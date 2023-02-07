"We want to encourage people to apply": Stretched staffing leaves some Stockton crimes unanswered

Stretched staffing leaves some Stockton crimes unanswered 02:35

STOCKTON — Stockton law enforcement officials are sounding the alarm after a weekend in which some calls for service went unanswered as police responded to two deadly shootings at once.

Gun violence led to the two deadly crime scenes just hours apart. The Stockton Police Officer's Association is calling out the combination's crippling impact, leaving other emergencies in the city on hold for hours.

"As we saw this weekend, all of our officers were dedicated to those particular scenes as well as a sideshow event, that was happening at the same time. So that left us unable to respond to many of these other calls," said Patrick High, the president of the Stockton Police Officers Association.

The Stockton Police Department makes up 18 percent of the total citywide budget. The city has authorized 485 sworn officers, but currently only has 350 on staff. Retirements, injuries, and moves to other jurisdictions has left the city's police force down 25 percent from capacity.

Stockton City Councilmember Michael Blower said the city and police department association are not at odds, they're in sync, and just gave officers a new three contract last year.

"If there were 125 qualified people that came to us tomorrow, we would hire them," Blower said. "Last year, the council was able, through the collective bargaining process, to give our officers an 18 percent raise."

High said his police association has a call for action to the public.

"That's one thing that we want the community to recognize, is that we do need that kind of call for action," High said. "We need the community to look at law enforcement and the City of Stockton Police Department as a great career opportunity, where we can make a difference and we want to encourage people to apply."

It's a call of duty from the Stockton Police Officer's Association with an abundance of openings and an opportunity to fight crime on Stockton streets.

Stockton police are not alone in this battle to retain officers. It's a trend across the country with many studies citing a number of reasons, including the impact of high-profile cases like Tyre Nichols and George Floyd.