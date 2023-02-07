DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that happened Tuesday morning. A little after 5 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Fayetteville Street and Linwood Avenue where a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, police said. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

