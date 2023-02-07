Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Oscar De La Hoya Believes That Ryan Garcia Could Put Gervonta To Sleep
An incredulous look was etched across the face of Gervonta "Tank" Davis whenever Ryan Garcia brazenly mentioned his name. After years of antagonizing the deleterious knockout puncher, Davis has finally dared his longtime rival to put his money where his mouth is. While not official, both sides have announced that...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia To Tank: 'No Rematch Clause, Winner Takes All Coward, Stop Staying Quiet Behind Haymon'
The super fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis has been months in the making, but the final terms of their deal still have not been finalized. Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, who represents Garcia, and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, who represents Davis, are the power players behind the scenes brokering the Showtime pay-per-view event and 136-pound catchweight bout.
Boxing Scene
Barrios: Tank Is A Very Intelligent Fighter; His Boxing IQ Will Play Big Part In Garcia Fight
Mario Barrios came away from their 140-pound title fight extremely impressed with Gervonta Davis’ boxing IQ. The former WBA world super lightweight champion believes Davis’ intelligence in the ring is often overlooked and will be an important component in Davis defeating Ryan Garcia. Barrios expects Davis to knock out Garcia, assuming their much-discussed showdown, which hasn’t been finalized, takes place April 15 at a venue to be determined in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Keyshawn Davis Urges Gervonta Davis To Fight Someone Notable
After a meager 2022 that included just one appearance, Gervonta “Tank” Davis was determined to turn things around. In the first week of the new year, the current lightweight WBA “Regular” belt holder defended his secondary crown against Hector Luis Garcia. The 31-year-old Dominican seemingly earned...
Jon Jones discusses his new heavyweight physique ahead of UFC 285 title fight with Ciryl Gane: “I think when the fans see me, they’ll be surprised “
Jon Jones is weeks away from making his transition to the UFC heavyweight division. The former UFC light heavyweight champion believes fans will be “surprised” when they scan his new physique. It’s been three years since Jones last appeared inside the octagon, when he attained a unanimous decision...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Boxing Scene
Eddie Hearn: "Canelo vs. Beterbiev Is A Helluva Fight"
Artur Beterbiev thoroughly enjoyed soaking his gloves in the blood of Anthony Yarde this past weekend. Although he fought courageously, the 31-year-old contender succumbed to the pernicious knockout power of the unified champion. As Beterbiev stopped and posed for pictures while holding onto his three light heavyweight straps, promoter Eddie...
Boxing Scene
Harrison on Tszyu: Tough Fighter But... So Basic To Me; Just Somebody I See Around The Block
Tony Harrison will gladly embrace the underdog role that comes with his upcoming clash with Tim Tszyu. What the former WBC junior middleweight titlist can’t accept, however, is the argument that he will be facing a superior boxer when they meet. “To be honest, Tim is a tough fighter...
Boxing Scene
Caleb Plant: Benavidez Opponents Have Been One Dimensional & Not In Same Universe As Me
LOS ANGELES — Caleb Plant believes he’s a cut above all of the previous opponents upcoming adversary David Benavidez has ever faced. Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) and Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) will finally settle their yearslong beef in a super middleweight matchup on March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Showtime pay-per-view.
Boxing Scene
Michael Williams: I'm Coming To Get Rid of Adrien Broner!
In the world of boxing, there are few stories more exciting than that of an underdog, and Michael Williams Jr. (20-1, 13 KOs), a young hungry fighter from Fayetteville, North Carolina, is living that story in the lead up to his showdown with former 4-division world champion, Adrien Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs).
Boxing Scene
Anthony Joshua on What Motivates Him: Money, I Like Making Money
Anthony Joshua has revealed he is now motivated primarily by money as he prepares to take on Jermaine Franklin on April 1. Joshua is returning from back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk against the Michigan heavyweight, who was beaten by Dillian Whyte in November. AJ knows victory is crucial to his...
