UK avoided recession last year by narrowest of margins. It might not be so lucky in 2023
The UK economy flatlined in the last quarter of 2022, meaning that it just managed to avoid falling into a recession. But the outlook for this year is much worse. Gross domestic product (GDP) had fallen 0.2% in the July-September quarter, and two consecutive quarters of contraction would have pushed the country into a recession. GDP for the October-December period showed zero growth, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Friday.
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
A Hong Kong fashion executive thought she was adopting a kitten from Thailand. She ended up losing $764,000 in a Bitcoin scam.
The 58-year-old woman was conned into paying more than $764,000 to a scammer via 40 separate cryptocurrency transactions, authorities said.
Nigeria delays plans to replace its banknotes after chaotic scenes at ATMs
Nigeria was forced Wednesday to delay plans to replace its banknotes with a redesigned currency after chaotic scenes at ATMs as millions of people struggled to get their hands on the new cash. The country's old notes were supposed to cease to be legal tender starting February 11 but the...
