Stellantis has revealed the naming of its upcoming electric pickup truck, the RAM 1500 REV. As one of the big three original American automakers, and one who dominates within the pickup truck category, it was only a matter of time before Stellantis hopped onto the electric truck bandwagon. Ford and Rivian have more than proved that a market exists for the vehicle, and with General Motors on the cusp of introducing its first electric truck, RAM couldn’t be far behind. That was the thought process behind the RAM Revolution concept that was revealed just a month ago; now, the brand has announced its production version.

19 HOURS AGO