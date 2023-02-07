Read full article on original website
Pressure on China's Factories Grows as U.S. Demand Falls
BEIJING — For some factories in China, it's not full steam ahead after the end of zero-Covid. All the factories that U.S. toy maker Basic Fun works with in China — about 20 of them — told workers not to return immediately after the Lunar New Year holiday, said CEO Jay Foreman.
NYU's ‘Dean of Valuation' Says Adani Group Exploited ‘Weakest Links' in Indian Institutions
The Adani Group didn't play a "con game" but has exploited the "weakest links" in India's institutions to its advantage, according to NYU's 'Dean of Valuation' Aswath Damodaran. The finance professor at the Stern school of business said fundamentals "never come into play" for Indian markets. "Nobody wants to talk...
U.S. Explores Working With India to Increase Economic Competition Against China, Says Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo
WASHINGTON — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Wednesday that the U.S. is considering collaborating with India on certain manufacturing jobs in order to boost competition against China. Raimondo told Jim Cramer on CNBC's "Mad Money" that she will visit India in March with a handful of U.S. CEOs to...
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine
Vladimir Putin lost yet another top general in the latest blow to strike the Russian leader as his forces continue in their desperate struggle to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Major-General Dmitry Ulyanov, 44, was reportedly killed in a firefight with a Ukrainian sabotage group earlier this week.According to Daily Mail, Ulyanov’s death came shortly after the major general unretired from the Russian military to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine.Although Ulyanov previously served as a top paratrooper and commander of Russia’s elite 98th Guards Airborne Division, he was ordered to command a brigade of mobilized motorized infantrymen out of the...
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Wives of Dead Russian Soldiers Up In Arms As Fur Coat Gifts Taken Back
"Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts" said one woman in a video, holding up a coat, before it was reportedly taken away from her.
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Putin's Inner Circle Plotting Coup, Former CIA Official Says: 'It'll Happen All Of A Sudden And He'll Be Dead'
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly facing the threat of his trusted lieutenants clandestinely plotting to overthrow him if his Ukraine invasion turns out to be a failure, it was reported in June 2022. Putin's close aides could attempt a coup in a very secretive manner so that they are...
Solar Tech Company Nextracker Prices Above Range at $24 a Share in Good Sign for IPO Market
The solar technology company Nextracker priced its initial public offering just above its stated $20 to $23 per share range, people with knowledge of the transaction told CNBC. The IPO is expected to raise about $638 million by selling 26.6 million shares at $24 each, which is well above the...
Vietnamese EV Maker VinFast Says Job Cuts Won't Derail Plans to Start U.S. Production
Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast said that its U.S. plant is still on track to commerce production in 2024 despite a restructuring of the company's North America business and a reduction in its U.S. headcount. "After last year's observation, we see a lot of similarity in the two markets and...
Chinese A.I. Stocks Jump on Growing ChatGPT Interest, State Media Warns of Risks
Shares of Beijing Haitian Ruisheng Science, an AI data resource company, rose 205% year-to-date. Hanwang Technology rose 124% and CloudWalk Technology Company rose 102%. The Shanghai Stock Exchange warned investors in a notice, "Avoid capital risks, hype, make rational decisions, and invest prudently," it said in a Tuesday filing. With...
CNBC Daily Open: U.S. Stocks Drop and Treasury Yields Widen Their Inversion as the Economy Gives Conflicting Signals
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. The January rally in U.S. stocks fizzled as Treasury yields...
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
China's Biggest Chipmaker SMIC Posts Record 2022 Revenue But Warns of a Tough Year Ahead
China's biggest chipmaker SMIC posted record revenue in 2022, despite ongoing U.S. sanctions. But it warned of a more difficult year ahead given a slump in the semiconductor industry. SMIC is one of China's most important chip companies. But it was thrown on a U.S. trade blacklist in 2020. China's...
Stock Futures Trade Lower as Investors Assess Latest Earnings Reports: Live Updates
U.S. stock futures were lower Friday morning after a batch of disappointing quarterly reports, as Wall Street heads for a weekly loss. S&P 500 futures shed 0.4%, and Nasdaq-100 futures slid 0.9%. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 80 points, or 0.2% lower. Ride-hailing platform Lyft...
Watch Senate Foreign Affairs Committee Hearing on U.S.-China Policy and Competition
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee held a hearing titled "Evaluating U.S.-China Policy in the Era of Extreme Competition." The hearing comes two days after President Joe Biden highlighted China's increasingly aggressive tactics as a threat to the sovereignty of the U.S. during his State of the Union address Tuesday night.
UK Narrowly Avoids Recession in Back Half of 2022 Despite December Slump
The U.K. economy showed no growth in the final quarter of 2022, but shrunk by 0.5% in December, more than expected by analysts. The U.K. is now the only G-7 country yet to fully recover its lost output during the pandemic. "While the numbers may appear positive for now, overall...
Japanese Yen Jumps on Report Kazuo Ueda Will Be Next Governor of the Central Bank
Economist Ueda is a former member of the central bank's policy board. He would replace Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term started on March 20, 2013, and will end on April 8, 2023. Kuroda has overseen the BOJ's policy of ultra-low interest rates while other major central banks have been hiking to tackle inflation.
