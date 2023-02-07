ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Confirms to PEOPLE She's Taking Not One, But Two OBs to Super Bowl

Kylie Kelce tells PEOPLE that she's bringing two OBs with her to the Super Bowl as she cheers on husband Jason Kelce while 38 weeks pregnant Kylie Kelce is ready for whatever happens on Super Bowl Sunday. Not only will the soon-to-be mom of three be there cheering on husband Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles as they take on brother-in-law Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, but she'll be doing so in Arizona at 38 weeks pregnant. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the big game, Kylie, 29, says she's feeling "very pregnant." "With...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes reveals his 1 superstition ahead of Super Bowl

Though he is not quite bringing out the four-leaf clover or rubbing Andy Reid’s mustache for good luck, Patrick Mahomes is still being a little superstitious ahead of this year’s Super Bowl. At Super Bowl Media Day this week, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes revealed that he is changing up his usual routine out... The post Patrick Mahomes reveals his 1 superstition ahead of Super Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Super Bowl Champion makes bold Patrick Mahomes prediction

The week of the Super Bowl is when current and former NFL players tend to fire off some takes and offer up lofty comparisons. Consider Victor Cruz, for example. The former New York Giants wide receiver and Super Bowl XLVI Champion is ready to put Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the same breath Read more... The post Super Bowl Champion makes bold Patrick Mahomes prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Head to Arizona to Watch Patrick Play in the Super Bowl: Photos

Brittany Mahomes enjoyed a fun trip to Arizona with daughter Sterling as they prepare to see Patrick Mahomes play in the Super Bowl this Sunday Sterling Skye is traveling in style! The daughter of Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes enjoyed a flight on a private plane with a good book and Chick-fil-A plus more snacks, as captured by her Kansas City Current co-owner mom on Instagram Tuesday. Sterling, who celebrates her second birthday just eight days after the big game, bounced around excitedly, enjoying her snacks as she was asked where they're...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman Mock Tom Brady's Underwear Selfie: 'You Gotta Show the Package'

"Looks like old Tommy boy is getting into the thirst trap game," Edelman joked after seeing Brady's revealing selfie Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman have some notes on Tom Brady's latest selfie. "I don't think he did it right," Gronkowski, 33, told ET of Brady's revealing selfie, showing the newly retired NFL star stripped down to his underwear. Gronkowski explained that Brady's "hand is not in the right place," during the interview. "He's covering up a little bit," Gronkowski critiqued, jokingly. "You're not supposed to be covering...
TODAY.com

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthew Mahomes' relationship timeline, from high school to the NFL

NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife, Brittany Matthews Mahomes, may be a Kansas City power couple these days, but their romance began as teenagers in an East Texas town. Patrick Mahomes, 27, is the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, who drafted him in the 2017 NFL Draft. For his work in 2018, his first full year as a starter, Mahomes was named the league’s Most Valuable Player. At 23, Mahomes was the youngest recipient of the award since Dan Marino in 1984.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner

The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Who Is Jason Kelce's Wife? All About Kylie McDevitt Kelce

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie have been married since 2018. The couple are currently expecting their third daughter ahead of Jason's Super Bowl 2023 appearance Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce (neé McDevitt), might just become parents of three during the 2023 Super Bowl! The fan-favorite Philadelphia Eagles center — who will face his brother, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12 — and his wife are the proud parents of two daughters and are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Star Is Under The Weather This Week

Chiefs pass rusher Chris Jones is "under the weather" heading into this weekend's Super Bowl matchup. The Kansas City defensive lineman said he's suffering a sore throat and congestion on Wednesday. It appears a few other Chiefs players are dealing with something similar, per NFL insider James ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nine-year-old Patrick Mahomes picked the Eagles to win Super Bowl XXXIX

You never know where life will take you when you’re a young football fan. In the case of nine-year-old Patrick Lavon Mahomes II of Tyler, Texas, his public awareness of the Philadelphia Eagles began before Super Bowl XXXIX between the Eagles and the New England Patriots on February 6, 2005. Despite the fact that the Patriots were playing in their third Super Bowl over a four-year stretch (exactly like Mahomes’ Chiefs are doing now), Mahomes believed that Philly’s team was… well, better.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Makes It Clear He Can Still Play, Despite Retirement

Tom Brady became a seven-time Super Bowl champ, three-time MVP and 15-time Pro Bowler by having immense pride in his work.  It doesn't appear that attribute is going away any time soon despite the future Hall of Famer's retirement announcement.  Discussing the subject with co-host Jim ...

