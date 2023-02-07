Read full article on original website
Threat prompts lockdown, heavy police presence at Bend Senior HS; officers also head to other area schools
Bend Senior High School was placed under lockdown on Thursday afternoon, according to students at the school, and law enforcement rushed to the scene and also reportedly headed to other schools as a precaution after a threat of violence. The post Threat prompts lockdown, heavy police presence at Bend Senior HS; officers also head to other area schools appeared first on KTVZ.
bendsource.com
Thornburgh and its Opponents Appeal County Decision
The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners heard two appeals to Thornburgh Resort's denied fish and wildlife management plan at a public hearing on Feb. 1. The resort already started construction near Cline Buttes, but its decades-long legal struggle continues to shake up plans for the nearly 2,000-acre property. In December...
KTVZ
Redmond is set to host another comedy festival
The Comedy Fest takes place May 11-13 at two locations in Redmond. Organizers are looking to the community to support the festival. It's already the largest comedy fest in Oregon. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ How did Bend Police manage to arrest 2 people for DUII twice in 6 hours?
Bend Police announced Monday they had made six DUII arrests in a 12-hour span between Sunday night and Monday morning. But that involved just four suspects. Two of them were arrested twice in a span of six hours. One of those two was lodged into the Deschutes County Jail and...
elkhornmediagroup.com
4 arrested after Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit locates an active clandestine lab during search warrant
Deschutes County- (Released by: Sergeant Kent Vander Kamp) On February 8th, 2023, at approximately 8:00 AM, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit, in collaboration with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, executed a search warrant on the 1400 block of NE Tucson Way within the city of Bend. This home is a duplex with shared walls in a residential area.
Raid on NE Bend duplex turns up surprise: dangerous drug lab making psychedelic hallucinogen DMT
A raid Wednesday morning on a northeast Bend duplex that’s been the subject of numerous investigations turned up a surprise – an active, dangerous drug lab allegedly used to extract the hallucinogen DMT, officials said. The post Raid on NE Bend duplex turns up surprise: dangerous drug lab making psychedelic hallucinogen DMT appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Redmond bootmaker passes
DW Frommer of Redmond was well-known for his carefully crafted, handmade cowboy boots. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a...
Prineville woman taken to hospital after crash downs power lines, closes Hwy. 126 east of Powell Butte
A Prineville woman's SUV left Highway 126 east of Powell Butte and struck a power pole and two fences Monday evening, Oregon State Police said. The crash and downed lines closed the highway for about six hours, prompting ODOT to establish a detour around the scene. The post Prineville woman taken to hospital after crash downs power lines, closes Hwy. 126 east of Powell Butte appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Accessory dwelling units — ADUs — an increasingly popular way to add housing on existing Bend lots
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Chamber and Simplicity by Hayden Homes held a special resource fair Tuesday evening to help more people follow the recently widened path toward adding needed housing on the property, through the addition of ADUs -- accessory dwelling units. The resource fair at Open Space...
Crash downs power lines, closes Hwy. 126 east of Powell Butte; detour in place
A crash east of Powell Butte Monday evening knocked down power lines and closed state Highway 126, prompting ODOT to establish a detour around the scene, authorities said. The post Crash downs power lines, closes Hwy. 126 east of Powell Butte; detour in place appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon; $50,000 ticket sold in Redmond
Someone in Oregon bought a $1 million Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing. And here in Central Oregon, someone is set to be $50,000 richer. But nobody won the big prize, sending the jackpot to an estimated $747 million for Monday night’s drawing. The numbers drawn were: 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and Powerball 10.
bendsource.com
Handel's Ice Cream Chain Opens Store in Bend
I — ce cream chain Handel's Homemade Ice Cream is opening a store in Bend. The grand opening for the Bend store, located at 61165 S. Highway 97, just north of the Murphy roundabout, is scheduled for this weekend, happening from Friday, Feb. 10 through Saturday, Feb. 11. The grand opening will include raffles for free ice cream, face painting, special character appearances and more. Among the raffle prizes: free ice cream for a year for the first 100 guests to arrive on Feb. 11.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Justy’s’ no more: Popular Bend eatery changes its name
A popular dining establishment on Bend’s west side is getting a new name. Justy’s Bar and Grill is changing its name to “Lifty’s“. The change was prompted by a trademark issue. But the the owners put a lot of thought into the new name. “The special...
New baby Clydesdales born at Anheuser-Busch ranch
Within hours of being born, the baby Clydesdales can already stand up and start walking.
