G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Who strangled, battered, and set fire to a North Texas female university student twenty years ago?MaliceandMurder.comSeguin, TX
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco to open first location in Kyle and create hundreds of new jobsAsh JurbergKyle, TX
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio areaAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KTSA
Southwest ISD Board names Dr. Jeanette Ball as Superintendent
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Board of Trustees with the Southwest ISD has named a new Superintendent. Dr. Jeanette Ball was officially hired during a special meeting Wednesday night. She was named as the lone finalist for the job last month but, state law requires a 21 day...
seguintoday.com
Navarro ISD inviting families to sign up for Saturday food distribution
(Geronimo) – The Navarro ISD is doing its part to help feed area families. The district on Saturday will be teaming up with the San Antonio Food Bank to host its annual food drive. The district a few years ago began hosting the food distribution event in honor of...
Jennifer Fey wins KENS 5 EXCEL Award for Comal ISD
COMAL COUNTY, Texas — Jennifer Fey was up front and center when every single person at Hill Country College Preparatory High School filled the hallway to cheer for her. “I thought it was Secret Santa,” said an emotional Fey as she accepted her KENS 5 EXCEL Award. Fey...
Austin Community College campus 'all-clear' after report of armed person
Campus is back to normal operations.
Local Joe’s Kitchen to Debut in San Marcos
“We’ll be serving up fried chicken, pot roast, country fried steak. On the side, some squash casserole, Mac and cheese, sweet yeast rolls, and a wide variety of desserts, like homemade banana pudding, red velvet cake, and buttermilk pie. And pecan pie. Everyone loves pecan pie.”
San Antonio chain Delicious Tamales expands with new Austin location
The Latina-owned business has six locations in San Antonio
WATCH: A Couple of ‘Lady’ Brawls Broke Out on 6th Street in Austin
I always thought of 6th Street as a pretty chill area to hang out in Austin. And while it may have been that way in the past, it damn sure isn’t anymore. For me, hanging out on 6th Street was all about taking in the music scene back when I was a younger lad. You would hear live music blasting out of many clubs there and those who weren’t hosting a live show at that very moment were blasting their jukeboxes.
seguintoday.com
Maria I Sanchez
Maria I Sanchez, resident of Seguin, TX, passed away on February 4, 2023, at the age of 67 years old. Mary celebrated her 67th birthday on January 24. She was born in 1956 and married to her husband, Gus in 1971. Mary was an amazing Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Wife. She loved to take care of anyone who needed it. She loved Casinos, Bingo, and spending time with her family. Most of all she had so much love to give.
How some Central Texas districts are making up missed school days from ice storm
Several districts told KXAN they are waiting on waivers from the Texas Education Agency before making final decisions.
KTSA
Road shooting leads to Brennan High School lockdown
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Brennan High School was put under lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a shooting outside of the school. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said people in two cars were shooting at each other on Victorian Oaks, a residential dead end street near Westcreek Oaks and Sage Run less than a mile away from the school.
San Antonio pizza shop ranked the best pizza in Texas: Reader’s Digest reports
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for some of the best Za (pizza) on the planet, you’ll find it in Italy more than likely, but if traveling abroad for a pie or two isn’t in the budget, there are still countless options to choose from in the US that will get the job done.
seguintoday.com
Esther Hilda (Mache) Vecera
Esther Hilda (Mache) Vecera 92, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 in a local hospital. She was born on April 17, 1930 to Julius Mache and Minnie Lorfing and raised in a family of ten siblings in Schulenburg, Texas. Shortly after her marriage to Joseph Vecera, the couple moved to...
KTSA
Deputies arrest teen involved in shooting that forced lockdown of San Antonio High School
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 17 year old is behind bars for his role in a shooting that forced the lockdown of a San Antonio high school. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kaleb Rackley, taking him into custody just before 6 P.M. Tuesday. Rackley and another...
seguintoday.com
Food, girl time plus piano bar atmosphere among events at this year’s Galentines Cocktail Social scheduled for this Friday night in downtown Seguin
(Seguin) – Women are encouraged to put themselves first for an evening of networking, friendship, and fun during this Friday’s second annual Galentines Cocktail Social. After a successful event last year, local businesswoman Denise Leos has organized yet another gathering at the Soel Venue located in downtown Seguin.
Upworthy
Father builds $35m theme park for daughter with special needs—it's free for people with disabilities
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 17, 2022. It has since been updated. Gordon Hartman was heartbroken as he watched his 12-year-old daughter unable to make friends at a swimming pool during a family vacation. His daughter Morgan is autistic and was born with cognitive and physical special needs. He started searching for an inclusive public place that would be fun for everyone. When he found no such place, he decided to build one himself. That's how he started Morgan’s Wonderland, an ultra-accessible theme park in San Antonio, Texas. It's a place for everyone, where people with and without disabilities can come together for fun and a better understanding of one another.
crossroadstoday.com
Suspect wanted on two outstanding warrants
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas - The Hallettsville Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a suspect wanted in Bexar County and with the Yoakum Police Department. Tevin Hights has two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest. Hights is wanted out of Bexar County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly...
fox7austin.com
Domestic dispute in North Austin leads to death of woman
A domestic dispute in North Austin has lead to the death of a young woman. Police said a young man is hospitalized and in critical condition.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Texas
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
H-E-B to hold career fair in San Antonio this week to fill 200 positions
Ready for a career change?
KSAT 12
Divers locate body in crashed car in Guadalupe River in Seguin
SEGUIN, Texas – A special team of divers has located a body inside a vehicle that flew off a highway bridge and into the Guadalupe River early Thursday morning, Seguin police said. According to Officer Sarah Wallace of the Seguin Police Department, at approximately noon on Thursday, first responders...
