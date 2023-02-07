ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lasalle, IL

starvedrock.media

Vehicle Hits House In La Salle

A teenage driver was ticketed after a vehicle hit a house in La Salle. Police and paramedics were called Wednesday afternoon to 9th and Joliet Streets. According to the La Salle Police Department, 18-year-old Jenna Picco of Cedar Point was ticketed for failing to yield at a stop intersection. She...
LASALLE, IL
KFVS12

Many gathered in Mount Vernon for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s town hall regarding the Protect Illinois Communities Act

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - In southern Illinois Wednesday evening, the Jefferson County Sheriff answered questions from residents on the tougher gun control legislation that was recently passed by Illinois lawmakers. More than 150 people attended the meeting in Mount Vernon. “The people are concerned and rightfully so,” Jefferson County...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
starvedrock.media

Starved Rock County Home Show '23

We're all looking forward to spring! The 2023 Starved Rock Country Home Show will give you an early taste. It's Sunday March 12th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Senica's Oak Ridge Banquet Center in LaSalle. Businesses from all over the Illinois Valley and Starved Rock Country will there showing off the latest for your home. Once again, someone who attends this show will win more than $2500* to spend at one of the show sponsors! Scroll the gallery below to start dreaming about where you'll spend all that cash! And if you're interested in being part of the 2023 Starved Rock Country Home Show call Mark at 815-223-3100 or email salesmanager@starvedrock.media.
LASALLE, IL
starvedrock.media

Utica Seeking Grant To Build A Bandstand

While searching for more family friendly fun, leaders in Utica have come up with a plan to build a bandstand at Carey Memorial Park. Trustees have voted to apply for a T-Mobile Hometown Grant for up to $50,000. If awarded, the village would build a stage to be used for live music, watching fireworks and having movies in the park. Village Clerk Lori Gbur says if the grant comes through, the bandstand could be built this year north of the ball field at park just off Route 178.
NORTH UTICA, IL
us1049quadcities.com

Illinois, This City Has The Best Water In The Entire State

Water is the source of life. As humans, we need to drink water to stay alive, along with our pets, plants, and other creatures but humans primarily consume drinking water provided by our city. A city in our area on the Illinois side is moving on to the state finals to have a chance to win the award for the city with the best water.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Illinois-bound I-74 bridge closed due to multi-vehicle crash

UPDATE: I-74 has reopened to traffic. EARLIER UPDATE: A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed Illinois-bound Interstate 74. Emergency vehicles, at least one damaged car and debris can be seen from the Iowa Department of Transportation traffic cameras. Traffic is backed up to Middle Road as of 7:40 a.m. while it is rerouted off I-74 onto Grant Street.
ILLINOIS STATE
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Attorney general sues 3M, other chemical companies alleging they contaminated water in Lake County, rest of Illinois

The Illinois attorney general has filed a lawsuit against 3M and 13 other large chemical companies that make “forever chemicals,” alleging they contaminated water and other parts of the environment in Lake County and the rest of the state. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed the lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court on Tuesday against […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
PEORIA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Walmart closing stores in Cook, Will counties

CHICAGO - Walmart announced on Wednesday they are closing three stores across the Chicago area. The three locations shutting down are in Lincolnwood, Plainfield, and Homewood. "We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Homewood, Lincolnwood, and Plainfield locations. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com," the company said in a statement.
HOMEWOOD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Third restraining order issued against Illinois gun ban

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Another temporary restraining order issued Wednesday against the state’s semi-automatic weapons ban will shield another 2,100 citizens from the new law. The latest restraining order was issued in Macon County on Wednesday. Last week, a judge in White County issued the second restraining order against the weapons ban, which applied […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Additional restraining order issued over Illinois assault rifle ban

There’s been another temporary restraining order issued in the continuing legal battle over Illinois’s assault weapons ban. A Macon County judge has granted that order, which only affects the plaintiffs in a lawsuit brought by state Representative Dan Caulkins and others. It’s at least the third TRO that’s...
ILLINOIS STATE
kjfmradio.com

New Illinois law allowing hunters more gun options

ILLINOIS — Effective January 1, 2023, a new Illinois law will allow hunters to use centerfire, single-shot rifles in certain calibers for deer hunting. Administrative rules are still being developed to accommodate the new law. Public Act 102-0932 was effective Jan. 1, 2023. Specific information on when rifles will...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

How gun commerce has changed in Illinois since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Illinois since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
ILLINOIS STATE

