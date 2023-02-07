ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

Pressure on China's Factories Grows as U.S. Demand Falls

BEIJING — For some factories in China, it's not full steam ahead after the end of zero-Covid. All the factories that U.S. toy maker Basic Fun works with in China — about 20 of them — told workers not to return immediately after the Lunar New Year holiday, said CEO Jay Foreman.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine

Vladimir Putin lost yet another top general in the latest blow to strike the Russian leader as his forces continue in their desperate struggle to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Major-General Dmitry Ulyanov, 44, was reportedly killed in a firefight with a Ukrainian sabotage group earlier this week.According to Daily Mail, Ulyanov’s death came shortly after the major general unretired from the Russian military to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine.Although Ulyanov previously served as a top paratrooper and commander of Russia’s elite 98th Guards Airborne Division, he was ordered to command a brigade of mobilized motorized infantrymen out of the...
NBC San Diego

Vietnamese EV Maker VinFast Says Job Cuts Won't Derail Plans to Start U.S. Production

Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast said that its U.S. plant is still on track to commerce production in 2024 despite a restructuring of the company's North America business and a reduction in its U.S. headcount. "After last year's observation, we see a lot of similarity in the two markets and...
NBC San Diego

Chinese A.I. Stocks Jump on Growing ChatGPT Interest, State Media Warns of Risks

Shares of Beijing Haitian Ruisheng Science, an AI data resource company, rose 205% year-to-date. Hanwang Technology rose 124% and CloudWalk Technology Company rose 102%. The Shanghai Stock Exchange warned investors in a notice, "Avoid capital risks, hype, make rational decisions, and invest prudently," it said in a Tuesday filing. With...
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
NBC San Diego

Stock Futures Trade Lower as Investors Assess Latest Earnings Reports: Live Updates

U.S. stock futures were lower Friday morning after a batch of disappointing quarterly reports, as Wall Street heads for a weekly loss. S&P 500 futures shed 0.4%, and Nasdaq-100 futures slid 0.9%. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 80 points, or 0.2% lower. Ride-hailing platform Lyft...
NBC San Diego

Watch Senate Foreign Affairs Committee Hearing on U.S.-China Policy and Competition

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee held a hearing titled "Evaluating U.S.-China Policy in the Era of Extreme Competition." The hearing comes two days after President Joe Biden highlighted China's increasingly aggressive tactics as a threat to the sovereignty of the U.S. during his State of the Union address Tuesday night.
NBC San Diego

UK Narrowly Avoids Recession in Back Half of 2022 Despite December Slump

The U.K. economy showed no growth in the final quarter of 2022, but shrunk by 0.5% in December, more than expected by analysts. The U.K. is now the only G-7 country yet to fully recover its lost output during the pandemic. "While the numbers may appear positive for now, overall...
NBC San Diego

Japanese Yen Jumps on Report Kazuo Ueda Will Be Next Governor of the Central Bank

Economist Ueda is a former member of the central bank's policy board. He would replace Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term started on March 20, 2013, and will end on April 8, 2023. Kuroda has overseen the BOJ's policy of ultra-low interest rates while other major central banks have been hiking to tackle inflation.

