Notre Dame, IN

The Spun

Former Ohio State Player Is Transferring To Big Ten Rival

The Ohio State Buckeyes are among the nation's elite college football programs. Along with Michigan, Ohio State is one of the premier members of the Big Ten conference. One former Buckeye is taking his talents to another very successful Big Ten school. Former Ohio State punter Michael O'Shaughnessy ...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Marvin Harrison Jr's Announcement

On Wednesday afternoon, the football world became aware of a piece of memorabilia from the Georgia-Ohio State playoff game. Javon Bullard leveled Marvin Harrison Jr in a controversial play that left Harrison out for the rest of the game. Just over a month later, a signed photo of the play was ...
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
The Spun

Jared Goff Reacts To 'Huge' Lions Coaching Staff Move

Despite drawing considering buzz as a candidate for head-coaching vacancies, Ben Johnson will return to the Detroit Lions. In Johnson's first season as offensive coordinator, the Lions finished fourth in total yards and fifth in points. Jared Goff revived his career on a team that won eight of its ...
247Sports

Four-star forward Zion Sensley discusses his recruitment

Zion Sensley is the No. 79 ranked prospect in the national junior class. A 6-foot-9 hybrid four-man, Sensley says Alabama, Arizona State, California, LSU, San Diego, San Diego State, and USC are the programs he hears from the most. Out of the group, California is the only school Sensley has visited and he is excited about furthering his relationship with Mark Fox and the staff.
