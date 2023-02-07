Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Crypto Recovery 2023: 3 Cryptocurrencies Worth Buying Now
It’s been quite a year since it came to the cryptocurrency space. A rather broad-based crypto recovery has been seen, with the overall market capitalization of the entire crypto sector continuing to hold the $1 trillion level (at least, at the time of writing). Higher-risk assets are seeing a...
NASDAQ
Investing Strategies: How to Stop Yourself from Making Mistakes During a Drop
I am not usually someone who allows the chart to dictate trades but as I pointed out yesterday, the chart for the S&P 500 flashed a 1-day candle on Friday that is significant enough to make some kind of defensive play advisable for investors. The doji formed on Friday indicates a tie in the battle between bulls and bears and a possible turn to the downside after a few weeks of upward momentum. On its own, a technical signal like that probably wouldn’t prompt any major action, but with the strong jobs report raising doubts about the Fed changing tack any time soon, a drop in stocks looks like a quite likely scenario over the next few weeks at least.
NASDAQ
Korea Electric Power is Now Oversold (KEP)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
The 9 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Now
Analysts' consensus recommendation: 3.00 (Hold) In November 2021, International Business Machines (IBM) spun-off its massive Kyndryl (KD, $13.21) division. This unit is one of the largest providers of managed IT infrastructure services. On Nov. 4, 2021 – their first day of trading – shares of Kyndryl closed at $26.38. But,...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (Symbol: VIG) where we have detected an approximate $1.3 billion dollar outflow -- that's a 1.9% decrease week over week (from 430,837,416 to 422,764,818). Among the largest underlying components of VIG, in trading today Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) is off about 0.2%, United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) is off about 0.9%, and Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) is lower by about 0.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the VIG Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of VIG, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Stewart Information Services Corp. Shares Close the Day 11.2% Lower - Daily Wrap
Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) shares closed today 11.2% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently up 17.5% year-to-date, down 29.5% over the past 12 months, and up 39.7% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.9%.
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in AGNC Investment (AGNC)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 54.36MM shares of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). This represents 9.51% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 47.42MM shares and 9.03% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.45MM shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI). This represents 8.93% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.64MM shares and 8.56% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
B. Riley shares drop after short-seller Wolfpack Research takes aim
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Shares of investment bank B. Riley Financial RILY.O fell more than 8% after short-seller Wolfpack Research on Wednesday disclosed a short position in the stock. B. Riley had overleveraged to buy speculative assets during the "financial mania" of 2020-21and lent money to companies that have "degenerated...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
While analysts are widely slashing earnings estimates for 2023, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS), Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL), and Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) are among an elite group: Companies that have seen recent increases in earnings forecasts. According to researcher FactSet, in January, analysts cut earnings per share estimates...
NASDAQ
OGS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Thursday, shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.29, changing hands as low as $79.90 per share. ONE Gas, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Fmr Cuts Stake in ExlService Holdings (EXLS)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.51MM shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS). This represents 7.591% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 10, 2022 they reported 3.44MM shares and 10.35% of the company, a decrease in shares of 27.11% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.75% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
American Century Investment Management Cuts Stake in Westamerica Ban (WABC)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.02MM shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC). This represents 3.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.56MM shares and 5.79% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Twilio (TWLO)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.26MM shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO). This represents 6.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 9.30MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.16% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Why I Won't Touch Affirm Stock
During the first two years of the pandemic, when demand for everything was soaring, stimulus cash was bolstering household budgets, and interest rates were near zero, buy now, pay later company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) never turned much of a profit. If the business didn't really work then, when all the conditions were right, I find it hard to believe that it can work now.
NASDAQ
Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $12.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the health...
NASDAQ
Magnetar Financial Cuts Stake in Springwater Special Situations (SWSS)
Fintel reports that Magnetar Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.47MM shares of Springwater Special Situations Corp (SWSS). This represents 6.54% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 21, 2022 they reported 1.48MM shares and 8.65% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Tips To Help Retirees Invest in Stocks
Many would say that stocks are fit only for the young and daring because of the risks involved, and thus, those planning for retirement must stay away from stocks due to their unpredictable nature. However, it is a misconception because equities are the asset classes that can help all investors, including retirees, outperform inflation in the long term.
NASDAQ
Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
