Bend, OR

KTVZ News Channel 21

Threat prompts lockdown, heavy police presence at Bend Senior HS; officers also head to other area schools

Bend Senior High School was placed under lockdown on Thursday afternoon, according to students at the school, and law enforcement rushed to the scene and also reportedly headed to other schools as a precaution after a threat of violence. The post Threat prompts lockdown, heavy police presence at Bend Senior HS; officers also head to other area schools appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

Thornburgh and its Opponents Appeal County Decision

The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners heard two appeals to Thornburgh Resort's denied fish and wildlife management plan at a public hearing on Feb. 1. The resort already started construction near Cline Buttes, but its decades-long legal struggle continues to shake up plans for the nearly 2,000-acre property. In December...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

Redmond is set to host another comedy festival

The Comedy Fest takes place May 11-13 at two locations in Redmond. Organizers are looking to the community to support the festival. It's already the largest comedy fest in Oregon. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please...
REDMOND, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

4 arrested after Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit locates an active clandestine lab during search warrant

Deschutes County- (Released by: Sergeant Kent Vander Kamp) On February 8th, 2023, at approximately 8:00 AM, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit, in collaboration with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, executed a search warrant on the 1400 block of NE Tucson Way within the city of Bend. This home is a duplex with shared walls in a residential area.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Redmond bootmaker passes

DW Frommer of Redmond was well-known for his carefully crafted, handmade cowboy boots. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Prineville woman taken to hospital after crash downs power lines, closes Hwy. 126 east of Powell Butte

A Prineville woman's SUV left Highway 126 east of Powell Butte and struck a power pole and two fences Monday evening, Oregon State Police said. The crash and downed lines closed the highway for about six hours, prompting ODOT to establish a detour around the scene. The post Prineville woman taken to hospital after crash downs power lines, closes Hwy. 126 east of Powell Butte appeared first on KTVZ.
POWELL BUTTE, OR
bendsource.com

Handel's Ice Cream Chain Opens Store in Bend

I — ce cream chain Handel's Homemade Ice Cream is opening a store in Bend. The grand opening for the Bend store, located at 61165 S. Highway 97, just north of the Murphy roundabout, is scheduled for this weekend, happening from Friday, Feb. 10 through Saturday, Feb. 11. The grand opening will include raffles for free ice cream, face painting, special character appearances and more. Among the raffle prizes: free ice cream for a year for the first 100 guests to arrive on Feb. 11.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ ‘Justy’s’ no more: Popular Bend eatery changes its name

A popular dining establishment on Bend’s west side is getting a new name. Justy’s Bar and Grill is changing its name to “Lifty’s“. The change was prompted by a trademark issue. But the the owners put a lot of thought into the new name. “The special...
BEND, OR

