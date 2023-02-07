Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Porterville Recorder
Weber St. 73, Montana St. 63
MONTANA ST. (17-9) Belo 4-4 0-0 8, Battle 5-12 0-2 14, Brown 2-6 0-0 4, Fuller 5-9 0-0 10, Patterson 2-3 0-0 6, Osobor 6-9 3-4 15, Ford 1-4 3-4 6, Gazelas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-49 6-10 63. WEBER ST. (13-12) Jones 8-16 2-3 18, Koehler 2-3 2-2 7,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 7 UCLA 62, OREGON STATE 47
Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Singleton 2-4, Andrews 1-2, Clark 1-3, Jaquez 1-3, Campbell 1-4, Bailey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bailey, Bona). Turnovers: 13 (Bona 3, Clark 3, Andrews 2, Bailey 2, Campbell, McClendon, Nwuba). Steals: 9 (Clark 3, Bailey...
Porterville Recorder
SANTA CLARA 80, SAN DIEGO 75
Percentages: FG .508, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Townsend 2-2, McKinney 2-4, Sisoho Jawara 2-5, Dahlke 1-2, Turner 1-3, Earlington 1-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Earlington 4, McKinney 2, Sisoho Jawara 2, Turner 2, Jamerson, Lynch). Steals: 5 (Dahlke 2, Earlington, Jamerson,...
Porterville Recorder
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 78, NO. 15 SAINT MARY'S 74, OT
SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .415, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Mahaney 3-9, Johnson 2-4, Bowen 1-3, Ducas 1-5, Jefferson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Saxen 2, Ducas). Turnovers: 10 (Mahaney 5, Saxen 3, Ducas, Johnson). Steals: 5 (Bowen 2, Johnson 2, Ducas). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
MONTANA 69, IDAHO STATE 61
Percentages: FG .440, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 10-18, .556 (Di.Thomas 4-6, Martin 4-6, Bannan 1-1, Moody 1-4, Whitney 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Anderson). Turnovers: 7 (Martin 2, Oke 2, Anderson, Di.Thomas, Moody). Steals: 6 (Oke 2, Bannan, Martin, Moody, Whitney). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
ARIZONA STATE 69, STANFORD 65
Percentages: FG .415, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Horne 4-10, Des.Cambridge 3-9, Nunez 2-4, Collins 1-3, Dev.Cambridge 0-1, Gaffney 0-3, Neal 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Dev.Cambridge 4, Brennan 2, Boakye, Des.Cambridge). Turnovers: 9 (Collins 3, Dev.Cambridge 2, Gaffney 2, Horne, Muhammad). Steals: 5...
Porterville Recorder
TROY 61, SOUTH ALABAMA 57
Percentages: FG .349, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Brown 4-10, Jones 2-5, White 1-4, Parham 1-6, Franklin 0-2, Moore 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Samuel 2, Brown, Moore). Turnovers: 14 (Jones 5, Moore 4, Parham 2, Brown, Samuel, White). Steals: 11 (Moore 2, Parham...
Porterville Recorder
Portland 81, Pacific 73
PACIFIC (12-14) Avdalovic 2-8 0-0 5, Odum 2-10 3-4 7, Williams 1-5 2-2 5, Boone 8-14 1-2 22, Martindale 4-6 0-0 10, Ivy-Curry 4-8 0-0 10, Denson 1-5 2-3 4, Beard 1-3 0-0 2, Outlaw 1-1 3-4 5, Richards 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 25-62 12-16 73. PORTLAND (13-14) Nduka 2-4...
Porterville Recorder
NORTH ALABAMA 70, AUSTIN PEAY 57
Percentages: FG .379, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Calderon 1-2, Hutchins-Everett 1-3, Durugordon 1-4, Paez 1-4, Fauntleroy 0-1, Ware 0-1, Massenat 0-2, Okworogwo 0-2, Robinson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Calderon 2, Durugordon, Massenat, Okworogwo, Robinson). Turnovers: 10 (Okworogwo 2, Paez 2, Calderon, Durugordon,...
