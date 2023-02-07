Read full article on original website
WEBER STATE 73, MONTANA STATE 63
Percentages: FG .510, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Battle 4-6, Patterson 2-3, Ford 1-4, Brown 0-1, Fuller 0-2, Gazelas 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Osobor 2, Ford). Turnovers: 15 (Osobor 6, Belo 5, Brown 4). Steals: 5 (Osobor 2, Battle, Brown, Ford). Technical Fouls:...
TENNESSEE TECH 84, SOUTHERN INDIANA 69
Percentages: FG .409, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Swope 3-5, Henry 2-5, Lakes 2-8, Smith 1-3, Campion 0-1, Hernandez 0-1, Solomon 0-1, Mielke 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Powell 2, Hernandez, Smith). Turnovers: 13 (Polakovich 5, Lakes 3, Swope 2, Hernandez, Smith, Solomon). Steals:...
NO. 7 UCLA 62, OREGON STATE 47
Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Singleton 2-4, Andrews 1-2, Clark 1-3, Jaquez 1-3, Campbell 1-4, Bailey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bailey, Bona). Turnovers: 13 (Bona 3, Clark 3, Andrews 2, Bailey 2, Campbell, McClendon, Nwuba). Steals: 9 (Clark 3, Bailey...
South Dakota visits South Dakota State after Mayo's 41-point showing
South Dakota Coyotes (11-14, 6-7 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-11, 9-4 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State takes on the South Dakota Coyotes after Zeke Mayo scored 41 points in South Dakota State's 90-85 win against the North Dakota State Bison. The Jackrabbits are 8-1 on their home...
Denver visits North Dakota State on 4-game road skid
Denver Pioneers (13-14, 4-10 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (10-15, 7-6 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Denver will aim to stop its four-game road skid when the Pioneers play North Dakota State. The Bison have gone 6-4 in home games. North Dakota State is fourth in the Summit scoring 73.2 points...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ARIZONA STATE 69, STANFORD 65
Percentages: FG .415, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Horne 4-10, Des.Cambridge 3-9, Nunez 2-4, Collins 1-3, Dev.Cambridge 0-1, Gaffney 0-3, Neal 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Dev.Cambridge 4, Brennan 2, Boakye, Des.Cambridge). Turnovers: 9 (Collins 3, Dev.Cambridge 2, Gaffney 2, Horne, Muhammad). Steals: 5...
SANTA CLARA 80, SAN DIEGO 75
Percentages: FG .508, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Townsend 2-2, McKinney 2-4, Sisoho Jawara 2-5, Dahlke 1-2, Turner 1-3, Earlington 1-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Earlington 4, McKinney 2, Sisoho Jawara 2, Turner 2, Jamerson, Lynch). Steals: 5 (Dahlke 2, Earlington, Jamerson,...
TROY 61, SOUTH ALABAMA 57
Percentages: FG .349, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Brown 4-10, Jones 2-5, White 1-4, Parham 1-6, Franklin 0-2, Moore 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Samuel 2, Brown, Moore). Turnovers: 14 (Jones 5, Moore 4, Parham 2, Brown, Samuel, White). Steals: 11 (Moore 2, Parham...
Milwaukee 115, L.A. Lakers 106
Percentages: FG .455, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 12-47, .255 (Allen 4-11, Holiday 2-7, Mamukelashvili 1-2, Lopez 1-3, Beauchamp 1-4, G.Antetokounmpo 1-4, Connaughton 1-5, Middleton 1-6, Carter 0-2, Matthews 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Lopez 3, Carter, G.Antetokounmpo, Matthews, Middleton). Turnovers: 10 (Beauchamp 2, G.Antetokounmpo 2,...
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 78, NO. 15 SAINT MARY'S 74, OT
SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .415, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Mahaney 3-9, Johnson 2-4, Bowen 1-3, Ducas 1-5, Jefferson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Saxen 2, Ducas). Turnovers: 10 (Mahaney 5, Saxen 3, Ducas, Johnson). Steals: 5 (Bowen 2, Johnson 2, Ducas). Technical...
Portland 81, Pacific 73
PACIFIC (12-14) Avdalovic 2-8 0-0 5, Odum 2-10 3-4 7, Williams 1-5 2-2 5, Boone 8-14 1-2 22, Martindale 4-6 0-0 10, Ivy-Curry 4-8 0-0 10, Denson 1-5 2-3 4, Beard 1-3 0-0 2, Outlaw 1-1 3-4 5, Richards 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 25-62 12-16 73. PORTLAND (13-14) Nduka 2-4...
NO. 4 ARIZONA 85, CALIFORNIA 62
Percentages: FG .507, FT .353. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Larsson 3-3, Boswell 3-5, Henderson 3-6, Ramey 2-5, A.Tubelis 0-1, Bal 0-1, Kriisa 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (A.Tubelis, Ballo, Henderson, Larsson). Turnovers: 10 (Ballo 3, Boswell 3, A.Tubelis 2, Henderson, Kriisa). Steals: 7 (A.Tubelis 4,...
Brooks leads Washington against Washington State after 22-point game
Washington Huskies (13-12, 5-9 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (10-15, 5-9 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on the Washington State Cougars after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 22 points in Washington's 80-74 loss to the USC Trojans. The Cougars have gone 7-3 in home games. Washington State averages 11.6 turnovers per...
Clemson 57, Georgia Tech 41
CLEMSON (14-12)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 48.000, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Hank 1-2, Bradford 1-4, Douglas 1-1, Elmore 1-1, Robinson 0-1, Perpignan 0-1, Whitehorn 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Hank 2, Inyang 2, Bradford 1, Whitehorn 1) Turnovers: 16 (Bradford 5, Perpignan 3, Hank 2, Whitehorn 2, Robinson 1, Gaines 1,...
Oakland plays Milwaukee following Townsend's 23-point performance
Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-15, 9-6 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (17-8, 11-4 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits the Milwaukee Panthers after Trey Townsend scored 23 points in Oakland's 59-47 win over the Green Bay Phoenix. The Panthers are 11-3 on their home court. Milwaukee ranks third in the Horizon with 10.2...
Thursday's Scores
New Orleans Charter Science And Mathematics 53, Morris Jeff 22. Ascension Christian School vs. St. Martin's, ccd. Country Day vs. Cohen, ccd. Live Oak vs. Ouachita Christian, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PHS boys clinch share of 5th straight EYL title
It was all on the line inside Sharman Gym as the Porterville boys basketball team hosted El Diamante with an East Yosemite League championship on the line. After a hard fought, emotional, and sometimes ugly 32 minutes, the Panthers secured at least a tie of their 5th consecutive EYL title, outlasting the Miners 46-42 in front of a jam packed house.
Haliburton and Indiana take on Phoenix in non-conference play
Phoenix Suns (30-27, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (25-31, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns visit Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in a non-conference matchup. The Pacers have gone 17-12 at home. Indiana is 7-15 in games decided by...
