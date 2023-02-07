Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Free Community Valentine's Event Today To Introduce Clayton Town Center Businesses (Rosé Included)Vince MartellacciClayton, CA
The San Francisco Invention, the Mission Burrito RecipeJames Patrick
Highly-Anticipated New IKEA-Anchored Shopping Mall Opening This YearJoel EisenbergSan Francisco, CA
Celebrating National Pizza Day: The Best Pizza Spots Across the USAPPNew York City, NY
Related
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco District Attorney charges suspect in synagogue shooting
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced charges against the synagogue shooting suspect Wednesday. Dmitri Valerie Mishin, 51, is charged with multiple crimes after he fired blank rounds inside a Richmond District synagogue last week. Mishin entered the primarily Russian-speaking synagogue following a prayer service and pulled...
KTVU FOX 2
House explodes in San Francisco Sunset District, 1 person dead
One person is dead after a home exploded in San Francisco's Sunset neighborhood. The fire department and PG&E are investigating the cause of the explosion.
KTVU FOX 2
Accused SF synagogue shooter denied bail
SAN FRANCISCO - The suspect accused of committing a hate crime by firing blanks in a synagogue on Feb. 2 was arraigned in a San Francisco court Thursday. Dmitri Mishin was charged with multiple hate crimes and felonies for firing blank rounds at the Schneerson Center on Balboa Street, including two felony counts of making threats obstructing exercise of religion, one count of misdemeanor disturbing a religious meeting, and five counts of misdemeanor brandishing a weapon. He is being held in the San Francisco County Jail without bail.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco home explosion leaves 1 dead
SAN FRANCISCO - One person is dead after a home exploded in San Francisco's Sunset neighborhood. The victim was found at the home where a raging fire and explosion erupted Thursday morning. Several homes on the blocked had to be evacuated. Late in the evening, a neighbor shared images of rubble being collected from the scene. Items included what appeared to be cylindrical gas tanks as well as a blue barrel.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco supervisor apologizes for giving protester middle finger at Tyre Nichols rally
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton issued a statement on Wednesday that included an apology for an incident at a recent protest where he gives someone the middle finger. The incident happened Feb. 1 at rally for Tyre Nichols at City Hall. The apology includes allegations that the...
KTVU FOX 2
BART could implement 11% fare hike over next 2 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - BART could increase fares by at least 5.5 percent as soon as January 2024 in an effort to keep up with both wage growth in the Bay Area and inflation, officials with the transit agency said Thursday. BART typically adjusts fares systemwide every two years by a...
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa bank robbed, police searching for suspect
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A local bank in Santa Rosa was robbed Friday, police said. SRPD is inquiring about the identity of the suspect. The robbery took place at The Exchange Bank at 136 Calistoga Road. The suspect in question approached a teller with a note demanding money, said he was carrying a weapon, and made threats. Police have not confirmed if the victim was actually armed with a gun.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco sued over military equipment purchases
SAN FRANCISCO - The city of San Francisco is getting sued over the purchases of military equipment by police. The American Friends Service Committee filed the suit, alleging the city has has refused to release data on their procurements, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Former Assemblyman David Chiu wrote...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect shot in Oakland gunbattle after catalytic converter theft
OAKLAND, Calif. - At least one alleged catalytic converter thief was shot during an exchange of gunfire with a witness to the incident early Thursday in Oakland's Upper Dimond neighborhood, according to police and neighbors. The incident happened at about 4:20 a.m. on Eastlake Avenue, off 35th Avenue in a...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose City Council gets "F" in policing from advocacy group
San Jose City Council is being criticized for its record on police reform. A recent report says the council has failed to implement recommendations issued in 2021. But city officials are pushing back on those findings.
KTVU FOX 2
Two adults arrested for allegedly jumping in fight at East Bay middle school
SAN PABLO, Calif. - Two adults were arrested Monday for allegedly jumping into a fight involving students at a San Pablo middle school. Keiry Huezo told KTVU that her daughter, a 7th grader at Helms Middle School, was seen on video being pounded by four people inside a girl's restroom.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area transit: Off a financial cliff?
San Francisco, California - Is local transit about to fall off a financial cliff? The Metropolitan Transportation Commission anticipating the loss of stimulus funding sees a bleak picture for transit unless the overall economy turns around soon, or people will pay more just to keep it healthy. At the very...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland baker, who was on life support after robbery, dies
OAKLAND, Calif. - A beloved Oakland baker, who was on life support after being robbed this week, has died friends and family say. Jen Angel was the proud owner of Angel Cakes, a community-based bakery she founded in 2008 on 5th Street. In a statement, friends and family said she died Thursday evening at 5:48 p.m.
KTVU FOX 2
$50,000 reward available for info on months-old homicide: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO - Authorities are offering a reward for a months-old, unsolved homicide of a young adult in San Francisco. Officials identified 21-year-old Toriano Troyanne Carpenter as the murder victim. On Sept. 6, 2022, SFPD officers responded to Turk and Buchanan Streets around 11:15 p.m. after reports of a shooting. However, upon arrival, they could not locate a victim.
KTVU FOX 2
Advocates in San Jose provide flashing headbands to homeless to lower traffic-related deaths
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Four people have been killed in traffic-related accidents so far this year in San Jose. On Monday two of those people were walking in different locations when hit, one of them said to be homeless. Traffic-related deaths have hit record numbers over the last few years...
KTVU FOX 2
San Mateo County pays $4.5M after man dies following Taser deployments
MILLBRAE, Calif. - San Mateo County has agreed to pay $4.5 million to the family of a 36-year-old Black man who died after being tased and beaten after he was jaywalking in Millbrae. The San Francisco Standard first reported the settlement following the October 2018 death of Chinedu Okobi, which...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman's car burglarized at Oakland cemetery while leaving flowers for dead mother
OAKLAND, Calif. - Cathy Martinsen of Lafayette said a day to honor her late mother turned into a frightening experience when she was burglarized at an Oakland cemetery. "Your stomach just drops," said Martinsen. This happened February 1st at St. Mary Cemetery in Rockridge. Martinsen parked inside the gates near...
KTVU FOX 2
Hero honored for rescuing elderly couple from burning building in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - In January, Josue Contreras ran into a burning building in San Francisco to save two people he had never met before. On Wednesday, Contreras was honored by the San Francisco Fire Commission for his heroic actions. And that fateful fire may end up leading him to his...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect accused of shooting San Jose officer was on 'quest' to kill police, chief says
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose’s police chief on Tuesday gave chilling details of an officer involved shooting over the weekend, in which he said the suspect had been stalking officers as part of a "quest," to kill police. One officer was shot and wounded by the suspect, who was later taken into custody.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect 'on quest' to kill officers arraigned, charged with 4 counts of attempted murder
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A suspect who allegedly targeted police officers to kill was arraigned in court on Wednesday and charged with four counts of attempted murder in San Jose, officials said. Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said at a press conference that Luis Cantu attempted to murder...
Comments / 0