Porterville Recorder
NORTH TEXAS 82, UAB 79, 2OT
Percentages: FG .463, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Walker 4-13, Gaines 2-2, T.Brewer 2-4, L.Brewer 2-5, Buffen 1-1, Toney 1-2, Davis 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jemison 2). Turnovers: 10 (Gaines 2, Jemison 2, L.Brewer 2, Walker 2, Buffen, Lovan). Steals: 7 (L.Brewer 3,...
Porterville Recorder
CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 73, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 58
Percentages: FG .452, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Igbanugo 2-3, Allen-Eikens 0-2, Stevens 0-2, Slaymaker 0-3, Wright 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen-Eikens 2, Tucker). Turnovers: 11 (Stevens 4, Okereke 2, Allen-Eikens, Igbanugo, Niang, Tucker, Wright). Steals: 3 (Allen-Eikens, Igbanugo, Pezeshkian). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 4 ARIZONA 85, CALIFORNIA 62
Percentages: FG .507, FT .353. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Larsson 3-3, Boswell 3-5, Henderson 3-6, Ramey 2-5, A.Tubelis 0-1, Bal 0-1, Kriisa 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (A.Tubelis, Ballo, Henderson, Larsson). Turnovers: 10 (Ballo 3, Boswell 3, A.Tubelis 2, Henderson, Kriisa). Steals: 7 (A.Tubelis 4,...
Porterville Recorder
MILWAUKEE 94, DETROIT MERCY 89
Percentages: FG .400, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Davis 7-18, Oliver 2-5, Anderson 1-1, Moss 1-1, Jones 1-3, Liddell 0-1, Parks 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Liddell 3, Moss 3, Koka 2, Oliver 2, Anderson, Davis, Jones). Steals: 11 (Moss 3, Oliver...
Porterville Recorder
Denver visits North Dakota State on 4-game road skid
Denver Pioneers (13-14, 4-10 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (10-15, 7-6 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Denver will aim to stop its four-game road skid when the Pioneers play North Dakota State. The Bison have gone 6-4 in home games. North Dakota State is fourth in the Summit scoring 73.2 points...
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 115, L.A. Lakers 106
Percentages: FG .455, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 12-47, .255 (Allen 4-11, Holiday 2-7, Mamukelashvili 1-2, Lopez 1-3, Beauchamp 1-4, G.Antetokounmpo 1-4, Connaughton 1-5, Middleton 1-6, Carter 0-2, Matthews 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Lopez 3, Carter, G.Antetokounmpo, Matthews, Middleton). Turnovers: 10 (Beauchamp 2, G.Antetokounmpo 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Tennessee Tech 84, S. Indiana 69
S. INDIANA (13-13) Lakes 3-11 0-0 8, Polakovich 5-9 4-5 14, Henry 3-9 1-2 9, Solomon 1-4 1-2 3, Swope 6-11 0-0 15, Smith 2-5 0-0 5, Hernandez 2-5 1-2 5, Campion 3-5 0-0 6, Mielke 0-3 0-0 0, Powell 2-4 0-0 4, Mervis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 7-11 69.
Porterville Recorder
South Dakota visits South Dakota State after Mayo's 41-point showing
South Dakota Coyotes (11-14, 6-7 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-11, 9-4 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State takes on the South Dakota Coyotes after Zeke Mayo scored 41 points in South Dakota State's 90-85 win against the North Dakota State Bison. The Jackrabbits are 8-1 on their home...
Porterville Recorder
Thursday's Scores
New Orleans Charter Science And Mathematics 53, Morris Jeff 22. Ascension Christian School vs. St. Martin's, ccd. Country Day vs. Cohen, ccd. Live Oak vs. Ouachita Christian, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder
Brooks leads Washington against Washington State after 22-point game
Washington Huskies (13-12, 5-9 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (10-15, 5-9 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on the Washington State Cougars after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 22 points in Washington's 80-74 loss to the USC Trojans. The Cougars have gone 7-3 in home games. Washington State averages 11.6 turnovers per...
Porterville Recorder
Oakland plays Milwaukee following Townsend's 23-point performance
Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-15, 9-6 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (17-8, 11-4 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits the Milwaukee Panthers after Trey Townsend scored 23 points in Oakland's 59-47 win over the Green Bay Phoenix. The Panthers are 11-3 on their home court. Milwaukee ranks third in the Horizon with 10.2...
Comments / 0