in terms of valuation, and Tesla will need to present something relatively substantial at its Investor Day event in March:
teslarati.com
Tesla Cybertruck sightings continue as production nears
Tesla Cybertruck sightings continue as the vehicle heads for initial production later this Summer. In its most recent spotting, the all-electric pickup is looking more compact than ever and is sporting a massive windshield wiper. The Cybertruck’s most recent sighting was spotted by a member of the vehicle’s fan group...
teslarati.com
Stellantis announces RAM 1500 REV and its forthcoming reveal
Stellantis has revealed the naming of its upcoming electric pickup truck, the RAM 1500 REV. As one of the big three original American automakers, and one who dominates within the pickup truck category, it was only a matter of time before Stellantis hopped onto the electric truck bandwagon. Ford and Rivian have more than proved that a market exists for the vehicle, and with General Motors on the cusp of introducing its first electric truck, RAM couldn’t be far behind. That was the thought process behind the RAM Revolution concept that was revealed just a month ago; now, the brand has announced its production version.
teslarati.com
GM inks crucial semiconductor deal with GlobalFoundries
General Motors (GM) has announced today that it has signed an exclusive chip supply deal with GlobalFoundries, which the automaker states is a critical step to produce its upcoming vehicles. GM, like every automaker in the industry, was rattled over the past two years due to a worldwide chip shortage...
teslarati.com
Tesla Powerwall owner earns $574 by participating in California’s VPP program
When Elon Musk posted his Master Plan, Part Deux back in 2016, he highlighted that solar solutions like the Solar Roof and Powerwall could smoothly integrate energy generation and storage. Over the years, Musk has also noted that solar panels are essentially “money printers” if homeowners are able to sell their energy back to the grid.
teslarati.com
Tesla starts sending out Investor Day invites with cool Easter egg
Tesla’s Investor Day is coming in a few weeks, and the electric vehicle maker is starting to generate hype around the event. As Elon Musk confirmed that Master Plan Part 3 will be discussed at the event, Tesla also started sending out Investor Day invites. As per the invitation,...
teslarati.com
New lithium development in Canada could lure Tesla
A fresh lithium development in Saskatchewan, Canada, along with other significant supply developments, could make the country more enticing than ever to supply-hungry Tesla. Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk, have made it no secret that lithium is a vital resource for its business. It intends to work closely with suppliers and potentially develop its own reserves in the near future.
teslarati.com
Former Tesla AI Director Andrej Karpathy rejoins OpenAI
Former Tesla AI Director Andrej Karpathy has announced that he is rejoining OpenAI, an artificial intelligence startup co-founded by Elon Musk in 2015. Karpathy shared his move to rejoin OpenAI on his personal Twitter account. “Some personal news: I am joining OpenAI (again :)). Like many others both in/out of...
teslarati.com
Hertz doubles down on electrification following record earnings, stock surges 7%
Hertz (NASDAQ: HTZ) has announced that it will continue rapidly electrifying its fleet of rental vehicles following its record earnings report for 2022. Hertz is a clear leader in electrification in the car rental market, and buyers have responded accordingly. Hertz reported record earnings for 2022, despite numerous setbacks in the economy. Moving forward, Hertz made it clear that it will continue to double down on the things that made it so successful last year; electrification, expanded distribution, and excellence in execution.
teslarati.com
Pininfarina grows its U.S. footprint in early bid for EV hypercar market control
Automobili Pininfarina has announced today that it is again expanding its dealership network in the United States as it looks to take advantage of the small number of electric hypercars currently on the market. With Pininfarina’s relationship with Ferrari essentially coming to an end in 2017 with the release of...
teslarati.com
Rolls Royce customers want more EVs, says company CEO
Rolls Royce is introducing its first electric vehicle, the Rolls Royce Spectre, after receiving overwhelming customer demand, according to the company’s CEO. It is no wonder that Rolls Royce has entered the world of electric vehicles. The silent and smooth operation, incredible power, and amazing technology that comes with EVs make them a no-brainer for the historic luxury brand. However, according to Rolls Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös’ comments to Car Magazine, customer demand was truly the motivator that enticed the company.
teslarati.com
Volkswagen initiates ID.4 recall to address stalling issue
Volkswagen initiated an ID.4 recall to address a stalling issue caused by software problems. The recall affects 2021 ID.4 vehicles in the United States. Approximately 20,904 ID.4 units are affected by the recall. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) published a post about VW’s ID.4 recall on February 1....
teslarati.com
SpaceX Starship booster survives record-breaking 31-engine static fire
SpaceX’s Starship rocket has survived a record-breaking engine test – potentially the most powerful static fire in the history of rocketry. According to CEO Elon Musk, Super Heavy Booster 7 (B7) ultimately ignited 31 of its 33 Raptor engines. One engine was manually disabled “just before” the static fire, while the other faulty engine automatically shut down while attempting to ignite. The other 31 Raptors, however, completed a “full duration” static fire that lasted about five seconds. Musk says that even with two engines disabled, those that remained were “still enough…to reach orbit” – an excellent result despite the static fire’s imperfections.
teslarati.com
Stoke Space to build SpaceX Raptor engine’s first real competitor
Seattle startup Stoke Space has revealed plans to develop an efficient rocket engine similar to the Raptors that power SpaceX’s Starship. Formed in October 2019, Stoke Space secured its first significant round of funding – $9.1 million – less than three years ago. At that time, CEO and co-founder Andy Lapsa says that the startup had just five employees, no permanent workspace, and a “barren field” for a test site. Within 18 months, Stoke Space had turned that empty field into an impressive test facility, conducted numerous component tests, and assembled its first full-scale rocket engine – an exotic UFO-like device unlike any seen before.
