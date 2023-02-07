Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Pots 20th tally
Kucherov scored his 20th goal of the season in Monday's 7-1 loss to the Panthers. His tally early in the second period gave Tampa Bay a brief flicker of hope, but it only ended up spoiling Sergei Bobrovsky's shutout bid. Kucherov did extend his point streak to seven games, a stretch in which the 29-year-old has three goals and 11 points.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Vladimir Tarasenko: Traded to New York
Tarasenko was sent to the Rangers from the Blues on Thursday, along with Niko Mikkola, in exchange for Sammy Blais, Hunter Skinner, a 2023 conditional first-round pick and 2024 conditional fourth-round pick. Tarasenko has scored just 10 goals in 38 games this season and could miss the 30-goal threshold for...
CBS Sports
Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: In full-contact jersey Thursday
O'Reilly (foot) is practicing in full equipment Thursday, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com. O'Reilly suffered a broken foot Dec. 31 and has yet to play in the calendar year, a span of 14 games. O'Reilly has had a tough go of it this season, with 10 goals and 16 points, along with a horrendous minus-28 rating this season. He is in the final year of a seven-year, $52.5 million deal and could get dealt before the March 5 trade deadline, if the Blues and O'Reilly cannot come to an agreement on a new contract.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Scores in Thursday's win
Pietrangelo scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild. Pietrangelo was credited with a second-period tally, though it was initially given to Paul Cotter before a scoring change. The goal was Pietrangelo's second in as many games since the All-Star break, and his third in the last eight contests. The defenseman is up to seven tallies, 33 points, 111 shots on net, 120 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 44 appearances.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Notches an apple
Mayfield snapped a nine-game pointless drought with an assist in a 4-0 victory over the Kraken on Tuesday. Mayfield has five goals, eight assists and a plus-2 rating in 54 games this season. There was some thought that Mayfield, who will be an unrestricted free agent after the season, could be on the move before the March 3 trade deadline, but the addition of Bo Horvat has signaled the Islanders will likely be buyers this season and not sellers. Mayfield could, however, still be on the move if the team's play were to take a nosedive. That seems unlikely, however, and the better question may be what other additions could be in store for the Isles.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Justin Thomas breaks from 2023 WM Phoenix Open to interview Patrick Mahomes, other Super Bowl 57 stars
With Super Bowl 57 on Sunday in nearby Glendale, Justin Thomas took a break from this week's WM Phoenix Open to cross over to a potential side gig in media. Thomas visited Super Bowl media day and queried a variety of players about how they're feeling ahead of the big game on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Disappears in second half
Markkanen ended Wednesday's 143-118 loss to Minnesota with 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 23 minutes. Markkanen got off to a great start with 17 points in the first half on 6-of-10 shooting from the field while knocking down three of five three-point attempts. He added only four more points after the break, however, as the forward saw just under eight minutes of floor action over the final two quarters. Despite disappearing in the second half, Markkanen still finished second on the team in scoring with 21 points, and he's now shot above 50 percent in four of his last five games. He's also grabbed at least five rebounds in five straight.
CBS Sports
Reds' Will Benson: Traded to Reds
Benson was traded from the Guardians to the Reds on Wednesday. It was a swap of outfielders, with Justin Boyd heading to the Guardians in return. Cleveland will also get a player to be named later or cash considerations. Benson, the 14th overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, went just 10-for-55 (.182) over his first 28 major-league games during the 2022 regular season. However, he possesses decent power and speed and has put up a shiny .873 OPS in 116 career games at the Triple-A level. The 24-year-old should have a clearer path to a regular role in Cincinnati, and his skill set figures to play well at Great American Ball Park.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Questionable to debut Friday
Conley (trade pending) is questionable to make his Timberwolves debut on Friday. Once he passes his physical, the veteran figures to start at the vacated point guard spot made available by the Wolves dealing D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers in the three-team trade that brought Conley from Utah. With Minnesota, Conley should continue focusing on distribution, as he's averaging a career-high 7.7 assists per game and is joining a team with a potent scorer in Anthony Edwards, and Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) will eventually return. Fantasy managers rostering Conley should have no concerns about his value.
