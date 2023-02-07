ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

News Breaking LIVE

Famed Television Star Running For Congress

There is obviously a long history of actors and other famous celebrities jumping into the ring of politics, and seeking public office. Former President Donald Trump obviously jumps to the minds of some, but before that many others tried their hands at politics, of course including another former President, Ronald Reagan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
The Hill

These are the states Americans are moving to

Story at a glance More people moved to Florida than any other state in the country in 2022, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors. The Sunshine State saw the highest net domestic migration gains last year, with its population growing by 1.9 percent. It was followed by Texas, North Carolina,…
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The 20 Worst Cities for Black Americans

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States, a holiday meant to honor the life of one of, if not the most important figures in the fight for racial equality in this country. Systemic racism and historical inequality have ingrained racial disparities into daily life in America. Black Americans are much more […]
WISCONSIN STATE
WTOP

PHOTOS: Commanders’ owner Dan Snyder lists Maryland mansion for $49M

There’s still no word on a possible sale of the team, but there’s one thing Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is looking to offload now: His Potomac, Maryland, mansion. The five-bedroom, 30,000-square-foot mansion, which sits on 15.2 acres with views of the Potomac River, is going on the...
POTOMAC, MD
KHQ Right Now

AP News Summary at 8:11 a.m. EST

'It just rang': In crises, US-China hotline goes unanswered. WASHINGTON (AP) — When a giant Chinese balloon made an uninvited visit to the United States, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin turned to a hotline system set up with Beijing to defuse the situation. Austin ran into one problem with U.S.-China crisis communications in his Feb. 4 call, however. Often, as happened with Austin last week, top Chinese military officials refuse to get on the line. Sometimes, Chinese officials don’t even pick up. Former U.S. defense officials and other China experts cite fundamental differences in the way U.S. and Chinese leaders view the value of crisis hotlines.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
COLORADO STATE
KHQ Right Now

Ghana soccer player Atsu's well-being, whereabouts unknown

Ghana international soccer player Christian Atsu is missing after the earthquake in Turkey, his club and agent said Thursday, following earlier reports he was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building and taken to a hospital. Atsu's well-being and whereabouts were unknown. Aydin Toksoz, the deputy head of Hatayspor...
KHQ Right Now

Live Updates I Focus turns to quake aid but rescues continue

Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people from the rubble four days after a catastrophic 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed more than 20,000. Temperatures remain below freezing across the large region, and many people have no place to shelter. The government has distributed millions of hot meals, as well as tents and blankets, but is still struggling to reach many people in need.

