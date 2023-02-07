ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Weber St. 73, Montana St. 63

MONTANA ST. (17-9) Belo 4-4 0-0 8, Battle 5-12 0-2 14, Brown 2-6 0-0 4, Fuller 5-9 0-0 10, Patterson 2-3 0-0 6, Osobor 6-9 3-4 15, Ford 1-4 3-4 6, Gazelas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-49 6-10 63. WEBER ST. (13-12) Jones 8-16 2-3 18, Koehler 2-3 2-2 7,...
MISSOULA, MT
Porterville Recorder

NO. 7 UCLA 62, OREGON STATE 47

Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Singleton 2-4, Andrews 1-2, Clark 1-3, Jaquez 1-3, Campbell 1-4, Bailey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bailey, Bona). Turnovers: 13 (Bona 3, Clark 3, Andrews 2, Bailey 2, Campbell, McClendon, Nwuba). Steals: 9 (Clark 3, Bailey...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

SANTA CLARA 80, SAN DIEGO 75

Percentages: FG .508, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Townsend 2-2, McKinney 2-4, Sisoho Jawara 2-5, Dahlke 1-2, Turner 1-3, Earlington 1-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 12 (Earlington 4, McKinney 2, Sisoho Jawara 2, Turner 2, Jamerson, Lynch). Steals: 5 (Dahlke 2, Earlington, Jamerson,...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Porterville Recorder

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 78, NO. 15 SAINT MARY'S 74, OT

SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .415, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Mahaney 3-9, Johnson 2-4, Bowen 1-3, Ducas 1-5, Jefferson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Saxen 2, Ducas). Turnovers: 10 (Mahaney 5, Saxen 3, Ducas, Johnson). Steals: 5 (Bowen 2, Johnson 2, Ducas). Technical...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

MONTANA 69, IDAHO STATE 61

Percentages: FG .440, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 10-18, .556 (Di.Thomas 4-6, Martin 4-6, Bannan 1-1, Moody 1-4, Whitney 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Anderson). Turnovers: 7 (Martin 2, Oke 2, Anderson, Di.Thomas, Moody). Steals: 6 (Oke 2, Bannan, Martin, Moody, Whitney). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
POCATELLO, ID
Porterville Recorder

ARIZONA STATE 69, STANFORD 65

Percentages: FG .415, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (Horne 4-10, Des.Cambridge 3-9, Nunez 2-4, Collins 1-3, Dev.Cambridge 0-1, Gaffney 0-3, Neal 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Dev.Cambridge 4, Brennan 2, Boakye, Des.Cambridge). Turnovers: 9 (Collins 3, Dev.Cambridge 2, Gaffney 2, Horne, Muhammad). Steals: 5...
STANFORD, CA
Porterville Recorder

TROY 61, SOUTH ALABAMA 57

Percentages: FG .349, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Brown 4-10, Jones 2-5, White 1-4, Parham 1-6, Franklin 0-2, Moore 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Samuel 2, Brown, Moore). Turnovers: 14 (Jones 5, Moore 4, Parham 2, Brown, Samuel, White). Steals: 11 (Moore 2, Parham...
MOBILE, AL
Porterville Recorder

Portland 81, Pacific 73

PACIFIC (12-14) Avdalovic 2-8 0-0 5, Odum 2-10 3-4 7, Williams 1-5 2-2 5, Boone 8-14 1-2 22, Martindale 4-6 0-0 10, Ivy-Curry 4-8 0-0 10, Denson 1-5 2-3 4, Beard 1-3 0-0 2, Outlaw 1-1 3-4 5, Richards 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 25-62 12-16 73. PORTLAND (13-14) Nduka 2-4...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

NORTH ALABAMA 70, AUSTIN PEAY 57

Percentages: FG .379, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Calderon 1-2, Hutchins-Everett 1-3, Durugordon 1-4, Paez 1-4, Fauntleroy 0-1, Ware 0-1, Massenat 0-2, Okworogwo 0-2, Robinson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Calderon 2, Durugordon, Massenat, Okworogwo, Robinson). Turnovers: 10 (Okworogwo 2, Paez 2, Calderon, Durugordon,...
FLORENCE, AL
Porterville Recorder

