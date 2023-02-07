ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

"We want to encourage people to apply": Stretched staffing leaves some Stockton crimes unanswered

By Steve Large
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15me3J_0kepBeUd00

Stretched staffing leaves some Stockton crimes unanswered 02:35

STOCKTON — Stockton law enforcement officials are sounding the alarm after a weekend in which some calls for service went unanswered as police responded to two deadly shootings at once.

Gun violence led to the two deadly crime scenes just hours apart. The Stockton Police Officer's Association is calling out the combination's crippling impact, leaving other emergencies in the city on hold for hours.

"As we saw this weekend, all of our officers were dedicated to those particular scenes as well as a sideshow event, that was happening at the same time. So that left us unable to respond to many of these other calls," said Patrick High, the president of the Stockton Police Officers Association.

The Stockton Police Department makes up 18 percent of the total citywide budget. The city has authorized 485 sworn officers, but currently only has 350 on staff. Retirements, injuries, and moves to other jurisdictions has left the city's police force down 25 percent from capacity.

Stockton City Councilmember Michael Blower said the city and police department association are not at odds, they're in sync, and just gave officers a new three contract last year.

"If there were 125 qualified people that came to us tomorrow, we would hire them," Blower said. "Last year, the council was able, through the collective bargaining process, to give our officers an 18 percent raise."

High said his police association has a call for action to the public.

"That's one thing that we want the community to recognize, is that we do need that kind of call for action," High said. "We need the community to look at law enforcement and the City of Stockton Police Department as a great career opportunity, where we can make a difference and we want to encourage people to apply."

It's a call of duty from the Stockton Police Officer's Association with an abundance of openings and an opportunity to fight crime on Stockton streets.

Stockton police are not alone in this battle to retain officers. It's a trend across the country with many studies citing a number of reasons, including the impact of high-profile cases like Tyre Nichols and George Floyd.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Shooting involving police under investigation in North Sacramento

(KTXL) — Police are investigating a shooting that involved an officer that occurred in North Sacramento Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department.  Police said that Wednesday morning a masked suspect had stolen a vehicle in the 100 block of Stanford Avenue in North Sacramento. Then, on Thursday morning, officers found the stolen car near Cantalier […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Shooting in Lodi under investigation

LODI, Calif. — Police have opened an investigation into a shooting in Lodi. Few details surrounding the shooting and what led up to it are available at this time. A watch commander for the Lodi Police Department confirmed authorities were investigating the shooting along the 100 block of South Washington Street, near East Oak Street. The shooting was reported around 5:23 p.m.
LODI, CA
sjvsun.com

Hack attack forces Modesto Police off computers, back onto radio, report says.

An attack on City of Modesto computer systems has left the Modesto Police Department embracing “old school policing” techniques to manage calls for service and transporting of criminals for a number of days. Officers, who were usually equipped with mounted computers to access information, are now relying. Driving...
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

SJPD arrests 2 for alleged firearm, narcotics possession

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday evening, officers with the San Jose Police Department arrested two men for allegedly possessing a firearm and narcotics, according to officials. Police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Hearn Avenue and Victoria Drive. During the stop, officers said they developed […]
SAN JOSE, CA
ABC10

3-year-old identified as officials investigate his death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 3-year-old who died at Motel 6 on 30th Street Tuesday has been identified as Jetakhia Conway by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office. There is no information on what caused the child's death. Crews with the Sacramento Fire Department responded to reports of an unresponsive 3-year-old...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

23 pounds of fentanyl and 2,516 pills recovered in Oakland bust

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) recovered a large haul of drugs at a residence in Oakland, it said in a Facebook post on Thursday. In total, authorities found 23 pounds of powdered fentanyl, 2,516 counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills, 168 grams of meth, 9.7 grams of cocaine and four guns. ACSO […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Postal worker robbed in Stockton while delivering mail; $50K reward for information offered

STOCKTON – A $50,000 reward for information is now being offered after a postal carrier was robbed in Stockton last month. The incident happened early in the afternoon on Jan. 26. According to the US Postal Service, the letter carrier was delivering mail on the northeast side of Cathedral Circle in Stockton when the suspect pulled up. After brandishing a gun in his pants, the suspect demanded the letter carrier hand over the postal keys.The suspect was last seen heading westbound on Cathedral Circle in a black Dodge Journey. Several other people were in the vehicle at the time. Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to report it to the US Postal Inspection Service at 1 (877) 876-2455. 
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Sonora High Shooting Suspect Found Guilty Of First-Degree Murder

