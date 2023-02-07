Read full article on original website
Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respondThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Shaw University rezoning request draws oppositionThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: Sears Farm Road ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham organizations work to end homelessnessThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
5 Tips To Help With Rising RentGlenn WilkinsRaleigh, NC
Chronicle
Three points: Duke men's basketball's guards must protect the ball to upset Virginia
Duke men's basketball has a marquee matchup against No. 8 Virginia Saturday. The Blue Zone has three keys for the Blue Devils to right the ship and pull off the upset:. When the Blue Devils stepped onto the court at the Watsco Center Monday, it would have been hard to predict the chaos that would ensue. Matching its season-high of 21 turnovers in a single game, Duke struggled to run a settled offense and create quality shot opportunities, which in large part contributed to its 81-59 loss to the Hurricanes. A majority of this turnover issue came from subpar ball handling by the Blue Devil backcourt, with guards Tyrese Proctor and Jeremy Roach each turning the ball over five times. Meanwhile, Miami capitalized on Duke’s misfortune, earning 23 points off of turnovers. As head coach Jon Scheyer’s squad looks forward to Saturday, it will be up against a Virginia team that has the 10th-best scoring defense in the country, only allowing 60.4 points per game. If it wants to have a chance at upsetting the No. 8 team in the country, it will have to capitalize on offensive opportunities and minimize turnovers to get the most out of its time with the ball.
Chronicle
Column: To reach contender status, Duke women’s lacrosse’s climb must begin within stacked ACC
Through 16 games, last season looked like it was Duke’s time at last. And then, as I sat in the stands at Dorrance Field, surrounded by Carolina blue, I watched it all come crumbling down. The Blue Devils' meltdown in the regular-season finale was unexpected, to say the least....
Chronicle
'Speaks to the tradition': No. 9 Duke women's basketball puts on defensive masterclass at Boston College for milestone 1,000th win
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass.—The Blue Devils can add membership in the 1,000-win club to their long list of achievements. In front of a sizable Duke crowd Thursday night at Conte Forum, the Blue Devils defeated Boston College 68-27, the second-fewest points allowed in an ACC game ever. Duke’s second-straight road win also marks the program’s 1,000th victory. Despite the loud cheers of 2,347 fans packing the stands, the Blue Devils held Boston College to its lowest point total of the season and to several scoring droughts, including a 15-0 Duke run that lasted nearly 10 minutes through the second and third quarters.
Chronicle
Duke women's golf 2023 season preview
Year 39 of the Dan Brooks era is here, and after a three-plus-month break after the fall slate ended Oct. 30, the 16th-ranked Blue Devils are ready to run it back. Heading into next week’s Nexus College Invitational in the Bahamas, Duke brings back the same roster that finished fifth in the NCAA regionals in May 2022, in addition to promising freshman Andie Smith.
Blue Devils remain alive for former No. 1 recruit
There hasn't been much chatter recently surrounding Duke basketball's pursuit of Overtime Elite (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham. Even so, the 6-foot-7, 180-pound five-star, who sat No. 1 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite as recently as August but has since slid to No. 5, included the Blue Devils ...
UNC Basketball: 5 reasons why Tar Heels have fallen apart this season
There was literally no team in college basketball that had more pressure on it than UNC Basketball, which was one minute away from winning the national title as an 8 seed and entered this season as the preseason No. 1 team. But it was clear early on that the Tar...
Chronicle
'Get better as we go': Duke softball swept in season-opening doubleheader by No. 14 Washington, No. 1 Oklahoma
The new season is underway, and not quite how the Blue Devils imagined. Duke battled No. 14 Washington into the late innings before falling 4-3 and then squared off against defending national champion and top-ranked Oklahoma, to which the 16th-ranked Blue Devils lost 4-0. The Mark Campbell Invitational in Irvine, Calif., pitted Duke against two of the nation’s top teams in a formidable season-opening Thursday slate.
Chronicle
The more you know: Duke women's tennis' success, and the players leading the way
Never mind 16th-ranked women’s track and field, ninth-ranked women’s basketball or eighth-ranked men’s lacrosse—Duke women’s tennis is the single most dominant athletic team on campus right now. The squad is 8-0 this spring and ranked fourth in the country. In its most recent round of games against Georgetown and N.C. Central Sunday, the team did not drop a single set across all 18 matches. Seeing that the Blue Devils have been playing at such a high level, it seems like high time to take a look at what (and who) exactly is making this year’s team so good.
247Sports
UNC basketball's loss at Wake Forest makes media question Tar Heels' NCAA Tournament chances
UNC basketball’s 2022-23 season hit a new low Tuesday when the Tar Heels suffered their third straight loss, a 92-85 defeat at Wake Forest, and the media took notice. Needing a strong showing after consecutive losses to Pittsburgh and Wake Forest, North Carolina fell behind quickly, trailed by 22 at halftime, and dropped its third consecutive ACC game for the first time under head coach Hubert Davis while falling to 15-9 (7-6).
