Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cajun Boil Could Be A Good Place For Dining Out To Celebrate Valentine's DayS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Target Replacing Dillard’s at Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergProvo, UT
Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
vanquishthefoe.com
What Would an All LDS College Hoops Team Look Like in 2023?
Who are the best LDS players in college basketball right now? I put together a list of what an all LDS team would like, with the following parameters. I limited it to 13 players — the scholarship allotment each DI team is allowed — and bent the rules a bit by including missionaries that are currently serving. It’s my game, so I can bend the rules however I see fit.
890kdxu.com
Should Utah Fans Be Thrilled About These Schools Joining PAC 12?
Aren't the BIG 12 and BYU laughing at the PAC for adding SMU?. I don't say this in a snotty way but in a context way, with the exception of West Virginia, every single member of the Big 12, a year and a half ago, was rejected for membership by the PAC 12.
vanquishthefoe.com
Tracking How Former BYU Basketball Players Are Doing at New Schools
BYU has lost its fair share of players to the transfer portal the last few years. While some hurt more than others, none of the players have necessarily been world beaters at their new stops. Below we take a look at the former BYU Hoops players that are currently playing...
Utah State hires University of Utah alum as defensive tackles coach
The Utah State Aggies hired Tevita Finau as the team’s new defensive tackles coach. Finau played collegiately at the University of Utah, before playing professionally for five years.
kslsports.com
ESPN College Football Analyst Weighs In On BYU’s First Big 12 Schedule
PROVO, Utah – ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy praised BYU when weighing in on their first Big 12 schedule. The former National Champion at Alabama and NFL quarterback believes BYU is ready for the challenge of Power Five football. “BYU, I think, is very well-equipped to be able...
ABC 4
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Mendenhall Provides More Homeless Shelters During …. Homeless shelter advocates claim the city is providing more shelters during the All-Star Weekend to "hide the homeless." Latest on Skiing. House Bill 4.15 Sherry...
Pleasant Grove introduces new police chief
Keldon Brown was sworn in last month as the new police chief for Pleasant Grove’s department. Former Chief Mike Roberts recently retired from the department, leaving room for someone new to take over. For Brown, who started his law enforcement career in Pleasant Grove, being in this new position is like coming home.
Tiger Woods reveals new 18-hole course design for Park City
PARK CITY, Utah — The Marcella Club announced a new collaboration with Tiger Woods and his golf course design company, TGR Design®. A new Championship 18-hole golf course will be […]
BYU Newsnet
New study identifies benefits, drawbacks of missionary service gap time for Utah women
The Utah Women in Leadership Project released a brief from research conducted by two BYU employees about the benefits and drawbacks that gap time for missionary service has on women attending college in Utah. The study collected data from 17,402 female BYU students who enrolled at BYU between fall 2007...
Gephardt Daily
DWR relocates moose that wandered onto playground at Millcreek school
MILLCREEK, Utah, Feb. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — State wildlife officials captured and relocated a moose that wandered onto a playground at a Millcreek elementary school Monday. The Granite School District shared video and photos of the moose’s visit to Eastwood Elementary School, 3305 S. Wasatch Blvd., as well...
5 Important Things I Learned Driving To Salt Lake City From Twin Falls
I was born and raised in Utah and hopefully, you don't judge me too harshly for that. I still have a lot of family members down in Salt Lake City so I've made the drive dozens of times over the last 15 years. What Is The Drive Like From Idaho...
Gephardt Daily
Potentially toxic Spanish Fork resin cloud draws huge hazmat response, evacuation
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fabrication plant was evacuated and a large hazmat response generated when a resin cloud formed inside the factory late Wednesday night. All 22 workers evacuated as emergency crews were dispatched at 10:37 p.m. to the Klune Industries plant at...
890kdxu.com
St. George to South Jordan, My Go To Dinner Stops
It's incredibly subjective for me to say these are the best places to eat, depending on where you are. And it's worth pointing out that I'm a simple man, more comfortable chomping a chili burger than slicing a prime rib. Oh yeah, and I'm cheap. But every time I hit...
nddist.com
Breaking New Ground After More than a Century
This week, Industrial Distribution's annual "Watch List" examines Industrial Supply Company Inc., which continues to expand its footprint across the Intermountain West after more than a century in business. Like the first company on this year's list, Riverhawk Industrial Supply, ISC began as a mining supply operation. Rudolph Orlob founded...
ABC 4
Crews called to possible toxic cloud in Spanish Fork
SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews in Spanish Fork responded to an industrial building near 1900 North and 300 East to investigate a potentially toxic cloud on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Spanish Fork Fire & EMS said they responded to the call just before 11 p.m. and called the...
Utah highway speed limits temporarily lowered after elk collisions
Speed limits on certain Utah highways are being temporarily lowered due to vehicle collisions with elk in recent weeks.
Eagle Mountain City places decoys to show deer where to cross highway
If you’re driving down Cory B. Wride Memorial Highway in Eagle Mountain and turn your head to the side, you might see two deer standing in a field.
Utah man recalls horror of seeing fiancée hit by snowmobile
A West Jordan mom will be in the hospital these next few weeks after her face was struck by a snowmobile while she was tubing in Cache County on Saturday.
Comments / 0