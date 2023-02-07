We're all looking forward to spring! The 2023 Starved Rock Country Home Show will give you an early taste. It's Sunday March 12th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Senica's Oak Ridge Banquet Center in LaSalle. Businesses from all over the Illinois Valley and Starved Rock Country will there showing off the latest for your home. Once again, someone who attends this show will win more than $2500* to spend at one of the show sponsors! Scroll the gallery below to start dreaming about where you'll spend all that cash! And if you're interested in being part of the 2023 Starved Rock Country Home Show call Mark at 815-223-3100 or email salesmanager@starvedrock.media.

LASALLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO