Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respondThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Shaw University rezoning request draws oppositionThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: Sears Farm Road ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham organizations work to end homelessnessThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
5 Tips To Help With Rising RentGlenn WilkinsRaleigh, NC
Related
cbs17
Durham County deputies ID 2nd suspect in weekend road-rage shooting at gas station
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Durham County are looking for a second person involved in a road-rage shooting at a gas station. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Tiffany R. Carr is at large and is wanted on two counts of child abuse and two counts of storage of firearms to protect minors.
cbs17
WANTED: Durham man fired gun during fight, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect in Durham is wanted for firing a gun during a verbal argument, according to the Durham Police Department. Police said shortly before 3 a.m. on Jan. 29, the suspect and another person became involved in a verbal altercation in the parking lot of a business in the 4300 block of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard near Highway 15-501.
cbs17
Student who died in American Tobacco Trail shooting was 17, other victim, 15, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police told CBS 17 on Thursday that the victim who died in the double shooting on the American Tobacco Trail on Wednesday was a 17-year-old male student at Hillside High School. The other victim who was transported to a nearby hospital, is a 15-year-old...
cbs17
Do you know her? Woman used stolen card at Best Buy in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are asking the public to help them identify a woman who is suspected of theft and fraud. Officers said the woman was involved in two separate incidents in January. Both times, police said she used a stolen credit or debit card to buy...
2nd suspect identified in Durham County road-rage shooting incident
The Durham County Sheriff's Office said it has identified a woman as the second suspect in the road rage incident at a Durham convenience store.
Burlington woman accused of stealing financial cards from 2 in assisted living facility
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An employee of an assisted living facility in Burlington is facing fraud charges, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office On Jan. 27, deputies took a report of financial card theft at an assisted living facility in Alamance County. The two victims said that their financial cards were missing. Investigators later […]
cbs17
Sunday deadly shooting victim identified as Durham man
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim in a Sunday shooting has been identified, Durham police said Wednesday. Gregory Newsome, 38, of Durham, was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
cbs17
Franklin County man charged after gun pointed at water corporation workers, police say
LAKE ROYALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged after Lake Royale Company police said he pointed a gun at water corporation employees. Police were dispatched Monday to a disturbance on Mahto Drive where water corporation employees were attempting to shut off service to a home. That’s when...
cbs17
Durham police looking for suspect in hit-and-run that sent person to hospital
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that happened Tuesday morning. A little after 5 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Fayetteville Street and Linwood Avenue where a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, police said. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
'Disgusting! Awful!' Hit-and-run damages Wilson's oldest African-American cemetery
Wilson Police Department is looking for the people responsible for a Saturday hit-and-run at the Rest Haven Cemetery.
13 years in prison for man who sold heroin, fentanyl to overdose victim in Raleigh, feds say
Prosecutors say the unidentified dead person’s phone showed that person and Tripp communicated about a heroin sale
Deputies: Range Rover driver crashes into child, mom during chase in North Carolina; 3 kilos of cocaine seized
While deputies were speaking with the driver, Simoneka Lashay Neal, 28, she sped off in the Range Rover and deputies began to chase her, the news release said.
cbs17
Road rage shooter sought by Durham sheriff after Glenwood Avenue incident
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit is looking for the suspected shooter in a road rage incident. The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, near the intersection of US Highway 70 and Pleasant Drive.
cbs17
1 Hillside High School student dead after 2 shot on American Tobacco Trail in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has confirmed one of the Hillside High School students shot on the American Tobacco Trail in Durham Wednesday afternoon has died at a nearby hospital tonight. Police said in a release that two juvenile males had been shot shortly after 1...
WRAL
Cary family tracked stolen car with AirTag
"They picked the wrong car that night," Leslie Muhammad says of the thieves who stole her car out of her Cary driveway on Friday night. "They picked the wrong car that night," Leslie Muhammad says of the thieves who stole her car out of her Cary driveway on Friday night.
cbs17
Infant struck, 2 dead in Fayetteville house shooting, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An infant has been struck by gunfire in a shooting that has killed two adults in a Fayetteville home Tuesday night, the Fayetteville Police Department confirmed. Officers responded to the 1100 block of Bunce Road around 8:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. Upon...
Class ring from North Carolina recovered after copper theft investigation in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A class ring that was lost for almost 50 years is being returned to its owner after it was found during a copper theft investigation in Cabin Creek, West Virginia. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies searched a vehicle and found a class ring that they did not […]
WRAL
Woman shot as men tried to steal car outside Fayetteville store
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was shot Monday several times outside a food mart in Fayetteville. The shooting occurred before 2:30 p.m. at the Cumberland Food Mart at Hillsboro and Cumberland streets. Investigators say a woman was in the parking lot when two men approached her and tried to...
Wake County DA: Students who threaten violence at school almost never get sent to juvenile jail
RALEIGH, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies across Wake County have filed charges or secured juvenile petitions for at least 34 people in the last year accused of communicating threats of mass violence at schools; however, none of the students caught making threats spent time in juvenile detention. The Wake...
WRAL
4-year-old boy found dead in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A 4-year-old boy was found dead Thursday in Rocky Mount. According to Rock Mount police, EMS responded to a call of an unresponsive child on Hurt Drive. The boy was transported UNC Health Nash, where he was pronounced dead. Many residents woke up this morning...
Comments / 0