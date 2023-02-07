ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco District Attorney charges suspect in synagogue shooting

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced charges against the synagogue shooting suspect Wednesday. Dmitri Valerie Mishin, 51, is charged with multiple crimes after he fired blank rounds inside a Richmond District synagogue last week. Mishin entered the primarily Russian-speaking synagogue following a prayer service and pulled...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Accused SF synagogue shooter denied bail

SAN FRANCISCO - The suspect accused of committing a hate crime by firing blanks in a synagogue on Feb. 2 was arraigned in a San Francisco court Thursday. Dmitri Mishin was charged with multiple hate crimes and felonies for firing blank rounds at the Schneerson Center on Balboa Street, including two felony counts of making threats obstructing exercise of religion, one count of misdemeanor disturbing a religious meeting, and five counts of misdemeanor brandishing a weapon. He is being held in the San Francisco County Jail without bail.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco home explosion leaves 1 dead

SAN FRANCISCO - One person is dead after a home exploded in San Francisco's Sunset neighborhood. The victim was found at the home where a raging fire and explosion erupted Thursday morning. Several homes on the blocked had to be evacuated. Late in the evening, a neighbor shared images of rubble being collected from the scene. Items included what appeared to be cylindrical gas tanks as well as a blue barrel.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

BART could implement 11% fare hike over next 2 years

OAKLAND, Calif. - BART could increase fares by at least 5.5 percent as soon as January 2024 in an effort to keep up with both wage growth in the Bay Area and inflation, officials with the transit agency said Thursday. BART typically adjusts fares systemwide every two years by a...
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa bank robbed, police searching for suspect

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A local bank in Santa Rosa was robbed Friday, police said. SRPD is inquiring about the identity of the suspect. The robbery took place at The Exchange Bank at 136 Calistoga Road. The suspect in question approached a teller with a note demanding money, said he was carrying a weapon, and made threats. Police have not confirmed if the victim was actually armed with a gun.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco sued over military equipment purchases

SAN FRANCISCO - The city of San Francisco is getting sued over the purchases of military equipment by police. The American Friends Service Committee filed the suit, alleging the city has has refused to release data on their procurements, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Former Assemblyman David Chiu wrote...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect shot in Oakland gunbattle after catalytic converter theft

OAKLAND, Calif. - At least one alleged catalytic converter thief was shot during an exchange of gunfire with a witness to the incident early Thursday in Oakland's Upper Dimond neighborhood, according to police and neighbors. The incident happened at about 4:20 a.m. on Eastlake Avenue, off 35th Avenue in a...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area transit: Off a financial cliff?

San Francisco, California - Is local transit about to fall off a financial cliff? The Metropolitan Transportation Commission anticipating the loss of stimulus funding sees a bleak picture for transit unless the overall economy turns around soon, or people will pay more just to keep it healthy. At the very...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland baker, who was on life support after robbery, dies

OAKLAND, Calif. - A beloved Oakland baker, who was on life support after being robbed this week, has died friends and family say. Jen Angel was the proud owner of Angel Cakes, a community-based bakery she founded in 2008 on 5th Street. In a statement, friends and family said she died Thursday evening at 5:48 p.m.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

$50,000 reward available for info on months-old homicide: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO - Authorities are offering a reward for a months-old, unsolved homicide of a young adult in San Francisco. Officials identified 21-year-old Toriano Troyanne Carpenter as the murder victim. On Sept. 6, 2022, SFPD officers responded to Turk and Buchanan Streets around 11:15 p.m. after reports of a shooting. However, upon arrival, they could not locate a victim.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

