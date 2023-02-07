Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major national store chain closing another Iowa locationKristen WaltersDes Moines, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800sCJ CoombsGasconade County, MO
The Dead Came Back to Life: Woman presumed dead was found gasping for air in a body bag at Iowa funeral homeO'RemsUrbandale, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
University Daily Kansan
Jayhawks hold meeting after loss to Iowa State
Kansas men's basketball's 68-53 loss to Iowa State this past weekend featured the Jayhawks' second-worst scoring output of the year, turning the ball over 20 times. Following the trip back from Ames, Kansas coach Bill Self and the Jayhawks met immediately after getting home. “I didn’t meet with our team...
voiceofmotown.com
Iowa State Account Makes Outrageous Claims About West Virginia After Loss
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following West Virginia’s 76-71 victory over the #11 ranked Iowa State Cyclones, one Iowa State social media account made absolutely ridiculous, outrageous claims about the Mountaineers. Iowa State Nation, a fan account on Twitter, said the following: “I am tired of being West Virginia’s...
College Basketball Odds: Iowa State vs. West Virginia prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/8/2023
The Iowa State Cyclones take on the West Virginia Mountaineers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iowa State West Virginia prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Iowa State West Virginia. The Big 12 is such a cutthroat world. West Virginia didn’t win a Big 12...
offtackleempire.com
Another dominant Penn State victory, another puzzlingly close Iowa dual
Kind of…: I said 23-10, but it ended up 29-9 as. OSU only won two matches, a Malik Heinselman pin at 125 and a Sammy Sasso decision at 149. I had Carson Kharchla winning at 165, but Alex Facundo took a 4-1 decision, which does reinforce my previous claim that PSU is a legit threat to make a run at Iowa’s record of 170 points at nationals. Kaleb Romero held Aaron Brooks to a 3-2 win, but PSU pretty much looked as inevitable as you expected them too. Levi Haines (14-2 over Paddy Gallagher), Greg Kerkvliet (9-0 over Tate Orndorff), and Max Dean (pin of Gavin Hoffman), accounted for PSU’s bonus points.
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Iowa State
WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to discuss the win over No. 11 Iowa State.
WATCH: Iowa High Schooler Shatters Backboard With a Vicious Dunk
An Iowa high school basketball player had a Shaq-like moment during a game last week. Vance Peiffer, who plays for Waukee, shatter a backboard with a monster dunk. It’s not too often that we see backboards shatter these days, especially at the high school level. But Peiffer threw down an alley-oop with enough force to splinter the backboard. The crowd went berserk.
WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Iowa State
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins talks about the upcoming matchup versus the Iowa State Cyclones
arizonasuntimes.com
Simon Conway Guest Host Matt Kittle Talks to Kari Lake About Upcoming Event in Iowa and America First Policies
Live from Des Moines Tuesday morning on The Simon Conway Show with Matt Kittle – broadcast on Des Moines, Iowas, 1040 WHO (4p-7p weekdays) or in the Quad Cities on 1420 WOC (4 p.m.-6p.m. weekdays) – guest host Kittle welcomed former Arizona Governor candidate Kari Lake to the show to promote her upcoming event in Iowa and America First policies.
Cedar Falls Has The Best Pizza In The State
For the past few years, one Cedar Falls restaurant has been making a name for itself at one of the most prestigious (and delicious) contests in the state. Pizza Fest, a one day event in Ankeny, celebrates all things cheesy and gooey. The state's biggest pizza party has taken place in Ankeny for the past six years. Pizza and food vendors from all over the state come together for a day of pizza tasting and fun activities.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Kolaches At This Small Iowa Cafe
Have you ever had a Kolache? These small Czech pastries have built a cult following around Iowa, thanks to their delicious components – a light, glazed yeast dough topped or filled with an assortment of jams or custards. You can usually find no shortage of them on sale in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village – but to find the best Kolaches in Iowa, you’ll want to head to the small town of Urbandale, on the outskirts of Des Moines and about two hours from Cedar Rapids. That’s where you’ll find Coaches Kolaches, a tiny cafe that takes the classic dessert and gives it an over-the-top modern twist. Made fresh daily, this cafe is always experimenting with new flavors of Kolache that not only pay tribute to the original but fuses it with a distinctly American sensibility that has the locals coming back time and time again.
Ethanol executive: Carbon capture might be ‘life or death’ for producers
An increasing demand for low-carbon fuels will imperil ethanol producers unless there is widespread adoption of equipment to capture emissions from ethanol plants, the executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association said Tuesday. “I honestly don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that capturing and sequestering carbon will be life or death for most ethanol […] The post Ethanol executive: Carbon capture might be ‘life or death’ for producers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Beloved Valley High School figure dies
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Valley High school is mourning the loss of one of its beloved staffers. Sam Kranovich, a student supervisor for more than 40 years, died Monday night. He was also a long-time fire department volunteer and civic leader. "One of the most difficult things I've...
Iowa’s First Ruth’s Chris Steak House Will Open This Spring
Iowa is going to have a fancy new restaurant to check out this spring! According to the Des Moines Register, Ruth's Chris Steak House will be opening its first Iowa location at 950 Jordan Creek Parkway in West Des Moines. Ruth's Chris Steak House was founded by a woman named...
iheart.com
Iowa State Patrol Pulls Semi Off The Road, Trailer Was "Nearly In Pieces"
(Altoona, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol stops a semi truck driver in central Iowa and removes their truck from service. The State Patrol says troopers pulled the driver over near Altoona early Sunday morning, saying the trailer was nearly in pieces. The State Patrol says the driver was traveling from Omaha to Chicago and isn't sure why the trailer was so damaged.
Major national store chain closing another Iowa location
A major national store chain recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its Iowa locations early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kiwaradio.com
New video about fatal crash aims to discourage distracted driving
Statewide Iowa — A new video being released by the Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau features the family of two Iowans who were killed seven years ago by a distracted driver in a Webster County crash. The wreck in May of 2015 took the lives of 56-year-old David...
iheart.com
Iowa DOT: Large Oversize Load Traveling Across Des Moines Metro Today
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division is warning drivers in the Des Moines about a truck carrying a large oversize load moving across the area today, February 8th. The Iowa DOT says an oversize load measuring 180 feet long, 20 feet wide, and...
Gov. Reynolds Appoints Sergeant Brady Carney as Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Director
(Des Moines) Governor Reynolds has appointed Sergeant Brady Carney of the Des Moines Police Department’s Investigations Division to lead the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. Carney is a graduate of Adair-Casey High School and Iowa State University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminology in 2006. He was named Outstanding Recruit of the Des Moines Regional Police Academy’s 68th Recruit Class in 2007.
Comments / 0