Read full article on original website
Related
seguintoday.com
Navarro ISD inviting families to sign up for Saturday food distribution
(Geronimo) – The Navarro ISD is doing its part to help feed area families. The district on Saturday will be teaming up with the San Antonio Food Bank to host its annual food drive. The district a few years ago began hosting the food distribution event in honor of...
KSAT 12
Divers locate body in crashed car in Guadalupe River in Seguin
SEGUIN, Texas – A special team of divers has located a body inside a vehicle that flew off a highway bridge and into the Guadalupe River early Thursday morning, Seguin police said. According to Officer Sarah Wallace of the Seguin Police Department, at approximately noon on Thursday, first responders...
seguintoday.com
Tonight’s Seguin Showcase destined to be out of this world
(Seguin) – You’re invited to come out tonight and see all that Seguin businesses have to offer. Today marks the annual Showcase Seguin event at the Seguin Coliseum. The free but ticket required event is being hosted by the Seguin Area Chamber of Commerce. Chamber President Chester Jenke...
Little Bites: Naughty bingo, overproof Texas whiskey making San Antonio food news this week
Limited-run menu items from Boiler House, Garrison Brothers Distillery and Dairy Queen are also on the menu.
seguintoday.com
Food, girl time plus piano bar atmosphere among events at this year’s Galentines Cocktail Social scheduled for this Friday night in downtown Seguin
(Seguin) – Women are encouraged to put themselves first for an evening of networking, friendship, and fun during this Friday’s second annual Galentines Cocktail Social. After a successful event last year, local businesswoman Denise Leos has organized yet another gathering at the Soel Venue located in downtown Seguin.
tourcounsel.com
Shops at Rivercenter | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas
The Shops at Rivercenter (formerly known as Rivercenter Mall) is a shopping mall located in Downtown San Antonio, Texas, United States along the city's River Walk. The anchor stores are H&M, Macy's (closing April 2021) and AMC Theatres. It also includes a 38-story, 1,001-room Marriott hotel. It was purchased in 2005 by Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation.
WATCH: A Couple of ‘Lady’ Brawls Broke Out on 6th Street in Austin
I always thought of 6th Street as a pretty chill area to hang out in Austin. And while it may have been that way in the past, it damn sure isn’t anymore. For me, hanging out on 6th Street was all about taking in the music scene back when I was a younger lad. You would hear live music blasting out of many clubs there and those who weren’t hosting a live show at that very moment were blasting their jukeboxes.
San Antonio chain Delicious Tamales expands with new Austin location
The Latina-owned business has six locations in San Antonio
seguintoday.com
Space invasion at the Seguin Coliseum
Businesses come together for 2023: A Space Odyssey. Reports came into AM1580 of UFO sightings at the Seguin Coliseum last night. Our team went to investigate and found the Seguin Showcase to be underway, with its theme – 2023: A Space Odyssey – being enjoyed by event goers. The event brought together area businesses to connect with the community and each other. Seguin Chamber of Commerce Membership Coordinator Maria Castilleja helped organize the event.
drippingspringsnews.com
Ice storm hits the Hill Country, ends in disaster
Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
KSAT 12
Multiple people arrested, on the run after Medina County chase ends in Southwest Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for people who bailed from a vehicle following a chase from Medina County to Southwest Bexar County on Thursday afternoon. Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown said the chase started at around 12:30 p.m. when deputies attempted to pull a vehicle over. The driver...
KSAT 12
New Braunfels neighbors team up to pick up tree limbs, debris left behind by winter storm
SAN ANTONIO – It’s been days, but a major cleanup continues after a winter storm rolled through parts of the area north of Loop 1604. One of the hardest-hit neighborhoods is in New Braunfels, south of Canyon Lake. Neighbors who live in the Vintage Oaks subdivision off Highway...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Rodents, roaches, hazardous chemicals lead to health violations for SA restaurants
SAN ANTONIO – Recent health inspections of some San Antonio restaurants uncovered all kinds of gross violations -- from rodent droppings and roaches to bottles of hazardous chemicals that have no business being in a restaurant. Little Caesars. Little Caesars, located in the 2700 block of SW Military Drive,...
'Make sure doors are locked,' officials say, as they search for man who escaped ICE custody at processing center
KARNES COUNTY, Texas — The Karnes County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a man who escaped from ICE's custody at the immigration processing center. It happened just after midnight on Thursday. Multiple law enforcement agencies are actively looking for him. Authorities say Alejandro...
crossroadstoday.com
Suspect wanted on two outstanding warrants
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas - The Hallettsville Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a suspect wanted in Bexar County and with the Yoakum Police Department. Tevin Hights has two outstanding warrants issued for his arrest. Hights is wanted out of Bexar County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly...
Dive crews recover man's body from inside submerged car after he drove into Guadalupe River
SAN ANTONIO — A search for a missing driver has ended in Seguin after officials pulled his body from the submerged SUV hours after police say he drove off the highway and into the Guadalupe River. Seguin Police were called around 2 a.m. Thursday about a driver on I-10...
Can I burn my tree stumps, fallen branches post-storm?
As Central Texas pivots into recovery mode following last week's ice storm, many properties have been littered by fallen trees, branches and discarded limbs.
San Antonio pizza shop ranked the best pizza in Texas: Reader’s Digest reports
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for some of the best Za (pizza) on the planet, you’ll find it in Italy more than likely, but if traveling abroad for a pie or two isn’t in the budget, there are still countless options to choose from in the US that will get the job done.
Bandera Bulletin
Fair Oaks Ranch man held on Bandera County child-sex assault charge
A warrant out of Bandera County accuses the 47-year-old owner of a Fair Oaks Ranch music school of aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child and harassment. Gareth Goode remained in the Kendall County Jail Friday on a $202,000 bond. “On Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, the Boerne...
seguintoday.com
Maria I Sanchez
Maria I Sanchez, resident of Seguin, TX, passed away on February 4, 2023, at the age of 67 years old. Mary celebrated her 67th birthday on January 24. She was born in 1956 and married to her husband, Gus in 1971. Mary was an amazing Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Wife. She loved to take care of anyone who needed it. She loved Casinos, Bingo, and spending time with her family. Most of all she had so much love to give.
Comments / 0