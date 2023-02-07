Read full article on original website
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Mega Millions has $20,000 winner in Arkansas
There was no grand prize winner Tuesday of the national Mega Millions lottery. According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:. 9-15-46-55-57, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 2x. There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Illinois and Missouri. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies through February 7
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, February 7, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Tracey Renee Page, 1371 Columbia 62 W, McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 31. Terry Wayne Kelley and Brenda Ann Kelley, 453 Eades St.,...
magnoliareporter.com
Sanders’ big week on SOTU, schools
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has only been in office a little over a month, but she won’t have many bigger weeks than this past one, politically speaking, if she remains there eight years. As you probably know, Sanders gave the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union...
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Advocate : Governor shares details of education overhaul proposal
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday unveiled some details of her long-awaited education overhaul plan, which includes raising the minimum teacher salary to $50,000 and rolling out a new school voucher program that will eventually be available to all Arkansans. During a press conference inside the Capitol, Sanders said providing...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas corporation news through February 7
South Arkansas corporation news by county for the week ended Tuesday, February 7, 2023, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Certificate of Organization, The Neon Rainbow Boutique LLC, Katie Michelle Welch, 6622 Highway 53, Taylor filed 1/30/23. Certificate of Organization, Herring Performance Horses, LLC, Eleanor Herring , 1625 Hwy...
magnoliareporter.com
Century Farm application period now open
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for the 2023 Arkansas Century Farm Program. This program recognizes Arkansas families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years. There is no cost to apply. “Arkansas Century Farm families have persevered challenges for at least...
magnoliareporter.com
Chart notes where ice had hardest grip on Arkansas last week
While last week's South Arkansas ice storm was only a rain event for Magnolia, parts of the region suffered under the weight of up to a half-inch of ice. The graphic above from the National Weather Service in Little Rock illustrates the ice distribution.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up slightly in area
The number of active COVID-19 cases was unchanged in Columbia County on Tuesday, but was up slightly in Lafayette, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total...
magnoliareporter.com
Black Hall of Fame Foundation awarding grants up to $2,500
Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation, in partnership with Arkansas Community Foundation, is awarding grants to programs that benefit African American or underserved populations in Arkansas. Nonprofits with programs focusing on education, health and wellness, youth development, strengthening families and economic development are eligible to apply. Proposals will be accepted...
magnoliareporter.com
Methodist Family Health welcomes donations
Methodist Family Health Foundation has a way for Arkansans to honor the Lenten season by contributing to Arkansas’ children and. families who are abandoned, abused, neglected and managing psychiatric, emotional, behavioral and spiritual issues. The 14th Annual Get Up & Give collection project asks Arkansans to contribute necessities to...
magnoliareporter.com
Outdoor Recreation Grants Program accepts applications
The grant cycle has begun for Arkansas’ Outdoor Recreation Grants Program. State officials are presently refining and rewriting application materials, reviewing existing contracts and traveling to advise constituents in towns across the state as they prepare their applications for Fiscal Year 2024, which begins July 1, 2023, and ends June 30, 2024. They also prepare new grantees to start their projects.
Comments / 0