Sonora, CA — A Tuolumne County jury found Joshua Rodriguez, the triggerman in the Sonora High School parking lot shooting, guilty as charged on Thursday afternoon. The Tuolumne County jury of nine women and three men deliberated for about ten hours across two days before returning to the courtroom with their decision. They found 22-year-old Rodriguez of Tuolumne guilty of first-degree murder for the shooting death of 17-year-old Eric Aguiar of Sonora. As earlier reported here, when Aguiar was shot to death in his vehicle on September 16, 2020, there were also three other people in the vehicle. Rodriguez was arrested in Centerville, Utah, by police, who reported he was found hiding out in the backyard of a residence on September 26, 2020, as detailed here.
SONORA, CA
CBS Sacramento

City of Modesto disconnects parts of network due to "suspicious activity"

MODESTO – Suspicious activity has prompted the City of Modesto to take some preemptive cybersecurity steps on Thursday. No details on what made the activity suspicious has been released, but city officials say they have disconnected parts of their network out of an abundance of caution. The city says they've also started an investigation with the help of cybersecurity experts. While the city is seeing some limited connectivity to some systems, officials say emergency services – like 911 calls – are not affected. 
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

2 arrested in connection with Vacaville apartment complex shooting

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Two people were arrested Wednesday after detectives served a search warrant in relation to an earlier shooting in Vacaville, according to police. Abrahan Angulo Torres, 22 from Napa, and Elissia Vega, 23 from Vacaville, were arrested after a high-risk search warrant was served in the 1200 block of Trower Avenue in Napa, according to the Vacaville Police Department.
VACAVILLE, CA
FOX40

Cocaine, Fentanyl and Methamphetamine found during Galt traffic stop

(KTXL) — A 61-year-old man was arrested on Monday after several grams of various drugs were found in his vehicle, according to the Galt Police Department. At around 10:25 p.m., officers pulled the man over for failing to signal that the intersection of Carillion Boulevard and Twin Cities Road. – Video above: Registered sex offender […]
GALT, CA
CBS Sacramento

WATCH: Suspect tags car with Sharpie at Stockton intersection

STOCKTON — A brazen act of vandalism was caught on camera.Stopped at an intersection, a suspect got out of their car and boldly began tagging the hood of the vehicle behind them with the driver and passenger still inside. Cell phone video recorded the response from the victim's vehicle as the suspect took out a Sharpie and started writing degrading curse words on their car.Cello Arcia was in the passenger seat of the car targeted. His mom was the driver, and both watched the suspect's bizarre behavior."Honestly, at first I was kind of terrified," Arcia said. "What was going through your head,...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Former prison cook who abused inmate at East Bay facility gets stiff sentence

OAKLAND -- A former worker at a federal women's prison in Alameda County was sentenced Thursday to 20 months in prison for sexually abusing an inmate.U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers sentenced Enrique Chavez to four more months than prosecutors recommended. His term will be followed by 10 years of supervised release.Chavez pleaded guilty in October to one count of abusive sexual contact with a prisoner at the Federal Correctional Institute, Dublin in the San Francisco Bay Area.RELATED ARTICLE: Former Dublin prison warden going to trial over inmate abuseChavez was the fifth employee at the Dublin prison to be charged...
DUBLIN, CA
KRON4 News

Beloved bakery owner in grave condition following Oakland robbery

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman is in critical condition following a violent altercation with thieves in Oakland, investigators said. The victim was identified by friends as Jen Angel, who owns a beloved local bakery, Angel Cakes. Angel remained in the hospital on Wednesday, more than 48 hours after she was reportedly dragged by a […]
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Roseville shooting leaves no leads, police say

(KTXL) — A shooting in Roseville on Tuesday evening has the Roseville Police Department looking for potential leads, according to a post from the police department. – Video above: Safety concerns at Howe Avenue Safeway A 6:15 p.m., a call came into police of a shooting in the area of 4th Street and C Street […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
132K+
Followers
22K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy