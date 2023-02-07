ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

What Now Austin

Local Joe’s Kitchen to Debut in San Marcos

“We’ll be serving up fried chicken, pot roast, country fried steak. On the side, some squash casserole, Mac and cheese, sweet yeast rolls, and a wide variety of desserts, like homemade banana pudding, red velvet cake, and buttermilk pie. And pecan pie. Everyone loves pecan pie.”
SAN MARCOS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

WATCH: A Couple of ‘Lady’ Brawls Broke Out on 6th Street in Austin

I always thought of 6th Street as a pretty chill area to hang out in Austin. And while it may have been that way in the past, it damn sure isn’t anymore. For me, hanging out on 6th Street was all about taking in the music scene back when I was a younger lad. You would hear live music blasting out of many clubs there and those who weren’t hosting a live show at that very moment were blasting their jukeboxes.
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Maria I Sanchez

Maria I Sanchez, resident of Seguin, TX, passed away on February 4, 2023, at the age of 67 years old. Mary celebrated her 67th birthday on January 24. She was born in 1956 and married to her husband, Gus in 1971. Mary was an amazing Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Wife. She loved to take care of anyone who needed it. She loved Casinos, Bingo, and spending time with her family. Most of all she had so much love to give.
SEGUIN, TX
KTSA

Road shooting leads to Brennan High School lockdown

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Brennan High School was put under lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a shooting outside of the school. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said people in two cars were shooting at each other on Victorian Oaks, a residential dead end street near Westcreek Oaks and Sage Run less than a mile away from the school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Esther Hilda (Mache) Vecera

Esther Hilda (Mache) Vecera 92, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 in a local hospital. She was born on April 17, 1930 to Julius Mache and Minnie Lorfing and raised in a family of ten siblings in Schulenburg, Texas. Shortly after her marriage to Joseph Vecera, the couple moved to...
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Food, girl time plus piano bar atmosphere among events at this year’s Galentines Cocktail Social scheduled for this Friday night in downtown Seguin

(Seguin) – Women are encouraged to put themselves first for an evening of networking, friendship, and fun during this Friday’s second annual Galentines Cocktail Social. After a successful event last year, local businesswoman Denise Leos has organized yet another gathering at the Soel Venue located in downtown Seguin.
SEGUIN, TX
Upworthy

Father builds $35m theme park for daughter with special needs—it's free for people with disabilities

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 17, 2022. It has since been updated. Gordon Hartman was heartbroken as he watched his 12-year-old daughter unable to make friends at a swimming pool during a family vacation. His daughter Morgan is autistic and was born with cognitive and physical special needs. He started searching for an inclusive public place that would be fun for everyone. When he found no such place, he decided to build one himself. That's how he started Morgan’s Wonderland, an ultra-accessible theme park in San Antonio, Texas. It's a place for everyone, where people with and without disabilities can come together for fun and a better understanding of one another.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Suspect wanted on two outstanding warrants

HALLETTSVILLE, Texas - The Hallettsville Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a suspect wanted in Bexar County and with the Yoakum Police Department. Tevin Hights has two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest. Hights is wanted out of Bexar County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly...
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
KSAT 12

Divers locate body in crashed car in Guadalupe River in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas – A special team of divers has located a body inside a vehicle that flew off a highway bridge and into the Guadalupe River early Thursday morning, Seguin police said. According to Officer Sarah Wallace of the Seguin Police Department, at approximately noon on Thursday, first responders...
SEGUIN, TX

