ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

Teen arrested in Rockford after targeting seniors in attempted carjackings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A teenage boy is in custody Thursday after threatening three Rockford residents at gunpoint in two attempted carjackings. A 73-year-old woman and 82-year-old woman were threatened at gunpoint Thursday by a 16-year-old boy trying to steal their car. The women were inside their vehicle in the...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Victim of downtown Rockford shooting, crash identified

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified Joshua Ewing, 26, as the man killed in a roadway shooting in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to police, witnesses saw a white SUV firing on Ewing’s car near the intersection of Chestnut and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. Ewing suffered a serious injury in the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Crash, shooting, multiple downtown Rockford intersections closed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Voices of Inspiration Food Pantry is in need of support as they try to keep their location they've been staying at for years. The Pantry feeds hundreds of Rockfordians with the help of more than one-hundred volunteers. "We're all volunteers and the ages range ranges...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Crash, shooting in downtown Rockford, one man dead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that happened throughout downtown on Wednesday, leading to a crash. A 26-year-old man was killed, police said. At 11 a.m., police advised drivers to avoid the area of E. State Street and 1st Avenue, due to the crash scene investigation, with the site of the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Man charged with killing teen in Rockford street race crash

Rockford Police have charged Larry Webb, 64, with killing a teen in a street race crash on September 5th, 2022. Man charged with killing teen in Rockford street …. Rockford Police have charged Larry Webb, 64, with killing a teen in a street race crash on September 5th, 2022. Two...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford woman efforts result in changes to Alpine Road

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Alpine Road will soon see significant changes thanks to one local woman who advocated for improvements after losing her husband in a devastating accident. “He was walking across the street, where he was hit and in the police report the girl that hit him basically said...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

15 people treated after hazardous chemical spill at Rockford Airport

15 people treated after hazardous chemical spill at Rockford Airport. 15 people treated after hazardous chemical spill …. 15 people treated after hazardous chemical spill at Rockford Airport. 13 high school teams to participate in 37th Illinois …. Teams from across Illinois will be putting their snow sculpting skills to...
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Fake IL Dentist Arrested For Working On Teeth Without License

If you're looking to save money on dental work, this is not the way to do it. Anything that has to do with your health has gotten ridiculously expensive. It doesn't matter if you're talking about medical, dental, eye, or any other kind. Insurance prices have skyrocketed and the coverage is sketchy. The average person can't afford to go to the doctor. The cost of procedures will put you in debt. That's why I'm not surprised a situation such as this one happened in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy