Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In Wisconsin
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this week
The richest woman in Wisconsin
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortions
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, Illinois
WIFR
Teen arrested in Rockford after targeting seniors in attempted carjackings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A teenage boy is in custody Thursday after threatening three Rockford residents at gunpoint in two attempted carjackings. A 73-year-old woman and 82-year-old woman were threatened at gunpoint Thursday by a 16-year-old boy trying to steal their car. The women were inside their vehicle in the...
Victim of downtown Rockford shooting, crash identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified Joshua Ewing, 26, as the man killed in a roadway shooting in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to police, witnesses saw a white SUV firing on Ewing’s car near the intersection of Chestnut and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. Ewing suffered a serious injury in the […]
Rockford man arrested after trying to escape Ogle County police
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Ogle County Deputies have arrested Michael Moore, 36, of Rockford, after he attempted to flee from them after a traffic stop on I-39. According to police, deputies had pulled Moore over and were speaking to him when he hit the accelerator and fled at over 90 mph northbound on the interstate. […]
Janesville Police warn of man impersonating a police officer
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say a driver in a black Hummer with flashing blue and red lights attempted to pull a woman over, but officials say he was not a legitimate police officer. According to police, the woman was driving on Center Avenue near Rockport Road around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the vehicle […]
Driver extricated after car ends up wedged in Rockford tree
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have not yet released details on how a car ended up in a tree Wednesday night. According to the Rockford Fire Department, first responders were called to Kishwaukee Street just south of Harrison Avenue around 8:30 p.m. The vehicle was seen to have serious damage, wedged vertically in the tree […]
Three people arrested in Rockford shooting over fake drugs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested three people Monday night following a shooting after what was described as a drug deal gone awry. Officers were called to the 800 block of Cottage Grove around 7:25 p.m. for a reported shooting. Witnesses told police they saw a person at the home shooting toward a blue […]
MyStateline.com
Crash, shooting, multiple downtown Rockford intersections closed
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Voices of Inspiration Food Pantry is in need of support as they try to keep their location they've been staying at for years. The Pantry feeds hundreds of Rockfordians with the help of more than one-hundred volunteers. "We're all volunteers and the ages range ranges...
Two women charged after Janesville bar fight, shooting
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Two women were arrested after a shooting following a bar fight in Janesville Wednesday night. According to Janesville Police, Olivia Abarca, 34, and Jamie Payton, 39, got into an argument with a bartender in the 200 block of W. Milwaukee Street around 11 p.m. Police said the argument escalated into a […]
Crash, shooting in downtown Rockford, one man dead
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that happened throughout downtown on Wednesday, leading to a crash. A 26-year-old man was killed, police said. At 11 a.m., police advised drivers to avoid the area of E. State Street and 1st Avenue, due to the crash scene investigation, with the site of the […]
MyStateline.com
Man charged with killing teen in Rockford street race crash
Rockford Police have charged Larry Webb, 64, with killing a teen in a street race crash on September 5th, 2022. Man charged with killing teen in Rockford street …. Rockford Police have charged Larry Webb, 64, with killing a teen in a street race crash on September 5th, 2022. Two...
Jury finds Rockford man guilty of 2020 murder of Tammy Gonzalez
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A jury has found Brandon Taylor, 30, guilty of the murder of Tammy Gonzalez in 2020. According to police, on Thursday, October 8th, 2020, at 6 a.m., officers were called to a local hospital, where 46-year-old Gonzalez was being treated for gunshot wounds. She later died. Police learned that the shooting […]
DeKalb Police release photo of suspect vehicle in catalytic converter thefts
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb Police are appealing to the public to help catch a catalytic converter thief. According to police, on January 20th, catalytic converters were cut from vehicles in the Kishwaukee Hospital employee parking lot, the Kishwaukee Wellness Center lot, and the Kishwaukee Education Consortium lot. Police said a black Dodge Charger with […]
Janesville man sentenced to prison after posting video taunting police
MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Alfonso Randall, 40, has been sentenced to spend 3 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm during a traffic stop in which he threatened law enforcement. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Janesville Police were conducting a traffic stop on February 20th, 2021. Police […]
WIFR
Rockford woman efforts result in changes to Alpine Road
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Alpine Road will soon see significant changes thanks to one local woman who advocated for improvements after losing her husband in a devastating accident. “He was walking across the street, where he was hit and in the police report the girl that hit him basically said...
Roscoe Home Invasion, Two Individual Attacked Person and Stole Items
Over the weekend a home invasion in Roscoe, Illinois left one innocent person beaten and two suspects of the loose. We will try to supply as many details as possible. Village of Roscoe Police Department. From a press release from the Village of Roscoe Police Department, here is what we...
Robber smashes car into Rockford Rent-A-Center, steals 3 TVs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a burglar who smashed their way into a rental store over the weekend. Police said it was 3 a.m. when officers responded to an alarm at Rent-A-Center, at 3818 W Riverside Blvd. When officers arrived, they found the front window and doorway had been shattered. Police […]
MyStateline.com
15 people treated after hazardous chemical spill at Rockford Airport
15 people treated after hazardous chemical spill at Rockford Airport. 15 people treated after hazardous chemical spill …. 15 people treated after hazardous chemical spill at Rockford Airport. 13 high school teams to participate in 37th Illinois …. Teams from across Illinois will be putting their snow sculpting skills to...
Fake IL Dentist Arrested For Working On Teeth Without License
If you're looking to save money on dental work, this is not the way to do it. Anything that has to do with your health has gotten ridiculously expensive. It doesn't matter if you're talking about medical, dental, eye, or any other kind. Insurance prices have skyrocketed and the coverage is sketchy. The average person can't afford to go to the doctor. The cost of procedures will put you in debt. That's why I'm not surprised a situation such as this one happened in Illinois.
WIFR
The Fentanyl Epidemic: How the nationwide crisis is plaguing lives in the Stateline
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Losing a loved one to fentanyl is unimaginable for any parent, but unfortunately, only more families become familiar with the pain as overdose-related deaths continue to climb. In the State of the Union Address Tuesday, President Biden said fentanyl is responsible for killing 70,000 people in the U.S. every year.
Freeport home damaged in ‘targeted’ shooting Monday night
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Freeport say a Monday night shooting that damaged a home was not a random act. According to police, officers responded to a reported shooting around 9:09 p.m. in the 500 block of S. McKinley Avenue. The home bore evidence of gunfire, police said, but no one was injured. Investigators […]
