Greg Dargie of Crawfordsville passed away Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital on 86th street. He was 59. Greg was a member and officer at the Crawfordsville Eagles for many years, served two terms as Worthy President and was Past State President. He worked in finance, starting with Purdue, where he worked 19 years and currently with Camping World. He also served as a Yellow Shirt at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He was a 1982 graduate of Richmond High School and 1986 graduate of Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO