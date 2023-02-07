ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

University Daily Kansan

Jayhawks hold meeting after loss to Iowa State

Kansas men's basketball's 68-53 loss to Iowa State this past weekend featured the Jayhawks' second-worst scoring output of the year, turning the ball over 20 times. Following the trip back from Ames, Kansas coach Bill Self and the Jayhawks met immediately after getting home. “I didn’t meet with our team...
LAWRENCE, KS
voiceofmotown.com

Iowa State Account Makes Outrageous Claims About West Virginia After Loss

Morgantown, West Virginia – Following West Virginia’s 76-71 victory over the #11 ranked Iowa State Cyclones, one Iowa State social media account made absolutely ridiculous, outrageous claims about the Mountaineers. Iowa State Nation, a fan account on Twitter, said the following: “I am tired of being West Virginia’s...
AMES, IA
offtackleempire.com

Another dominant Penn State victory, another puzzlingly close Iowa dual

Kind of…: I said 23-10, but it ended up 29-9 as. OSU only won two matches, a Malik Heinselman pin at 125 and a Sammy Sasso decision at 149. I had Carson Kharchla winning at 165, but Alex Facundo took a 4-1 decision, which does reinforce my previous claim that PSU is a legit threat to make a run at Iowa’s record of 170 points at nationals. Kaleb Romero held Aaron Brooks to a 3-2 win, but PSU pretty much looked as inevitable as you expected them too. Levi Haines (14-2 over Paddy Gallagher), Greg Kerkvliet (9-0 over Tate Orndorff), and Max Dean (pin of Gavin Hoffman), accounted for PSU’s bonus points.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Outsider.com

WATCH: Iowa High Schooler Shatters Backboard With a Vicious Dunk

An Iowa high school basketball player had a Shaq-like moment during a game last week. Vance Peiffer, who plays for Waukee, shatter a backboard with a monster dunk. It’s not too often that we see backboards shatter these days, especially at the high school level. But Peiffer threw down an alley-oop with enough force to splinter the backboard. The crowd went berserk.
IOWA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Simon Conway Guest Host Matt Kittle Talks to Kari Lake About Upcoming Event in Iowa and America First Policies

Live from Des Moines Tuesday morning on The Simon Conway Show with Matt Kittle – broadcast on Des Moines, Iowas, 1040 WHO (4p-7p weekdays) or in the Quad Cities on 1420 WOC (4 p.m.-6p.m. weekdays) – guest host Kittle welcomed former Arizona Governor candidate Kari Lake to the show to promote her upcoming event in Iowa and America First policies.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Cedar Falls Has The Best Pizza In The State

For the past few years, one Cedar Falls restaurant has been making a name for itself at one of the most prestigious (and delicious) contests in the state. Pizza Fest, a one day event in Ankeny, celebrates all things cheesy and gooey. The state's biggest pizza party has taken place in Ankeny for the past six years. Pizza and food vendors from all over the state come together for a day of pizza tasting and fun activities.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
OnlyInYourState

People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Kolaches At This Small Iowa Cafe

Have you ever had a Kolache? These small Czech pastries have built a cult following around Iowa, thanks to their delicious components – a light, glazed yeast dough topped or filled with an assortment of jams or custards. You can usually find no shortage of them on sale in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village – but to find the best Kolaches in Iowa, you’ll want to head to the small town of Urbandale, on the outskirts of Des Moines and about two hours from Cedar Rapids. That’s where you’ll find Coaches Kolaches, a tiny cafe that takes the classic dessert and gives it an over-the-top modern twist. Made fresh daily, this cafe is always experimenting with new flavors of Kolache that not only pay tribute to the original but fuses it with a distinctly American sensibility that has the locals coming back time and time again.
URBANDALE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Ethanol executive: Carbon capture might be ‘life or death’ for producers

An increasing demand for low-carbon fuels will imperil ethanol producers unless there is widespread adoption of equipment to capture emissions from ethanol plants, the executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association said Tuesday. “I honestly don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that capturing and sequestering carbon will be life or death for most ethanol […] The post Ethanol executive: Carbon capture might be ‘life or death’ for producers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Beloved Valley High School figure dies

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Valley High school is mourning the loss of one of its beloved staffers. Sam Kranovich, a student supervisor for more than 40 years, died Monday night. He was also a long-time fire department volunteer and civic leader. "One of the most difficult things I've...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Iowa State Patrol Pulls Semi Off The Road, Trailer Was "Nearly In Pieces"

(Altoona, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol stops a semi truck driver in central Iowa and removes their truck from service. The State Patrol says troopers pulled the driver over near Altoona early Sunday morning, saying the trailer was nearly in pieces. The State Patrol says the driver was traveling from Omaha to Chicago and isn't sure why the trailer was so damaged.
ALTOONA, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa DOT: Large Oversize Load Traveling Across Des Moines Metro Today

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division is warning drivers in the Des Moines about a truck carrying a large oversize load moving across the area today, February 8th. The Iowa DOT says an oversize load measuring 180 feet long, 20 feet wide, and...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Gov. Reynolds Appoints Sergeant Brady Carney as Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Director

(Des Moines) Governor Reynolds has appointed Sergeant Brady Carney of the Des Moines Police Department’s Investigations Division to lead the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. Carney is a graduate of Adair-Casey High School and Iowa State University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminology in 2006. He was named Outstanding Recruit of the Des Moines Regional Police Academy’s 68th Recruit Class in 2007.
DES MOINES, IA

