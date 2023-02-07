SAN FRANCISCO - The suspect accused of committing a hate crime by firing blanks in a synagogue on Feb. 2 was arraigned in a San Francisco court Thursday. Dmitri Mishin was charged with multiple hate crimes and felonies for firing blank rounds at the Schneerson Center on Balboa Street, including two felony counts of making threats obstructing exercise of religion, one count of misdemeanor disturbing a religious meeting, and five counts of misdemeanor brandishing a weapon. He is being held in the San Francisco County Jail without bail.

