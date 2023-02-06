Read full article on original website
Related
5 Goldman Sachs Conviction List Stock Pick Winners With 50% to 75% Upside Potential
These five top Goldman Sachs Conviction List stock picks have the largest upside to the firm's target prices. Growth investors concerned about market and economic uncertainty may want to have them in their portfolios for the rest of the year.
Zacks.com
Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Miss
CSII - Free Report) reported a loss of 20 cents per share for second-quarter fiscal 2023, narrower than a loss of 23 cents in the prior-year period. The reported loss was, however, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 15 cents. Net Sales. Cardiovascular Systems’ revenues of...
Zacks.com
Silicon Motion (SIMO) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
SIMO - Free Report) reported soft fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom and the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices reported lower revenues year over year as it continues to face supply chain headwinds, demand softness amid a challenging macroeconomic environment and a volatile geopolitical situation.
Prudential Financial (PRU) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
PRU earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2022.
DexCom (DXCM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
DXCM earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2022.
3 Must-Have Dividend Stocks for 2023
January’s robust job report is raising concerns about how long the Fed will keep interest rates high. Market experts are now expecting a higher terminal interest rate. As uncertainty clouds...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn
Apple beat the Nasdaq last year and is a good buy -- particularly if its valuation dropped even lower during a downturn. Dollar General just might be as close to recession-proof as you can get. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Why Compass Minerals International Stock Is Sinking Today
Compass Minerals got its fiscal year off to a mixed start. The company sees continued headwinds affecting its full-year results. It's making progress on its strategic plan to limit the weather's impact on its results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Capri Stock Drops Sharply After ‘More Challenging’ Quarter
John Idol was already cautious heading into the holiday season, cutting Capri Holdings’ outlook and warning of weakness — but it turns out that consumers were feeling even more bearish. Shares of the parent to Versace, Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo fell 27.2 percent to $48.31 in midday trading Wednesday after its third-quarter results missed the mark and Idol, who is chairman and chief executive officer, sent up another warning flare — particularly on wholesale.More from WWDVersace RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Michael Kors RTW Spring 2023Michael Kors RTW Spring 2023 The stock decline reverberated across fashion to other companies that rely...
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Amgen’s product portfolio and pipeline position it well for the future. The market-beating dividend looks safe and can continue growing at a high-single-digit clip each year. The stock is slightly discounted compared to its industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
1 Indicator Showing Why These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Are Great Buys
Most institutional investors don't foresee changing their alternative investment strategy. Retail investors could benefit from increasing their allocation to alternatives. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ
William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.14MM shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND). This represents 0.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.40MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease...
PayPal (PYPL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
PYPL earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2022.
Cloudflare (NET) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
NET earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2022.
Zacks.com
AbbVie (ABBV) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Misses on Sales
ABBV - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $3.60 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, beating both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate, which stood at $3.54. The reported earnings also exceeded the guidance of $3.51-$3.55. Earnings rose 16.9% year over year. ABBV’s revenues of $15.12 billion...
Motley Fool
Why Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Crawled Higher Today
The biotech unveiled its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results. It recorded a sales decline in its top product, but other dynamics were encouraging. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Zacks.com
Phibro (PAHC) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Gross Margin Up
PAHC - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 34 cents in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, down 8% from the year-ago adjusted figure. However, the metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.3%. Without adjustments, GAAP EPS for the fiscal first quarter was 18 cents, down...
Motley Fool
If You Invested $10,000 in Tesla in 2019, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Tesla has been an immensely lucrative stock over its lifetime. The electric vehicle market and alternative projects give Tesla more long-term growth potential. The stock is still reasonably valued despite a recent bounce off its lows. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023
The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Zacks.com
Moelis & Company (MC) Q4 Earnings Miss as Revenues Plunge
MC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 33 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. The bottom line reflects a plunge of 76.8% from the prior-year quarter. Results largely benefited from a decrease in expenses. Also, the company had a solid liquidity position in...
Comments / 0