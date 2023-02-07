Read full article on original website
Former Ohio State Player Is Transferring To Big Ten Rival
The Ohio State Buckeyes are among the nation's elite college football programs. Along with Michigan, Ohio State is one of the premier members of the Big Ten conference. One former Buckeye is taking his talents to another very successful Big Ten school. Former Ohio State punter Michael O'Shaughnessy ...
Football World Reacts To Marvin Harrison Jr's Announcement
On Wednesday afternoon, the football world became aware of a piece of memorabilia from the Georgia-Ohio State playoff game. Javon Bullard leveled Marvin Harrison Jr in a controversial play that left Harrison out for the rest of the game. Just over a month later, a signed photo of the play was ...
College Football Analyst Reveals 'Bold' 2023 Notre Dame Prediction
The 2022 college football season was an uneven one for Notre Dame in their first year post-Brian Kelly. So how's the outlook for them heading into 2023? In a feature for 247Sports, college football analyst Brad Crawford made the bold prediction that Notre Dame will be out of the preseason top 10 by ...
This outlet names one Notre Dame assistant who had an immediate recruiting impact
Recruiting is the lifeblood of any college program, and Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman knows that. When he assembled his staff, not only was he looking for great coaches, but he also wanted great recruiters. He found one in wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey. The former Clemson and NFL...
Ex-Ohio State Football Players Make Major Claim During Trial
Former Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint are on trial in Franklin County Common Pleas Court this week. Riep and Wint are being accused of raping a then-19-year-old woman on Feb. 4, 2020. They were dismissed from Ohio State's football program after these ...
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Two Michigan Hoopers Could Leave School Early After This Season
Michigan's basketball season isn't going overly well, but two players have played well enough to be considered early entrants in the upcoming NBA Draft.
Former Ohio State Player Not Happy With Headline About Fellow Player
Former Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller, who left the team to address his mental health last spring, will be a special guest of First Lady Jill Biden at tonight's State of the Union address. Former Ohio State wide receiver Johnnie L. Dixon is not happy with a recent headline about ...
Jared Goff Reacts To 'Huge' Lions Coaching Staff Move
Despite drawing considering buzz as a candidate for head-coaching vacancies, Ben Johnson will return to the Detroit Lions. In Johnson's first season as offensive coordinator, the Lions finished fourth in total yards and fifth in points. Jared Goff revived his career on a team that won eight of its ...
The Stage is Set for the Ohio State and Michigan's 'Faceoff on the Lake'
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines take hockey outside on February 18 for the first time since 2012.
Porter Moser reportedly high on list to replace Brey at Notre Dame
With a month to go in the season, the task of filling the retiring Mike Brey’s job as Notre Dame coach isn’t urgent yet. However, one name already appears to be emerging as a frontrunner. According to the Twitter handle Coaching Changes, Oklahoma coach Porter Moser is interested in the job, and Notre Dame reportedly is interested in return:
saturdaytradition.com
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes Indiana program history in win over No. 24 Rutgers
Trayce Jackson-Davis is a top 5 player in college basketball right now, objectively. The star center is averaging a double-double each outing, with just under 20 points per game and 11 rebounds per game. He’s cementing his legacy as one of the all-time Indiana basketball greats, too. Tuesday night he...
Look: Michigan Football Star Guarantees National Championship
The Michigan Wolverines have advanced to the College Football Playoff in each of the last two seasons. One key player on those teams is back for next year, and he's making a big claim. Running back Blake Corum took the mic during Michigan's basketball game on Wednesday against Nebraska. While ...
ESPN Predicts 2 Big Ten Teams Will Make College Football Playoff
Earlier this year, two Big Ten programs punched their tickets to the College Football Playoff. ESPN analyst Bill Connelly believes both Ohio State and Michigan will run it back this coming season with another trip to the postseason. Connelly predicts that the Buckeyes and Wolverines will join ...
What Assistant Coach Hamlet Tibbs said Following Notre Dame’s Heartbreaking Loss At The Buzzer To Georgia Tech
What Assistant Coach Hamlet Tibbs said following Notre Dame’s loss to Georgia Tech. Question: Coach Tibbs, it was a back and forth battle all night long. Just what were your takeaways from tonight's game?. Tibbs: First, you know, we have to give credit to Coach P and his group....
College basketball's Top 10 National Player of the Year contenders
Stadium college basketball insider Jeff Goodman conducted a straw poll with 30 different voters chipping in who would be their top 10 National Player of the Year contenders. The voters had a runaway pick for Player of the Year, but the rest of the choices were anything but consensus. It...
Four-star forward Zion Sensley discusses his recruitment
Zion Sensley is the No. 79 ranked prospect in the national junior class. A 6-foot-9 hybrid four-man, Sensley says Alabama, Arizona State, California, LSU, San Diego, San Diego State, and USC are the programs he hears from the most. Out of the group, California is the only school Sensley has visited and he is excited about furthering his relationship with Mark Fox and the staff.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Kentucky's Controversial Firing
The Kentucky athletic department fired a longtime men's basketball usher over the weekend. Doug, who is better known as The Blue Coat, was fired after 19 years for giving the Florida bench "the bird" after Kentucky won. He was even caught on camera as you can see here: Doug "The Blue Coat" ...
Michigan State's Tom Izzo: 'I thought this could be a turning point in the season game'
East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State coach Tom Izzo altered his messaging for Tuesday’s game against Maryland. The Spartans were heading toward mid-February, having lost five of seven games. “We told them they had to play desperate,” Izzo said following Michigan State’s gutcheck 63-58 victory over Maryland, one...
The Fates of These Coaches Will Define This Year’s Carousel
From those on the hot seat to those who could take a new job, these are the college hoops situations to watch.