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook trade grades: Lakers, Timberwolves don't move needle much, while Jazz come out big winner
The Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz are finalizing a three-team trade that would send Russell Westbrook and a top-four protected 2027 first-round pick to the Jazz, D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley to the Lakers and Mike Conley Jr. to the Timberwolves, CBS Sports' Bill Reiter has confirmed. In addition, the Timberwolves will receive the lesser of Washington and Memphis' second-round picks in 2024 along with 2025 and 2026 second-round picks from the Jazz. Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are also going to Minnesota in the deal.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Caleb Smith: Lands deal with Pirates
Smith (elbow) signed a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to spring training with the Pirates on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Smith pitched nearly exclusively out of Arizona's bullpen in 2022 and posted a 4.11 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 70 frames. He also surrendered 5.0 BB/9 and 1.8 HR/9, which led to him being DFA'd by the Diamondbacks in November. Smith will fight for a low-leverage role in the Pirates' bullpen during spring training.
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker: Won't play Thursday
Booker will miss Thursday's game versus the Hawks to manage a left groin injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Booker returned to action Tuesday after more than a month on the sidelines and displayed some rust, knocking down only six of his 15 shot attempts and going just 2-of-8 from beyond the arc. He'll take a night off to rest up in the first game of a back-to-back set Thursday but seems likely to retake the floor Friday at Indiana.
CBS Sports
49ers' Brock Purdy: Surgery scheduled
Purdy is slated to meet with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Feb. 21 before undergoing surgery to repair the complete tear of the UCL is his right throwing elbow on Feb. 22, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Purdy suffered the injury during the 49ers' loss in the NFC...
CBS Sports
Reds' Alejo Lopez: Pushed off 40-man roster
Lopez was designated for assignment by the Reds on Wednesday. This move opens up a 40-man roster spot for Will Benson, who was just acquired via trade from the Guardians. Lopez has shown a good amount of defensive versatility, but the 26-year-old owns a career .262/.307/.321 batting line with only one home run in 179 total major-league plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Former Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell openly criticized Rudy Gobert on court, in locker room, per report
The Minnesota Timberwolves' big move prior to the trade deadline was sending D'Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a three-team deal that saw them get back Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Utah Jazz, along with three future second-round picks. Russell's contract situation was the...
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Explodes for big second half
Antetokounmpo accumulated 38 points (14-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-13 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 115-106 victory over the Lakers. Antetokounmpo did fine with 15 points in the first half, but Milwaukee fell behind a shorthanded Lakers club. However, the Greek...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Anthony Misiewicz: Dealt to Cardinals
The Cardinals acquired Misiewicz from the Royals on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. In 32 appearances last season between Seattle and Kansas City, Misiewicz pitched to a 4.34 ERA and 27:10 K:BB over 29 innings. The lefty is expected to compete for a middle-relief role in St. Louis' bullpen during spring training.
CBS Sports
NFL rookie wins huge jackpot during Las Vegas vacation and here's the video of his reaction
Everyone who travels to Las Vegas dreams of hitting it big, but Ronnie Rivers doesn't have to dream about that anymore because the Rams rookie actually DID hit it big over the weekend. The running back was playing three-card poker when he came up with a royal flush (For you...
CBS Sports
Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Dealing with shoulder fatigue
General manager Matt Arnold said Wednesday that Ashby will be behind the Brewers' other starting pitchers in camp while he contends with left shoulder fatigue, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. The Brewers are going to take things easy with Ashby to start spring training, an approach that makes sense given...
CBS Sports
Rays' Charlie Culberson: Gets NRI from Tampa Bay
Culberson agreed Thursday with the Rays on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Culberson posted a rough .252/.283/.357 batting line with two home runs and two stolen bases over 68 games (124 plate appearances) last season with the Rangers. The veteran utilityman has experience at just about every position on the diamond, but he turns 34 years old in April and seems doubtful to be a significant contributor for the Rays in 2023.
