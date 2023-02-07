ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guadalupe County, TX

KSAT 12

Divers locate body in crashed car in Guadalupe River in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas – A special team of divers has located a body inside a vehicle that flew off a highway bridge and into the Guadalupe River early Thursday morning, Seguin police said. According to Officer Sarah Wallace of the Seguin Police Department, at approximately noon on Thursday, first responders...
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Tonight’s Seguin Showcase destined to be out of this world

(Seguin) – You’re invited to come out tonight and see all that Seguin businesses have to offer. Today marks the annual Showcase Seguin event at the Seguin Coliseum. The free but ticket required event is being hosted by the Seguin Area Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President Chester Jenke...
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Food, girl time plus piano bar atmosphere among events at this year’s Galentines Cocktail Social scheduled for this Friday night in downtown Seguin

(Seguin) – Women are encouraged to put themselves first for an evening of networking, friendship, and fun during this Friday’s second annual Galentines Cocktail Social. After a successful event last year, local businesswoman Denise Leos has organized yet another gathering at the Soel Venue located in downtown Seguin.
SEGUIN, TX
tourcounsel.com

Shops at Rivercenter | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas

The Shops at Rivercenter (formerly known as Rivercenter Mall) is a shopping mall located in Downtown San Antonio, Texas, United States along the city's River Walk. The anchor stores are H&M, Macy's (closing April 2021) and AMC Theatres. It also includes a 38-story, 1,001-room Marriott hotel. It was purchased in 2005 by Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
106.3 The Buzz

WATCH: A Couple of ‘Lady’ Brawls Broke Out on 6th Street in Austin

I always thought of 6th Street as a pretty chill area to hang out in Austin. And while it may have been that way in the past, it damn sure isn’t anymore. For me, hanging out on 6th Street was all about taking in the music scene back when I was a younger lad. You would hear live music blasting out of many clubs there and those who weren’t hosting a live show at that very moment were blasting their jukeboxes.
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Space invasion at the Seguin Coliseum

Businesses come together for 2023: A Space Odyssey. Reports came into AM1580 of UFO sightings at the Seguin Coliseum last night. Our team went to investigate and found the Seguin Showcase to be underway, with its theme – 2023: A Space Odyssey – being enjoyed by event goers. The event brought together area businesses to connect with the community and each other. Seguin Chamber of Commerce Membership Coordinator Maria Castilleja helped organize the event.
SEGUIN, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

Ice storm hits the Hill Country, ends in disaster

Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Suspect wanted on two outstanding warrants

HALLETTSVILLE, Texas - The Hallettsville Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a suspect wanted in Bexar County and with the Yoakum Police Department. Tevin Hights has two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest. Hights is wanted out of Bexar County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly...
HALLETTSVILLE, TX
seguintoday.com

Maria I Sanchez

Maria I Sanchez, resident of Seguin, TX, passed away on February 4, 2023, at the age of 67 years old. Mary celebrated her 67th birthday on January 24. She was born in 1956 and married to her husband, Gus in 1971. Mary was an amazing Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Wife. She loved to take care of anyone who needed it. She loved Casinos, Bingo, and spending time with her family. Most of all she had so much love to give.
SEGUIN, TX