NORTH TEXAS 82, UAB 79, 2OT

Percentages: FG .463, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Walker 4-13, Gaines 2-2, T.Brewer 2-4, L.Brewer 2-5, Buffen 1-1, Toney 1-2, Davis 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Jemison 2). Turnovers: 10 (Gaines 2, Jemison 2, L.Brewer 2, Walker 2, Buffen, Lovan). Steals: 7 (L.Brewer 3,...
DENTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 73, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 58

Percentages: FG .452, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 2-15, .133 (Igbanugo 2-3, Allen-Eikens 0-2, Stevens 0-2, Slaymaker 0-3, Wright 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen-Eikens 2, Tucker). Turnovers: 11 (Stevens 4, Okereke 2, Allen-Eikens, Igbanugo, Niang, Tucker, Wright). Steals: 3 (Allen-Eikens, Igbanugo, Pezeshkian). Technical Fouls: None.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Porterville Recorder

NO. 4 ARIZONA 85, CALIFORNIA 62

Percentages: FG .507, FT .353. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Larsson 3-3, Boswell 3-5, Henderson 3-6, Ramey 2-5, A.Tubelis 0-1, Bal 0-1, Kriisa 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (A.Tubelis, Ballo, Henderson, Larsson). Turnovers: 10 (Ballo 3, Boswell 3, A.Tubelis 2, Henderson, Kriisa). Steals: 7 (A.Tubelis 4,...
BERKELEY, CA
Porterville Recorder

MILWAUKEE 94, DETROIT MERCY 89

Percentages: FG .400, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Davis 7-18, Oliver 2-5, Anderson 1-1, Moss 1-1, Jones 1-3, Liddell 0-1, Parks 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Liddell 3, Moss 3, Koka 2, Oliver 2, Anderson, Davis, Jones). Steals: 11 (Moss 3, Oliver...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

Denver visits North Dakota State on 4-game road skid

Denver Pioneers (13-14, 4-10 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (10-15, 7-6 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: Denver will aim to stop its four-game road skid when the Pioneers play North Dakota State. The Bison have gone 6-4 in home games. North Dakota State is fourth in the Summit scoring 73.2 points...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Milwaukee 115, L.A. Lakers 106

Percentages: FG .455, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 12-47, .255 (Allen 4-11, Holiday 2-7, Mamukelashvili 1-2, Lopez 1-3, Beauchamp 1-4, G.Antetokounmpo 1-4, Connaughton 1-5, Middleton 1-6, Carter 0-2, Matthews 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Lopez 3, Carter, G.Antetokounmpo, Matthews, Middleton). Turnovers: 10 (Beauchamp 2, G.Antetokounmpo 2,...
Porterville Recorder

Tennessee Tech 84, S. Indiana 69

S. INDIANA (13-13) Lakes 3-11 0-0 8, Polakovich 5-9 4-5 14, Henry 3-9 1-2 9, Solomon 1-4 1-2 3, Swope 6-11 0-0 15, Smith 2-5 0-0 5, Hernandez 2-5 1-2 5, Campion 3-5 0-0 6, Mielke 0-3 0-0 0, Powell 2-4 0-0 4, Mervis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 7-11 69.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

South Dakota visits South Dakota State after Mayo's 41-point showing

South Dakota Coyotes (11-14, 6-7 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-11, 9-4 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State takes on the South Dakota Coyotes after Zeke Mayo scored 41 points in South Dakota State's 90-85 win against the North Dakota State Bison. The Jackrabbits are 8-1 on their home...
BROOKINGS, SD
Porterville Recorder

Thursday's Scores

New Orleans Charter Science And Mathematics 53, Morris Jeff 22. Ascension Christian School vs. St. Martin's, ccd. Country Day vs. Cohen, ccd. Live Oak vs. Ouachita Christian, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder

Brooks leads Washington against Washington State after 22-point game

Washington Huskies (13-12, 5-9 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (10-15, 5-9 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on the Washington State Cougars after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 22 points in Washington's 80-74 loss to the USC Trojans. The Cougars have gone 7-3 in home games. Washington State averages 11.6 turnovers per...
PULLMAN, WA
Porterville Recorder

Oakland plays Milwaukee following Townsend's 23-point performance

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-15, 9-6 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (17-8, 11-4 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits the Milwaukee Panthers after Trey Townsend scored 23 points in Oakland's 59-47 win over the Green Bay Phoenix. The Panthers are 11-3 on their home court. Milwaukee ranks third in the Horizon with 10.2...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy