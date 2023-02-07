Kylie Kelce tells PEOPLE that she's bringing two OBs with her to the Super Bowl as she cheers on husband Jason Kelce while 38 weeks pregnant Kylie Kelce is ready for whatever happens on Super Bowl Sunday. Not only will the soon-to-be mom of three be there cheering on husband Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles as they take on brother-in-law Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, but she'll be doing so in Arizona at 38 weeks pregnant. Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the big game, Kylie, 29, says she's feeling "very pregnant." "With...

