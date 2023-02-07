Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Restaurant Opening in Mississippi Offers Chance to Win Free Burritos for a Year!Ash JurbergJackson, MS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?Ted RiversMississippi State
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying lowRoger MarshMississippi State
Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing livesEdy ZooJackson, MS
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
Related
gojsutigers.com
JSU Softball to Open 2023 Campaign at River City Classic Against Alcorn State
VICKSBURG, Miss.| The Jackson State University softball is set to open its 2023 campaign as they open play at the fourth annual River City Classic Friday morning against Alcorn State. First pitch is set for 11:00 a.m. Jackson State (0-0) ended its 2022 campaign 24-27 overall and 12-12 in conference....
gojsutigers.com
JSU Men's and Women's Tennis Host Mississippi College Friday
JACKSON, Miss.| The Jackson State men's and women's tennis teams are set to return to competition at the JSU Tennis Center as they host Mississippi College Friday afternoon. First serve is set for 2:00 p.m. Jackson State Women's Tennis (0-4) is coming off road trip to Starkville, Miss. Sunday afternoon....
WLBT
Tougaloo College men’s basketball team 22-1 under first-year head coach
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Eric Strothers is in his first year as head coach of the Tougaloo College men’s basketball team. Strothers, a former assistant coach for Jackson State and Mississippi Valley State, was the assistant coach for the Bulldogs the last season, coaching under Thomas Billups. “I’ve been...
gojsutigers.com
JACKSON STATE TRACK & FIELD OFF TO BULLDOG INVITATIONAL
Birmingham, Ala.- Jackson State Men's and Women's Track and field teams are set to compete at their fourth meet of the year at Bulldog Invitational. The women's weight will start off the field events at 10:00 a.m. and the women's 60 m dash will kick off the running events at 10:50 a.m.
vicksburgnews.com
Colenburg hit six 3-pointers to lead VHS over Forest Hill
Vicksburg High School girl’s basketball team took down Forest Hill 74-52 on Tuesday night. Sophomore Cynia Johnson stepped up inside the paints for VHS early in the game while Janiah Caples, Layla Carter and Ja’Na Colenburg all secured big points to put the Missy Gators up 39-17 by halftime.
gojsutigers.com
Smith Named To Greater Flint African American Sports Hall Of Fame
Former Jackson State University football standout Fernando Smith has been named to the Greater Flint African American Sports Hall Of Fame. During his collegiate career, Smith was a two-time 1st-Team All Southwestern Athletic Conference selection at linebacker for JSU (1992,1993), capping his career with 131 tackles and 11 sacks as a senior.
Their Lucky Day: Mississippi Lottery awards $4 million and $905,168 prizes Wednesday
Two lucky players claimed remarkable wins of $4 million from a Mega Millions ticket and $905,168 from a Mississippi Match 5 ticket Wednesday at the Mississippi Lottery. The record wins are the largest prizes won in both games in Mississippi. A Hinds County player claimed the $4 million prize from...
WAPT
Community forum held in Vicksburg on heels of shooting that killed 13-year-old
VICKSBURG, Miss. — Vicksburg residents came together Thursday for a community forum aftera 13-year-old child was shot to death. “Now it’s time for Warren County and Vicksburg to put those things in action,” Warren County Supervisor Shawn Jackson said. Save Our Children Vicksburg led off its first...
WLBT
Miss. civil rights icons honored at New Hope Baptist Church Black history celebration
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New Hope Baptist Church is honoring legendary changemakers in Mississippi’s history at its 12th annual “Back in the Day,” Black history celebration. Organizers say the event is designed to empower the current generation with a call to action to create positive change in...
WLBT
‘State of Black America’ panel to be held at West Jackson church
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State lawmakers and local law enforcement are looking to inspire and spark change in communities in West Jackson on Saturday during a panel. After a year of high crime, violence and poverty in the capital city, Pastor Jamie Capers of Lynch Street CME Church in West Jackson said he wants to address those issues.
WAPT
Shooting victim returns to Fondren bowling alley for help
JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating a shooting in Fondren. The incident was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the corner of N. State Street and Duling Avenue. A 19-year-old was transported to the hospital. After the shooting, the victim ran to Highball Lanes, where he had...
vicksburgnews.com
Bettye Smith Brown Memorial Scholarship seeks to award $10,000 to two VWSD seniors
The Bettye Smith Brown Memorial Scholarship is looking to award $10,000 to two deserving high school seniors who attend Vicksburg Warren School District and plan to attend a 4-year accredited college or university. The scholarship was established by Adrienne Mosley and Fayedra Brown-Dear in loving honor of their mother, Ms....
WLBT
Hinds Co. woman becomes millionaire after claiming largest lottery prize in state history
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County woman has become an overnight millionaire after claiming the $4 million prize she won back in January. The Mississippi Lottery made the announcement Thursday, saying that they also visited with her and asked how she would be spending her newfound fortune. The...
One injured in shooting near Highball Lanes in Fondren
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, February 8 near Highball Lanes in Fondren. A spokesperson for Highball Lanes said a person was shot in a drive-by shooting in front of a nearby restaurant. The victim had visited Highball Lanes earlier in the evening and returned to get […]
WLBT
Black Caucus to state: Take over Jackson water, expect litigation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A state senator doubled down on his previous comments that Mississippi would face lawsuits if a bill taking over Jackson’s water system is pushed through. On Wednesday, the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus gathered in the Capitol lobby to speak out against two pieces of legislation...
WLBT
Jackson teen arrested for stealing vehicle at Vicksburg gas station
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police arrested a Jackson teen for stealing a vehicle at a gas station on February 6. A press release says Charlie Pickett, 16, played a role in the carjacking of a Toyota 4Runner at the Circle K convenience store on Clay Street. The incident occurred...
House passes bill to fine Jackson for river pollution
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A bill that could fine the City of Jackson up to $1 million for contamination of the Pearl River passed in the Mississippi House on Thursday morning. Even though there is an ongoing federal involvement into the contamination of the river, one state representative said not enough has been done. A […]
WLBT
Vicksburg man faces murder charges for 2017 shooting; judge sets bond at $2,000,000
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man is facing a first-degree murder charge for a 2017 shooting. A press release says that on February 3, 2023, DeAnthony Smith, 25, was extradited from Texas to answer for Antonio “Moon” Henderson’s death. According to the Vicksburg Police Department, Henderson...
2nd Peaceful Protest in Taylorsville, Mississippi, on Sunday afternoon for Rasheem Carter
The Black Lives Matter Restoration Group, members of the Black Panther Party, members of the Elmer "Geronimo" Pratt Group, the President of the Smith County NAACP, the Building Bridges organization, Pastor Carl Soto from Brooklyn, NY, Cortez Rice from Minneapolis, MN who had lost a 15-year-old son to violence, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner, and many others were in attendance on Sunday afternoon in Taylorsville, MS.
WLBT
Truck enters wrong lane, collides with school bus in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A crash involving a truck and a Vicksburg-Warren School District bus occurred Wednesday afternoon, the Vicksburg Daily News reports. According to the outlet, a truck with a trailer entered the school bus’s lane and collided with it around 3:15 p.m. south of the Vicksburg airport.
