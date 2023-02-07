Xander Zayas has yet to be matched with any of the elites at 154 pounds, but that hasn't stopped him from believing that his championship moment is coming. Presently, the highly touted prospect enjoyed a highly successful 2022. With three lopsided victories underneath his belt, the 20-year-old budding star is craving step-up bouts in 2023. At the moment, it remains unlikely that the Puerto Rican native will find himself in the championship mix, no matter who he ultimately faces. Considering that Zayas is unranked in each of the four major sanctioning bodies, the fan-friendly fighter will simply place his head down and continue to work in the shadows.

