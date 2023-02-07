ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

cbs17

WANTED: Durham man fired gun during fight, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect in Durham is wanted for firing a gun during a verbal argument, according to the Durham Police Department. Police said shortly before 3 a.m. on Jan. 29, the suspect and another person became involved in a verbal altercation in the parking lot of a business in the 4300 block of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard near Highway 15-501.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Sunday deadly shooting victim identified as Durham man

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim in a Sunday shooting has been identified, Durham police said Wednesday. Gregory Newsome, 38, of Durham, was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham police looking for suspect in hit-and-run that sent person to hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that happened Tuesday morning. A little after 5 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Fayetteville Street and Linwood Avenue where a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, police said. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Cary family tracked stolen car with AirTag

"They picked the wrong car that night," Leslie Muhammad says of the thieves who stole her car out of her Cary driveway on Friday night. "They picked the wrong car that night," Leslie Muhammad says of the thieves who stole her car out of her Cary driveway on Friday night.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Infant struck, 2 dead in Fayetteville house shooting, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An infant has been struck by gunfire in a shooting that has killed two adults in a Fayetteville home Tuesday night, the Fayetteville Police Department confirmed. Officers responded to the 1100 block of Bunce Road around 8:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Upon...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Woman shot as men tried to steal car outside Fayetteville store

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was shot Monday several times outside a food mart in Fayetteville. The shooting occurred before 2:30 p.m. at the Cumberland Food Mart at Hillsboro and Cumberland streets. Investigators say a woman was in the parking lot when two men approached her and tried to...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

4-year-old boy found dead in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A 4-year-old boy was found dead Thursday in Rocky Mount. According to Rock Mount police, EMS responded to a call of an unresponsive child on Hurt Drive. The boy was transported UNC Health Nash, where he was pronounced dead. Many residents woke up this morning...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

