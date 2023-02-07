Read full article on original website
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant StrategyAsh JurbergTexas State
$1 billion budget proposed to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Social Media Jokes Jeanie Buss-Dwyane Wade Interaction at LeBron James Record-Breaking Game Led To Mike Conley Trade To Lakers
LeBron James made NBA history Tuesday night by becoming the No. 1 scorer in NBA history. Several videos of James’ shot and celebration were trending online. But there was one video away from the action that garnered attention as well. Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss was seen giving...
Lakers Talk 3-Team Trade; Westbrook to Mavs on Buyout?
With less than 24 hours to go until the NBA trade deadline, things are starting to heat up, as multiple reports say the Los Angeles Lakers are in talks with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves for a potential three-team trade. In this proposed deal, the Lakers would be sending...
Trae Young Scores 36 Points in Hawks Win Over Suns
The entire basketball world was exhausted by Thursday afternoon's NBA trade deadline. The cumulative fatigue extended to the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns, who played hours after both teams executed trades. Both teams were short-handed, but Phoenix was a shell of itself in the wake of the most significant trade...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Lakers: Top 5 Possible Buyout Market Candidates For LA
When the NBA trade deadline dust settles, your Los Angeles Lakers will look markedly different, beyond stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The team has made some huge changes to its roster depth, prioritizing three-point shooting, athletic lead guard play, and interior defense through a flurry of deals that will see D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba and Devon Carter join LA's other recent addition, Rui Hachimura.
Lakers Injury News: Who is Available to Play for Shorthanded LA Against the Bucks?
The Los Angeles Lakers are riding a high after the team's impressive trade deadline that saw them fill just about all their needs. The Lakers are hoping their newest additions will be able to suit up Saturday, in a game that's sure to draw a ton of interest against the Golden State Warriors.
LA Clippers Trade Reggie Jackson for Mason Plumlee
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers said goodbye to fan favorite Reggie Jackson today in a move that the team legitimately needed to make. Reggie Jackson and a 2028 second-round pick were sent to the Charlotte Hornets for Mason Plumlee. The Clippers desperately needed a...
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Preview
On Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Boston Celtics for only the second time this season. In their first meeting, the current conference leaders came out on top, 126-117, after Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 70 points. Yet, since this meeting, the Sixers have only improved, climbing...
AP source: OKC trades Muscala to Boston for Jackson, picks
The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade forward Justin Jackson and a pair of future second-round draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for big man Mike Muscala, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because...
Injury Report: Luka Doncic’s Status vs. LA Clippers
View the original article to see embedded media. In what is expected to be Kyrie Irving's Dallas Mavericks debut, he will be without his new running mate Luka Doncic, as the superstar guard has been ruled out of Wednesday night's matchup with the LA Clippers. Doncic is dealing with a foot contusion that has sidelined him for the last two games.
Dodgers: Best ‘Under-the-Radar’ Move for LA this Offseason was a Starting Pitcher
The Dodgers had a relatively slow offseason, mostly watching from the sidelines while other teams spent huge dollars in the free-agent market. But they did make a few additions in free agency and a couple trades, along with help coming from the farm system. Over at The Athletic, they've written...
Lightning’s Vasilevskiy ends shutout drought, beats Avs
Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves to stop an 84-game regular-season shutout drought, Branon Hagel had two goals and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Thursday night. This was the first meeting between the teams since Colorado ended Tampa Bay’s two-year run as NHL...
Short-handed Lakers give Bucks a fight but fall short
LOS ANGELES — There were smiles — lots of smiles — in the back hallways of the Crypto.Com Arena on Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers purging roster problems in the previous two days, restocking the roster with younger players more suited to complement the team’s stars.
Podcast | Live Trade Deadline Reaction
Chase and James record a live trade deadline special and react live to Charlotte trading Jalen McDaniels and Mason Plumlee. 60-75 mins - All Hornets contributor Matt Alquiza joins to help grade and recap Charlotte's trade deadline. At the start of the recording it appears James' Streamlabs reverted to his...
Jeff Gordon: Blockbuster trade yields good outcome for Tarasenko, Blues
And . . . the great Retooling of 2023 is underway for the Blues. General manager Doug Armstrong sent Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola to the New York Rangers for our old friend Sammy Blais, a first-round pick (likely in 2023), a fourth-round pick likely to upgrade to a third-round pick in ‘24, and fringe defensive prospect Hunter Skinner.
New Jersey visits Minnesota after Hamilton’s 2-goal game
New Jersey Devils (34-13-4, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (27-19-4, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Minnesota Wild after Dougie Hamilton's two-goal game against the Seattle Kraken in the Devils' 3-1 win. Minnesota has a 27-19-4 record overall and a...