Chronicle
And one: Behind Omier, Miami ends Duke men's basketball's 3-game win streak
After each Duke men’s basketball game this season, check back here for the Player of the Game and more. Miami got the last word as it took down the Blue Devils Monday night. and the Blue Zone breaks down the contest:. One player: Norchad Omier. Unsurprisingly, the headlining player...
Chronicle
Williams joins 100-goal club as No. 7 Duke men’s lacrosse pummels High Point in statement early-season win
Panthers are some of nature’s best hunters, but it was the Blue Devils doing the hunting Tuesday night. No. 7 Duke put High Point to the sword under the lights at Koskinen Stadium, riding a first-half slaughter to an eventual 20-8 steamrolling. Head coach John Danowski put his team’s attacking talent on full display, organizing a ruthless brigade that spells bad news for opposing defenses later this spring.
Chronicle
Film room: Duke men's basketball must use height advantage and limit strong backcourt against Virginia
Hoping to rebound from a thumping at Miami, Duke next travels to Charlottesville, Va., to face top-10 Virginia. Before tipoff Saturday afternoon, the Blue Zone breaks down film on the Cavaliers:. Coming off a tough loss to Miami, the Blue Devils will hit the road Saturday for an equally formidable...
1 College Basketball Fanbase Fed Up With Its Coach Tonight
The North Carolina basketball fanbase is understandably frustrated with its team on Tuesday night. Coming off a rivalry loss to the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night, the Tar Heels entered tonight's game against Wake Forest with a 15-8 record. Hubert Davis' squad came out entirely too flat, ...
Chronicle
Maatoug's record-setting mile highlights weekend for Duke track and field at Camel City Invitational
Duke was not taking any losses this weekend. The Blue Devils took a quick road trip to Winston Salem, N.C., Friday and Saturday to compete in the Camel City Invitational. A crowd of teams joined Duke at the JDL Fast Track, ranging from local rivals N.C. State and Wake Forest to schools like Pittsburgh. Though Duke only entered a handful of athletes in events for the meet, it turned out to be a handful powerful enough to break another school record, clock six top-three finishes and reinforce confidence heading into ACC Indoor Championships later this month.
Armando Bacot Speaks Out: ‘We Came Back for a Reason. And This Isn’t It.’
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- The door remained closed to North Carolina's locker room for 37 minutes before sports information director Steve Kirschner and athletic director Bubba Cunningham emerged. Minutes later UNC senior big man Armando Bacot met with an entire hoard of media for just under six minutes. He spoke honestly and from the heart about changes that needed to made following Carolina's embarrassing 92-85 loss to Wake Forest, a game where UNC trailed by as many as 26 in the second half.
Cary’s Umstead Hotel & Spa slips in best NC rankings after holding #1 spot for 5 years
There is a new hotel on top of the list of best hotels in North Carolina—and this time, it's not one from the Triangle.
Chronicle
The stories behind some of Duke's fan-favorite food trucks
Looking to expand your dinner options beyond the Brodhead Center or Marketplace? Below is The Chronicle’s guide to some of Duke’s beloved food trucks and the stories behind the people who run them. Bulkogi. Bulgogi translates from Korean to “fire meat.” This delicious Korean BBQ food truck is...
OnlyInYourState
The One Deli In North Carolina With Surprisingly Delicious Biscuits
Since 2008, the staff at Neal’s Deli, in Carrboro, North Carolina, has served up the most creative cuisine to its consumers, such as roasted turnips, Borscht, apple cheddar dogs, and veggie muffulettas to name a few. And here you’ll find it’s the food that brings people together, regularly coming in for the made-from-scratch, fresh, and locally sourced ingredients. While you’ll find expected deli favorites, keep an open mind when ordering as this restaurant also has surprisingly delicious biscuits.
cbs17
Living Glizzy Golden: Raleigh ate more hot dogs than any other city in U.S. during 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Move over New York and Chicago, the world has a new ruler. When it comes to eating hot dogs, Raleigh may be the best in the country, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC). The Council said Raleigh “leapfrogged” over Buffalo, New...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Interstate Littered With Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels truck overturns on North Carolina highway. Those eight words. For some of my friends and seventy-five percent of Nashville, coming up on that scene, with the nectar of Lynchburg, Tennessee littered everywhere, would be a dream come true. Well, it happened. And what a mess. The crash occurred Monday night at around 11. Thankfully, only one minor injury was reported. However, the cleanup was anything BUT minor as crews worked for the better part of ten hours cleaning up all the eighty-proof mess on Interstate 40 near the interchange with Interstate 85 in Greensboro.