Boxing Scene
Vargas-Foster: Showtime To Stream Four Fight Countdown Show
A lineup of talented fighters, including a former titleholder, Olympic bronze medalist, Pan American gold medalist and a highly touted prospect in his pro debut, will highlight a four-bout streaming presentation on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel and Showtime Boxing Facebook page this Saturday, February 11 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: A Lot Of Unknowns About AJ; Coming Off Two Defeats; Mentally, Where’s He At?
NEW YORK – Eddie Hearn looks at Anthony Joshua’s upcoming fight as an opportunity to determine what the 33-year-old former heavyweight champion has left after suffering back-to-back points defeats to Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua’s promoter dismissed criticism of Joshua’s opponent, American Jermaine Franklin, in large part because there is...
Boxing Scene
Christian Olivo, Omar Salcido, Unbeaten Prospects, Sign With Sampson Boxing And Paco Presents
Two unbeaten Mexican prospects are prepared to conquer the U.S. market under the guidance of a promoter with a decades-long reputation for finding hidden gems. Mexican boxing teammates Christian Ollvo and Omar Salcido have entered a co-promotional agreement with Sampson Lewkowicz’s Sampson Boxing LLC and Paco Damian’s Paco Presents. The multi-year deal calls for the pair of 23-year-olds from Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico to make their way stateside, with the expectation of soon appearing on Premier Boxing Champions (PBC)-branded events.
Boxing Scene
Xander Zayas Wants Big Fights: To Be The Best You Gotta Beat The Best
Xander Zayas has yet to be matched with any of the elites at 154 pounds, but that hasn't stopped him from believing that his championship moment is coming. Presently, the highly touted prospect enjoyed a highly successful 2022. With three lopsided victories underneath his belt, the 20-year-old budding star is craving step-up bouts in 2023. At the moment, it remains unlikely that the Puerto Rican native will find himself in the championship mix, no matter who he ultimately faces. Considering that Zayas is unranked in each of the four major sanctioning bodies, the fan-friendly fighter will simply place his head down and continue to work in the shadows.
Boxing Scene
Okolie-Light: WBO Title Fight Set, March 25 At AO Arena In Manchester; Jack Catterall Also On Show
Lawrence ‘The Sauce’ Okolie has delivered a confident prediction ahead of his WBO world cruiserweight title defence against David Light on Saturday, March 25th at the AO Arena. The date and venue has officially been switched from what was previously advertised as Liverpool and now confirmed in Manchester...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Rey Vargas, O’Shaquie Foster - Face To Face at Final Presser
Undefeated two-division champion Rey Vargas and top 130-pound contender O’Shaquie Foster squared off and exchanged verbal barbs at Thursday’s final press conference before they meet for the vacant WBC Super Featherweight World Championship this Saturday, February 11 live on SHOWTIME from the Alamodome in San Antonio in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions. (photos by Amanda Westcott)
Boxing Scene
Martin Bakole Targets Heavyweight Title Goal After Signing With Boxxer
Martin Bakole has his sights set on huge heavyweight nights after he put pen to paper on a new long-term fight deal. Ranked at the top by the World Boxing Association (WBA), the 29-year-old heavyweight (18-1-0, 13 KOs)- who resides in Scotland - will fight exclusively for BOXXER on Sky Sports.
Boxing Scene
Mike Perry Vows To Be Ready For Jake Paul if Tommy Fury Withdraws
UFC veteran Mike Perry explains that he will be more than ready to replace light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury in a scheduled fight with Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul. Fury is set to face Paul on February 26 in Saudi Arabia. When the event was first announced, it was...
Boxing Scene
Jessica McCaskill-Ivana Habazin: Purse Bid Won By Habazin's Team For Unified Welterweight Championship
Ivana Habazin pulled off the first upset well ahead of her next title challenge. Charles Muniz, Habazin’s manager, secured control of his fighter’s WBC-ordered welterweight title fight versus lineal and unified champion Jessica McCaskill. A purse bid hearing held Tuesday by the WBC was won by Muniz’s privately owned Piranha 1 LLC company, who bid $201,000 to outpace Matchroom Boxing ($91,000) as the session’s only other participant.
