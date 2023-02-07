Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ABC6.com
Study says Rhode Island has the worst roads in the country
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Construction Coverage analyzed data that placed the Ocean State at the top of their list of states with the worst roads in the U.S. The company used data from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration to determine the top 15 states with the worst roads.
ABC6.com
Former Providence mayor has interest in purchasing Columbus statue
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino has expressed interest in purchasing the Providence Christopher Columbus statue. In a statement, Paolino said he is looking to partner with a local Italian American organization or the Rhode Island School of Design Museum to preserve the statue’s history.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Blizzard of ‘78, Memories & Reflections, Part 3
Above: Wayne Savageau on top of the post-Blizzard of ’78 snow mountain on Taylor Circle. Courtesy of the Savageaus. We finish our remembrance of that great and terrible blizzard 45 years ago Feb. 6 with some recollections from East Greenwichers past and present as well as a couple of friends of EG. They present a wider picture of the storm. Enjoy! If you missed Part 1, click HERE, and click HERE for Part 2. Very sincere thanks to everyone who sent in their stories. What an archive!
OnlyInYourState
The Year-Round Flea Market Every Rhode Islander Needs To Explore At Least Once
Weekends are supposed to be all about relaxing and taking time for ourselves. However, the week’s responsibilities usually spill over to those two precious free days, which means we might not have as much time as we’d like to just kick back. If you’re a fan of digging for gems, try to squeeze in an hour or two on your next free weekend day to explore this year-round flea market in Rhode Island.
ABC6.com
Paolino’s bid on Providence statue reignites Christopher Columbus controversy
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Joseph Paolino, former mayor of Providence, says he is one of two bids to buy the city’s Christopher Columbus Statue. The statue was taken down in 2020 after being vandalized multiple times. A representative of Paolino told ABC 6 News he bid $50,000 for...
Car slams into pole in Providence
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Prairie Avenue near the intersection of Potters Avenue.
$90K renovation planned for popular walking, fishing area in Narragansett
A section of the Narragansett coastline frequented by hikers, fishers, birdwatchers and photographers will soon be getting an upgrade.
GoLocalProv
UPDATED: Providence Police Chief Candidate’s Record Comes Unraveled
The resume and statements of a candidate for Providence’s next Police Chief are now coming under scrutiny. Providence Mayor Brett Smiley pledged an open and transparent "public" process to select the next head of Providence police to succeed Chief Hugh Clements. On Wednesday, Providence Police Chief candidate Major Kevin...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Buzz on Business: Crumbl Cookies to Open in EG
Above: From left to right, Beth Nardozzi, Brady Nardozzi (13), Grace Nardozzi (17), Paul Nardozzi and, in front, Ruby Nardozzi (7). EG residents Beth and Paul Nardozzi will soon be ready to open the doors at Rhode Island’s first Crumbl location. If you had asked either Beth or Paul if they had heard of of the cookie store before 2020, their answer would have been no. It wasn’t until they traveled for a family vacation to Southern California where they had their first Crumbl Cookie experience and then proceeded to return three more times the very same week.
This New England Home is a Former Three-Story Bank That Includes a Magnificent Vault and Elevator
Imagine turning the vault into a huge master suite, or maybe a wine cellar and tasting room. Man Cave time, anyone? Talk about a fun opportunity to own the most unique home in Rhode Island, and possibly all of New England. Yes, 216 Main Street in Pawtucket is a former...
RI halts good-standing certificate scam
Centurion Filing Services reportedly tricked new small businesses and non-profit organizations into paying for a "Certificate of Good Standing."
RI National Guard member killed in Exeter crash
The soldier was assigned to the 56th Troop Command, according to a spokesperson for the National Guard.
Many Died When Providence-Bound S.S. Narragansett Burned, Sank
The closing minutes of Friday, June 11, 1880, were shrouded in thick fog on Long Island Sound. The events of that evening would stun the nation and launch one man's year-long mission to kill an American president. Here is how it all unfolded. Between 11:30 p.m. and midnight on June...
VIDEO: A look inside Twin River’s new expansion
The 40,000-sq. ft. expansion, featuring slot machines, table games, and more, is scheduled to open in mid- to late April.
ABC6.com
Plainridge Park, Encore Casino self-report sports betting violations
BOSTON (WLNE) — Two Massachusetts casinos self-reported sports betting violations to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. According to the commission, Plainridge Park and Encore Boston allowed bets on college teams that play in the Bay State. The law does not allow for bets to be placed on in state teams...
ABC6.com
Swan found shot in face, body in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday that a swan was found dead after it was shot in Warwick. Mike Healey, a spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Management, said a wildlife control specialist responded to the Gaspee Point neighborhood Wednesday to pick up the dead swan who appeared to have been shot in the face and body.
DHS to open new office in Providence
Officials said the location will offer a full range of services, including a document-scanning center, and it'll be easily accessible by public transportation.
Turnto10.com
Lifelong friend remembers woman recovered from Burrillville pond
(WJAR) — A campmate turned lifelong friend of the woman recovered from Little Round Top Pond in Burrillville on Sunday remembered her as a devoted friend and an active nature-lover. "She was a thoroughly good person," Kate Harris said of 67-year-old Jane Finkelstein. Harris said she met Finkelstein at...
nrinow.news
Parents, coaches petition RIIL for rule change while N.S. athletes spend a season off the ice
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Efforts are underway to change the Rhode Island Interscholastic League’s rules governing participation in co-op teams, following a winter season that some say lacked fair opportunity for some of North Smithfield’s young female athletes. A petition started by one town parent in favor of...
