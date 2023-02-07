ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

gojsutigers.com

JSU Men's and Women's Tennis Host Mississippi College Friday

JACKSON, Miss.| The Jackson State men's and women's tennis teams are set to return to competition at the JSU Tennis Center as they host Mississippi College Friday afternoon. First serve is set for 2:00 p.m. Jackson State Women's Tennis (0-4) is coming off road trip to Starkville, Miss. Sunday afternoon....
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Tougaloo College men’s basketball team 22-1 under first-year head coach

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Eric Strothers is in his first year as head coach of the Tougaloo College men’s basketball team. Strothers, a former assistant coach for Jackson State and Mississippi Valley State, was the assistant coach for the Bulldogs the last season, coaching under Thomas Billups. “I’ve been...
JACKSON, MS
gojsutigers.com

JACKSON STATE TRACK & FIELD OFF TO BULLDOG INVITATIONAL

Birmingham, Ala.- Jackson State Men's and Women's Track and field teams are set to compete at their fourth meet of the year at Bulldog Invitational. The women's weight will start off the field events at 10:00 a.m. and the women's 60 m dash will kick off the running events at 10:50 a.m.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Colenburg hit six 3-pointers to lead VHS over Forest Hill

Vicksburg High School girl’s basketball team took down Forest Hill 74-52 on Tuesday night. Sophomore Cynia Johnson stepped up inside the paints for VHS early in the game while Janiah Caples, Layla Carter and Ja’Na Colenburg all secured big points to put the Missy Gators up 39-17 by halftime.
VICKSBURG, MS
gojsutigers.com

Smith Named To Greater Flint African American Sports Hall Of Fame

Former Jackson State University football standout Fernando Smith has been named to the Greater Flint African American Sports Hall Of Fame. During his collegiate career, Smith was a two-time 1st-Team All Southwestern Athletic Conference selection at linebacker for JSU (1992,1993), capping his career with 131 tackles and 11 sacks as a senior.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

‘State of Black America’ panel to be held at West Jackson church

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State lawmakers and local law enforcement are looking to inspire and spark change in communities in West Jackson on Saturday during a panel. After a year of high crime, violence and poverty in the capital city, Pastor Jamie Capers of Lynch Street CME Church in West Jackson said he wants to address those issues.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Shooting victim returns to Fondren bowling alley for help

JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating a shooting in Fondren. The incident was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the corner of N. State Street and Duling Avenue. A 19-year-old was transported to the hospital. After the shooting, the victim ran to Highball Lanes, where he had...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

One injured in shooting near Highball Lanes in Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, February 8 near Highball Lanes in Fondren. A spokesperson for Highball Lanes said a person was shot in a drive-by shooting in front of a nearby restaurant. The victim had visited Highball Lanes earlier in the evening and returned to get […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Black Caucus to state: Take over Jackson water, expect litigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A state senator doubled down on his previous comments that Mississippi would face lawsuits if a bill taking over Jackson’s water system is pushed through. On Wednesday, the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus gathered in the Capitol lobby to speak out against two pieces of legislation...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

House passes bill to fine Jackson for river pollution

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A bill that could fine the City of Jackson up to $1 million for contamination of the Pearl River passed in the Mississippi House on Thursday morning. Even though there is an ongoing federal involvement into the contamination of the river, one state representative said not enough has been done. A […]
JACKSON, MS
Sarah Walker Gorrell

2nd Peaceful Protest in Taylorsville, Mississippi, on Sunday afternoon for Rasheem Carter

The Black Lives Matter Restoration Group, members of the Black Panther Party, members of the Elmer "Geronimo" Pratt Group, the President of the Smith County NAACP, the Building Bridges organization, Pastor Carl Soto from Brooklyn, NY, Cortez Rice from Minneapolis, MN who had lost a 15-year-old son to violence, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner, and many others were in attendance on Sunday afternoon in Taylorsville, MS.
TAYLORSVILLE, MS
WLBT

Truck enters wrong lane, collides with school bus in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A crash involving a truck and a Vicksburg-Warren School District bus occurred Wednesday afternoon, the Vicksburg Daily News reports. According to the outlet, a truck with a trailer entered the school bus’s lane and collided with it around 3:15 p.m. south of the Vicksburg airport.
VICKSBURG, MS

