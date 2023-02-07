ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehi, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vanquishthefoe.com

What Would an All LDS College Hoops Team Look Like in 2023?

Who are the best LDS players in college basketball right now? I put together a list of what an all LDS team would like, with the following parameters. I limited it to 13 players — the scholarship allotment each DI team is allowed — and bent the rules a bit by including missionaries that are currently serving. It’s my game, so I can bend the rules however I see fit.
PROVO, UT
vanquishthefoe.com

Tracking How Former BYU Basketball Players Are Doing at New Schools

BYU has lost its fair share of players to the transfer portal the last few years. While some hurt more than others, none of the players have necessarily been world beaters at their new stops. Below we take a look at the former BYU Hoops players that are currently playing...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

ESPN College Football Analyst Weighs In On BYU’s First Big 12 Schedule

PROVO, Utah – ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy praised BYU when weighing in on their first Big 12 schedule. The former National Champion at Alabama and NFL quarterback believes BYU is ready for the challenge of Power Five football. “BYU, I think, is very well-equipped to be able...
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan

Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Mendenhall Provides More Homeless Shelters During …. Homeless shelter advocates claim the city is providing more shelters during the All-Star Weekend to "hide the homeless." Latest on Skiing. House Bill 4.15 Sherry...
WEST JORDAN, UT
Pyramid

Pleasant Grove introduces new police chief

Keldon Brown was sworn in last month as the new police chief for Pleasant Grove’s department. Former Chief Mike Roberts recently retired from the department, leaving room for someone new to take over. For Brown, who started his law enforcement career in Pleasant Grove, being in this new position is like coming home.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
Gephardt Daily

DWR relocates moose that wandered onto playground at Millcreek school

MILLCREEK, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — State wildlife officials captured and relocated a moose that wandered onto a playground at a Millcreek elementary school Monday. The Granite School District shared video and photos of the moose’s visit to Eastwood Elementary School, 3305 S. Wasatch Blvd., as well...
MILLCREEK, UT
890kdxu.com

St. George to South Jordan, My Go To Dinner Stops

It's incredibly subjective for me to say these are the best places to eat, depending on where you are. And it's worth pointing out that I'm a simple man, more comfortable chomping a chili burger than slicing a prime rib. Oh yeah, and I'm cheap. But every time I hit...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
nddist.com

Breaking New Ground After More than a Century

This week, Industrial Distribution's annual "Watch List" examines Industrial Supply Company Inc., which continues to expand its footprint across the Intermountain West after more than a century in business. Like the first company on this year's list, Riverhawk Industrial Supply, ISC began as a mining supply operation. Rudolph Orlob founded...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Crews called to possible toxic cloud in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews in Spanish Fork responded to an industrial building near 1900 North and 300 East to investigate a potentially toxic cloud on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Spanish Fork Fire & EMS said they responded to the call just before 11 p.m. and called the...
SPANISH FORK, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy