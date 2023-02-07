ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Teen arrested in Rockford after targeting seniors in attempted carjackings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A teenage boy is in custody Thursday after threatening three Rockford residents at gunpoint in two attempted carjackings. A 73-year-old woman and 82-year-old woman were threatened at gunpoint Thursday by a 16-year-old boy trying to steal their car. The women were inside their vehicle in the...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Victim of downtown Rockford shooting, crash identified

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified Joshua Ewing, 26, as the man killed in a roadway shooting in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to police, witnesses saw a white SUV firing on Ewing’s car near the intersection of Chestnut and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. Ewing suffered a serious injury in the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Police investigate 5 car crash, possible shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least five vehicles are involved in a crash Wednesday at Charles Street and 1st Avenue in Rockford. 23 News reporter Conor Hollingsworth is live at the scene of the crash:. Chestnut and S. Winnebago streets are roped off by Rockford police Wednesday in a possible...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Man charged with killing teen in Rockford street race crash

Rockford Police have charged Larry Webb, 64, with killing a teen in a street race crash on September 5th, 2022. Man charged with killing teen in Rockford street …. Rockford Police have charged Larry Webb, 64, with killing a teen in a street race crash on September 5th, 2022. Two...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Jury finds Rockford man guilty of 2020 murder of Tammy Gonzalez

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Voices of Inspiration Food Pantry is in need of support as they try to keep their location they've been staying at for years. The Pantry feeds hundreds of Rockfordians with the help of more than one-hundred volunteers. "We're all volunteers and the ages range ranges...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford woman efforts result in changes to Alpine Road

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Alpine Road will soon see significant changes thanks to one local woman who advocated for improvements after losing her husband in a devastating accident. “He was walking across the street, where he was hit and in the police report the girl that hit him basically said...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

15 people treated after hazardous chemical spill at Rockford Airport

15 people treated after hazardous chemical spill at Rockford Airport. 15 people treated after hazardous chemical spill …. 15 people treated after hazardous chemical spill at Rockford Airport. 13 high school teams to participate in 37th Illinois …. Teams from across Illinois will be putting their snow sculpting skills to...
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

97ZOK

Rockford, IL
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois.

