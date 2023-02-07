ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets claim RHP Sam Coonrod off waivers from Phillies

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The active New York Mets added another newcomer to their bullpen mix Monday when they claimed reliever Sam Coonrod off waivers from the NL East rival Philadelphia Phillies.

Coonrod had a 7.82 ERA in 12 appearances covering 12 2/3 innings last year for the National League champions. The right-hander is 7-5 with a 5.27 ERA and five saves in 105 games over four major league seasons with San Francisco and Philadelphia. He has struck out 95 and walked 44 in 97 1/3 innings.

The 30-year-old Coonrod was designated for assignment by the Phillies last week when they signed free agent infielder Josh Harrison.

To make room on the 40-man roster, outfielder Khalil Lee was designated for assignment by the Mets.

