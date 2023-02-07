Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Virginia Anderson
Virginia Anderson passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. She was born Oct. 11, 1940, at Indianapolis, to Harold and Oma (Bradley) Wright. In 1958, Virginia and David Anderson were married, spending 51 years together until his passing in 2009. Virginia graduated from Harry Wood...
Journal Review
Larry Dean Myers
Larry Dean Myers, 84, of Marshall passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at the Majestic Care facility in Terre Haute. Larry was the son of A. Paul and Wilma Myers of Marshall. His wife Louise (Roberts) of 63 years survives. Larry has two sons, Marc (Susan) of Marshall and...
Journal Review
Daniel Eston McIntire
Daniel E. McIntire, 76, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Wesley Manor in Frankfort. Born in Crawfordsville to Garrold Eston and Mildred Lucille McIntire on March 6, 1946. He graduated from Crawfordsville High School in June of 1964 and entered the Naval Training Station in San Diego, California, in December of 1964.
Journal Review
Ascension St. Vincent to close 11 facilities
Ascension St. Vincent announced last week it will close 11 facilities across Central Indiana, including primary care centers in Crawfordsville, Greenwood, Plainfield and Avon and a dermatologist’s office in Carmel. “The global COVID-19 pandemic has taken a significant operational toll on health systems across the country, and as we...
Journal Review
Michelle Harvey
Michelle Harvey, 52, of Crawfordsville, passed away Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Hickory Creek of Crawfordsville. She was born July 23, 1970, at Crawfordsville, to Mike King and Susan Harvey Durnil. She had been a deli manager at several grocery stores. Survivors include: her children, Michael (Amanda) and his children,...
Journal Review
Harris to be awarded with Bob Williams Helping Hand award from ISSA
Brent Harris has been a fixture in the Wabash College and Crawfordsville communities for nearly 25 years. Currently in his 24th year as the Athletics and Campus Wellness Communications Director for the Little Giants, Harris is considered by some the life-blood of Wabash College Athletics. Now Harris can add another accolade to his stellar career as it was announced by the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association (ISSA) that Harris will be this year’s recipient of the Bob Williams Helping Hand award that is apart of the annual ISSA Hall of Fame and awards banquet.
Journal Review
Local Record: Feb. 9, 2023
• Animal complaint at West State Road 32 and South State Road 47 — 5:43 a.m. • Indecent exposure/public indecency in the 1400 block of Darlington Avenue — 2:14 p.m. • Property damage at South Elm Street and East Franklin Street —4:28 p.m. • Juvenile complaint in...
Journal Review
Journal Review
Partners create career academy
Ivy Tech Community College Lafayette will play a major role in the education and workforce development of high school students in Montgomery and Boone counties through the new Industrial Career Academy (I.C.A.), announced Ivy Tech Lafayette Chancellor Aaron Baute. Ivy Tech partnered with Indiana Next Generation Manufacturing Competitiveness Center (IN-MaC)...
Journal Review
Area Wrestlers look to punch ticket to State Finals
Seven area wrestlers have made it one step away from wrestling under the bright lights of Bankers Life Fieldhouse at the IHSAA State Finals. In order to punch their ticket to next Friday, they first have to successfully win their first two matches of the day at the New Castle Semi-State which takes place on Saturday.
Journal Review
Tyler earns Dean’s List honors
TAMPA, Florida — Emma Tyler, of Crawfordsville, earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the Fall 2022 semester. Tyler is majoring in international business and marketing. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
Kokomo man killed in Tipton County crash
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was killed in a crash in Tipton County Monday, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to the intersection of county roads 900 West and 300 North around 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one driver was ejected. The ejected driver, 39-year-old Oscar Castorena of […]
WLFI.com
Seven-story developments planned for Levee Plaza
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An urban transformation is coming to Levee Plaza in West Lafayette. Two upcoming developments are the starting point for a new vision for the area. "These projects I think will up the ante a little bit more," says Ryan O'Gara, assistant director of the...
Journal Review
Local officials to air updates
Crawfordsville Mayor Todd Barton will present the State of the City Address and Montgomery County Administrator Tom Klein will present the State of the County Address at 7 p.m. today on WCDQ 106.3 FM. “I think it is a good opportunity to talk about our accomplishments in infrastructure and economic...
WISH-TV
Indiana Silver Alert canceled for woman missing from Plainfield since Jan. 25
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert has been issued for a 35-year-old woman missing from Plainfield since Jan. 25. Brittany Wallace is believed to be in extreme danger. She was last seen driving a green 2022 Kia Soul with an Indiana “In God We Trust” license plate...
wrtv.com
Two new Bargersville businesses generating a buzz online
BARGERSVILLE — New businesses are coming to the town of Bargersville and people have been buzzing about two new additions to the community online for weeks. Coffeehouse Five is Johnson County's only nonprofit coffee shop. The organization is well known in the community with two other locations in the county, the first in Greenwood and the second in downtown Franklin.
readthereporter.com
Remember Hook’s drug stores?
1861 – On the way to his inauguration in Washington, President-Elect Abraham Lincoln spent one night in Indianapolis. He gave a speech from the balcony of the Bates House Hotel. 1903 – Nathaniel Owings was born in Indianapolis. He became a leading architect and was an early advocate of...
WLFI.com
Missing Man in Tippecanoe County found and safe
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Connor Patrick O'Leary is a 24 year-old missing person in Tippecanoe County. He was last seen February 3 at Bru Burger located in Downtown Lafayette. O'Leary has brown hair and stands at a height of 5'10. He is currently considered to be a danger...
WTHI
Wanted Terre Haute man, James Williams, captured
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Law enforcement needs your help finding a man on the run. Terre Haute police say James Williams is wanted by the US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force. He's wanted on a warrant for sexual misconduct with a minor. If you know the whereabouts, you can call...
