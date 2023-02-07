Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Virginia Anderson
Virginia Anderson passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. She was born Oct. 11, 1940, at Indianapolis, to Harold and Oma (Bradley) Wright. In 1958, Virginia and David Anderson were married, spending 51 years together until his passing in 2009. Virginia graduated from Harry Wood...
Journal Review
Curtis James Elfreich
Curtis James Elfreich, 72, of Crawfordsville passed away Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Philadelphia. He was born Feb. 12, 1950, at Olney, Illinois, to Ellis James and Alice Marie Young Elfreich. Curtis worked as a tool and die maker as well as a locksmith. He had worked at Impex and...
Journal Review
Michelle Harvey
Michelle Harvey, 52, of Crawfordsville, passed away Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Hickory Creek of Crawfordsville. She was born July 23, 1970, at Crawfordsville, to Mike King and Susan Harvey Durnil. She had been a deli manager at several grocery stores. Survivors include: her children, Michael (Amanda) and his children,...
Journal Review
Greg Dargie
Greg Dargie of Crawfordsville passed away Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital on 86th street. He was 59. Greg was a member and officer at the Crawfordsville Eagles for many years, served two terms as Worthy President and was Past State President. He worked in finance, starting with Purdue, where he worked 19 years and currently with Camping World. He also served as a Yellow Shirt at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He was a 1982 graduate of Richmond High School and 1986 graduate of Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Journal Review
Larry Dean Myers
Larry Dean Myers, 84, of Marshall passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at the Majestic Care facility in Terre Haute. Larry was the son of A. Paul and Wilma Myers of Marshall. His wife Louise (Roberts) of 63 years survives. Larry has two sons, Marc (Susan) of Marshall and...
Journal Review
Waunita Irene (Wright) Butterman
Waunita Irene (Wright) Butterman, 79, passed away Feb. 8, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Waunita was born to the late Robert Owen and Elva May (Huffman) Wright on July 27, 1943, in Parke County. Waunita graduated from Turkey Run High School in 1961. On March 19, 1991, Waunita married...
Journal Review
Ascension St. Vincent to close 11 facilities
Ascension St. Vincent announced last week it will close 11 facilities across Central Indiana, including primary care centers in Crawfordsville, Greenwood, Plainfield and Avon and a dermatologist’s office in Carmel. “The global COVID-19 pandemic has taken a significant operational toll on health systems across the country, and as we...
Journal Review
Partners create career academy
Ivy Tech Community College Lafayette will play a major role in the education and workforce development of high school students in Montgomery and Boone counties through the new Industrial Career Academy (I.C.A.), announced Ivy Tech Lafayette Chancellor Aaron Baute. Ivy Tech partnered with Indiana Next Generation Manufacturing Competitiveness Center (IN-MaC)...
Journal Review
Athenians and Anderson to swim at State Finals
The bright lights of the IUPUI Natatorium will shine down upon six area swimmers on Friday as five Crawfordsville Athenians along with North Montgomery’s Annabel Anderson will all swim at the IHSAA State Finals after all earning sectional titles last Saturday at the Crawfordsville sectional. CHS will bring sophomores...
Journal Review
Psi Iota Xi, Gamma Xi Chapter
Eleven members and one pledge attended the business meeting of the Gamma Xi Chapter of Psi Iota Xi held Feb. 6. President Tonya Michael called the meeting to order with the opening verse and attendance was taken. An anniversary, a birthday, and Happy Bucks were announced. The treasurer’s report was...
Journal Review
Local Record: Feb. 9, 2023
• Animal complaint at West State Road 32 and South State Road 47 — 5:43 a.m. • Indecent exposure/public indecency in the 1400 block of Darlington Avenue — 2:14 p.m. • Property damage at South Elm Street and East Franklin Street —4:28 p.m. • Juvenile complaint in...
Journal Review
Journal Review
Tyler earns Dean’s List honors
TAMPA, Florida — Emma Tyler, of Crawfordsville, earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the Fall 2022 semester. Tyler is majoring in international business and marketing. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.
Journal Review
Cash joins Midwest Bale Ties Inc.
Midwest Bale Ties Inc. is pleased to announce the hiring of Chris Cash, a new account manager in their sales department. He joins the Midwest Bale Ties team from California Pellet Mill (CPM Americas) where he was previously an Aftermarket Sales Representative. Cash, a Crawfordsville native, has extensive knowledge in...
Journal Review
Fire destroys shop
WINGATE — An explosion at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in Wingate was the first sign of distress for owners of an auto repair shop. When firefighters arrived at Bane Auto LLC, owned by Colton Bane, at 108 E. Wabash St., they found the metal structure fully engulfed by fire and black smoke pouring from it. Crews quickly concentrated on extinguishing the flames and protecting nearby property.
Journal Review
Local officials to air updates
Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton will present the State of the City Address and Montgomery County Administrator Tom Klein will present the State of the County Address at 7 p.m. today on WCDQ 106.3 FM. “I think it is a good opportunity to talk about our accomplishments in infrastructure and economic...
Journal Review
Area Wrestlers look to punch ticket to State Finals
Seven area wrestlers have made it one step away from wrestling under the bright lights of Bankers Life Fieldhouse at the IHSAA State Finals. In order to punch their ticket to next Friday, they first have to successfully win their first two matches of the day at the New Castle Semi-State which takes place on Saturday.
Journal Review
MDT opens new season with The Sound of Music
HILLSBORO — Myers Dinner Theatre is excited to open its 2023 main stage season with the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, The Sound of Music. This touching and inspirational musical will open Friday, with seating for dinner at 6 p.m. ET and the meal at 6:30 p.m. This classic, directed by Dion Stover, will run through March 11.
Journal Review
Letter: Reader wants to see Aldi here
An answer to the question of why Montgomery County needs an Aldi store. As a single working woman who pays my own bills, is paying off her own house, and is working to give her rescued dog a better life, I find the grocery shopping experience in Crawfordsville, equal to that of attempting to shave a wild mongoose; not impossible but not enjoyable either.
Journal Review
Mounties hold off Wildcats for 13th win
Tuesday Southmont’s boys basketball team made the trek to take on South Vermillion as boys teams around the state begin their stretch runs as the season is in its final weeks. The Mounties made the trip a a successful one as they bested South Vermillion 71-63. The 71 points...
