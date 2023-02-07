Read full article on original website
Shipwreck of 500-Year-Old Floating Castle Found to Contain 'Thrilling Haul'
The 115-foot-long ship, which once belonged to a medieval king, sank in 1495. Now archaeologists have made an "unprecedented" discovery at the wreck.
Striking image of a snow leopard wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award
A spectacular image of a snow leopard gazing out across mountains in India has been voted the winner of this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award. A record 60,466 nature people voted, and German photographer Sascha Fonseca’s “World of the snow leopard” emerged as the...
‘Exceptional’ warming: January temperatures 2.2 degrees higher than average in Europe
Europe has experienced an exceptionally warm January, with average temperatures 2.2 degrees Celsius hotter than the 1990 to 2020 average, according to data from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service. The month started with a record-breaking heatwave, as New Year’s Day saw an alarming number of heat records...
Inside the ‘ghost ships’ of the Baltic Sea
Plunging into the icy waters surrounding Scandinavia, divers Jonas Dahm and Carl Douglas hunt for vessels long lost to the ocean, what they call the “ghost ships” of the Baltic Sea. Dahm and Douglas are history lovers and long-time friends who’ve devoted some 25 years of their lives...
