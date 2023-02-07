Cam Thomas Jokingly Shades LeBron James After Being Mentioned In A Record With Him: "I'm A Kobe Guy"

Cam Thomas wasn't excited to join LeBron James as the only players to have had consecutive 40-point games at their age, preferring Kobe Bryant.

The Brooklyn Nets have a young star ready to help the team after the loss of Kyrie Irving in Cam Thomas, who has had back-to-back sensational performances for the Nets without Irving.

After a 44-point performance in a win against the Washington Wizards two nights ago, Thomas scored 47 in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers tonight. Thomas has always been known as an electric scorer but is thriving after being given more opportunities. He showed he wanted to be traded away from the team earlier in the season but hasn't been linked to anyone else in a possible trade before the deadline.

With his 47 points against the Clippers, Thomas joined LeBron James as the two youngest players to have consecutive 40-point games. When Cam was told about this, he looked less than excited and revealed he is more of a Kobe Bryant guy.

"That's great company to have my name mentioned with that guy, even though I am more of a Kobe guy, so if you said Kobe, I would've been a little more excited. Hahaha, I'm kidding, but it's still great company."

Players can have their preferences and Thomas' playing style does show he is heavily influenced by Kobe's game. Hopefully, he can develop the same stone-cold mentality Bryant dominated the NBA with.

Are The Nets Still Contenders After Losing Kyrie Irving?

Kevin Durant is going to return to a different-looking Nets team in the coming weeks. He's played with Spencer Dinwiddie before and Dorian Finney-Smith will be a great addition to the Nets' wing. However, replacing Irving's production will not be easy.

More opportunity for a player like Cam Thomas would be perfect in this situation, as he has proven repeatedly that he can score at will. His effectiveness as a scorer has shown in flashes and Kyrie's departure means he could be given more opportunities in the Nets' system.

The team has been linked to more moves but could the answer have always been on their bench? Thomas has averaged 9.5 points per game on just an average of 15 minutes played so far this season. His last two performances have proven he deserves more minutes.

