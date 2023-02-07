Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
starvedrock.media
Vehicle Hits House In La Salle
A teenage driver was ticketed after a vehicle hit a house in La Salle. Police and paramedics were called Wednesday afternoon to 9th and Joliet Streets. According to the La Salle Police Department, 18-year-old Jenna Picco of Cedar Point was ticketed for failing to yield at a stop intersection. She...
KFVS12
Many gathered in Mount Vernon for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s town hall regarding the Protect Illinois Communities Act
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - In southern Illinois Wednesday evening, the Jefferson County Sheriff answered questions from residents on the tougher gun control legislation that was recently passed by Illinois lawmakers. More than 150 people attended the meeting in Mount Vernon. “The people are concerned and rightfully so,” Jefferson County...
starvedrock.media
Starved Rock County Home Show '23
We're all looking forward to spring! The 2023 Starved Rock Country Home Show will give you an early taste. It's Sunday March 12th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Senica's Oak Ridge Banquet Center in LaSalle. Businesses from all over the Illinois Valley and Starved Rock Country will there showing off the latest for your home. Once again, someone who attends this show will win more than $2500* to spend at one of the show sponsors! Scroll the gallery below to start dreaming about where you'll spend all that cash! And if you're interested in being part of the 2023 Starved Rock Country Home Show call Mark at 815-223-3100 or email salesmanager@starvedrock.media.
starvedrock.media
Utica Seeking Grant To Build A Bandstand
While searching for more family friendly fun, leaders in Utica have come up with a plan to build a bandstand at Carey Memorial Park. Trustees have voted to apply for a T-Mobile Hometown Grant for up to $50,000. If awarded, the village would build a stage to be used for live music, watching fireworks and having movies in the park. Village Clerk Lori Gbur says if the grant comes through, the bandstand could be built this year north of the ball field at park just off Route 178.
us1049quadcities.com
Illinois, This City Has The Best Water In The Entire State
Water is the source of life. As humans, we need to drink water to stay alive, along with our pets, plants, and other creatures but humans primarily consume drinking water provided by our city. A city in our area on the Illinois side is moving on to the state finals to have a chance to win the award for the city with the best water.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: High winds to blame for thousands losing power Thursday in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - The Ameren Illinois outage map shows many without power across Central Illinois. That number is much lower than the couple of thousand the map showed earlier in the day. A 25News crew near the Par-a-Dice Hotel and Casino around 10 a.m. witnessed part of a tree...
starvedrock.media
Missing man’s body found in submerged car in O’Fallon, Ill., retention pond near hospital
O’FALLON, Ill. — Divers have recovered the body and vehicle of a Metro East man in a retention pond at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. David Foster, 50, of Swansea, had been missing since Jan. 13 when he left work in the Belleville area. Police said they don’t suspect...
ourquadcities.com
Illinois-bound I-74 bridge closed due to multi-vehicle crash
UPDATE: I-74 has reopened to traffic. EARLIER UPDATE: A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed Illinois-bound Interstate 74. Emergency vehicles, at least one damaged car and debris can be seen from the Iowa Department of Transportation traffic cameras. Traffic is backed up to Middle Road as of 7:40 a.m. while it is rerouted off I-74 onto Grant Street.
What Do White Flashing Lights At Illinois Intersections Really Mean?
You're waiting at an intersection and the light is about to turn green. All of a sudden, the white strobe light starts flashing at the stoplight. What does it mean?. Living in Illinois, there are tons of 911 calls that happen all over the state. In Rockford, there's an emergency...
wmay.com
Hospitals not meeting standard of care around Illinois – the United States
A watchdog group says more than half of Illinois hospitals are failing to comply with federal price transparency guidelines – but both Springfield hospitals are in compliance. The group Patient Rights Advocate looked at whether hospitals are following the federal rule requiring them to post prices online for around...
Attorney general sues 3M, other chemical companies alleging they contaminated water in Lake County, rest of Illinois
The Illinois attorney general has filed a lawsuit against 3M and 13 other large chemical companies that make “forever chemicals,” alleging they contaminated water and other parts of the environment in Lake County and the rest of the state. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed the lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court on Tuesday against […]
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
WOW! Watch Lightning Strike Destroy Utility Pole Along Illinois Roadway
Lightning is one of the most spectacular and awe-inspiring displays of nature's power. While many people have seen it from a distance, seeing it up close can be a completely different and frightening experience. The first time I saw a lightning strike up close was when I was camping when...
WQAD
Illinois becomes 3rd state to require all businesses to offer PTO
Anyone who works in Illinois will be allowed five days of paid leave, including part-time employees. The bill will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
fox32chicago.com
Walmart closing stores in Cook, Will counties
CHICAGO - Walmart announced on Wednesday they are closing three stores across the Chicago area. The three locations shutting down are in Lincolnwood, Plainfield, and Homewood. "We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Homewood, Lincolnwood, and Plainfield locations. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com," the company said in a statement.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois monthly diaper allowance: Lawmakers push for legislation to help families
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Two Chicago-area lawmakers are pushing for the creation of a monthly diaper allowance. It is estimated one in three families nationwide don't have the money to purchase diapers. "In 2004, nobody was talking about diaper need," said Lee Ann Porter of the Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank. "I...
Third restraining order issued against Illinois gun ban
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Another temporary restraining order issued Wednesday against the state’s semi-automatic weapons ban will shield another 2,100 citizens from the new law. The latest restraining order was issued in Macon County on Wednesday. Last week, a judge in White County issued the second restraining order against the weapons ban, which applied […]
wmay.com
Additional restraining order issued over Illinois assault rifle ban
There’s been another temporary restraining order issued in the continuing legal battle over Illinois’s assault weapons ban. A Macon County judge has granted that order, which only affects the plaintiffs in a lawsuit brought by state Representative Dan Caulkins and others. It’s at least the third TRO that’s...
kjfmradio.com
New Illinois law allowing hunters more gun options
ILLINOIS — Effective January 1, 2023, a new Illinois law will allow hunters to use centerfire, single-shot rifles in certain calibers for deer hunting. Administrative rules are still being developed to accommodate the new law. Public Act 102-0932 was effective Jan. 1, 2023. Specific information on when rifles will...
starvedrock.media
How gun commerce has changed in Illinois since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Illinois since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Comments / 0