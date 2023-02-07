Read full article on original website
Five diamonds in the rough the Dolphins should draft in April
Approaching Super Bowl Sunday, you are either getting ready for the big game or you are like me — mentally preparing for the NFL Draft. The draft is 76 days away, but who’s counting? Dolphins fans may want to start the countdown. As a draft junky, it is...
Georgia football: Pre-Combine 2023 NFL Mock Draft
With the Senior and Shrine Bowls just completed and the NFL Combine still on the horizon our attentions now turn to where our Georgia football draft prospects are going to play their football on Sundays next season. While it may feel a little presumptuous to make way too early NFL...
Miami Hurricanes News: Charlie Strong out, WBB beats FSU
On Thursday, Gaby Urrutia of Inside the U reported that co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Charlie Strong would not return to the Miami Hurricanes. That news was followed up later in the day with Chris Low of ESPN reporting that Strong told them he is not returning after getting passed over as the next DC.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Bears News: Adam Schefter makes a wild claim about first overall pick
The Chicago Bears are going to make the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They were gifted the selection when the Houston Texans won their final game of the season on a miracle play. Now, it seems like they are going to cash in. NFL insider Adam Schefter...
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Saints much-needed answer at QB walking right through their door
Quarterback has been an issue for the New Orleans Saints since Drew Brees retired, but Derek Carr is about to walk right through their door. Two things that we know for certain are that the New Orleans Saints need a quarterback and that the Las Vegas Raiders are going to trade Derek Carr this offseason. Whether the stars align for the two franchises to put the obvious puzzle piece in place remains to be seen. It’s sure looking like it, though.
NFL Mock Draft: Steelers 7-round 2023 projection to give Kenny Pickett a real chance
The Pittsburgh Steelers believe Kenny Pickett is the future but they have to get him help. That’s the goal for this 2023 NFL mock draft for Pittsburgh. Kenny Pickett is the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers. There were plenty of skeptics regarding the former Pitt Panthers quarterback, to be sure, when the franchise selected him in the first round of last year’s draft. But once he took over as the starter, he made strides and proved that, at a bare minimum, he’s earned a chance to prove himself further moving forward.
Detroit Pistons: A wild and expensive way to net a 1st-round pick
When Marvin Bagley III first arrived in The D, he brought some much needed excitement with him. For all of the flaws the big man had, his athleticism and potential were worth the meager cost for the Detroit Pistons to acquire him. Bagley suited up just 18 times for the...
Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson chooses favorite interception from 2022, makes Super Bowl pick
Aidan Hutchinson joined FanSided on behalf of Courtyard by Marriott and the Super Bowl Sleepover contest at State Farm Stadium. Even after a season where he took home Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year honors, Detroit Lions defensive powerhouse Aidan Hutchinson is still hungry. Luckily, if he wants food,...
