Oregon lawmakers move to end sale of all flavored tobacco products
SALEM, Ore. — House Bill 30-90 will ban flavored tobacco products in Oregon. Supporters of the bill gathered together earlier today to push for action. They argue flavors like fruit and candy attract children and banning them would help prevent future tobacco use. Lawmakers and other policy groups say...
Oregon lawmakers weigh proposal to allow consumers to fix their own electronics
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's not the newest idea. Legislators have looked at “right-to-repair” bills since the mid-2010s. The idea is that independent repair businesses and even private consumers should have access to schematics, tools, and patches that allow them to fix their electronic devices without going to the manufacturer.
Oregon bill looks to change tenant rules for RV park stays
SALEM, Ore. — Some RV park owners are asking lawmakers to ease up on regulations that consider them to be landlords, saying it should be easier to get those leasing a lot to leave. Currently, if you rent an RV lot for more than 45 days, Oregon law considers...
Lawmakers consider bill to help bring affordable housing to parts of rural Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — Lawmakers are considering a bill to help rural Oregon build more housing and attract developers. The measure comes with a hefty price tag, but proponents say it's worth the investment. It is also being considered at a time when Governor Tina Kotek has made Oregon’s housing shortage a priority.
Masking mandate at Oregon health care facilities could be lifted soon, health officer says
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's state health officer says "there's reason for optimism in the months ahead." Dr. Dean Sidelinger says hospitalizations for respiratory viruses have decreased significantly, which means the state may soon be able to lift its masking requirement in health care settings. He says we've reached a...
Bill giving Oregon homeowners tax break for renting out empty rooms advances
SALEM, Ore. — A bill aimed to increase access to affordable housing is one step closer to becoming law. The HomeShare for Oregon Act would create a new tax incentive for homeowners who rent out extra rooms by eliminating the requirement to pay income tax on rooms rented out for less than $1,000 a month.
ODOT to close more than 25,000 crosswalks to make them safer
PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon will close more than 25,000 crosswalks over the next year to make them safe for all users. The Oregon Department of Transportation says it looked at crosswalks statewide and found a number of them do not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Water year, snowpack check and how our upcoming pattern could favor more precipitation
We are about halfway through the rainy season for our area and we're doing okay on rain and snow totals, but it could be much better. That being said, we have about three more months of the rainy season to go before the dry and hot month of July returns and the pattern this February may be in our favor.
Sneaker wave threat on Oregon coast Friday and Saturday
There is a high sneaker wave threat for the Oregon coast and Long Beach Peninsula Friday through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Sneaker waves are unusually big waves that unexpectedly run up on the beach and can pull you into the ocean. If you’re headed out there, stay...
Measure 114: FBI won't be enforcing background checks, says OSP
SOUTHERN OREGON — The fight over Ballot Measure 114, which would give Oregon some of the toughest gun laws in the nation, is still just getting started in court. Part of the measure would enlist the FBI to conduct federal background checks so people can acquire a permit to purchase a gun.
