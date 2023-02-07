ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Avalanche at Pittsburgh Penguins odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
 3 days ago
The Colorado Avalanche (27-18-3) begin a 3-game road trip Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins (24-16-9) at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Avalanche vs. Penguins odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Avalanche have won 7 of its last 8 games, including a 4-2 win in the Mile High City against the St. Louis Blues in the last outing prior to the All-Star break. The Under is 4-1-1 in the last 6 games overall for the Avs.

The Penguins suffered a 6-4 loss at home to the San Jose Sharks prior to the break, and Pittsburgh has won just once in regulation in the last 6 games, going 2-1-3 during the span. In 5 of the last 7 games for the Pens, regulation has not determined a winner, with a pair of OT wins, 2 OTL and 1 SOL.

This is the 1st of 2 regular-season meetings, as the teams will also square off in Denver on March 22.

Avalanche at Penguins odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:01 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Avalanche -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | Penguins -110 (bet $110 to win $100)
  • Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS): Avalanche +1.5 (-270) | Penguins -1.5 (+190)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: +100 | U: -120)

Avalanche at Penguins projected goalies

Alexandar Georgiev (20-11-3, 2.60 GAA, .920 SV%, 2 SO) vs. Casey DeSmith (7-10-4, 3.35 GAA, .901 SV%)

Georgiev has picked up victories in 4 consecutive starts, allowing a total of just 6 goals. That’s good for a 1.50 GAA and .954 SV%. He has lost 2 of his last 3 outings against Eastern Conference teams, however.

DeSmith was on the short end of the 6-4 loss to the Sharks on Saturday, allowing 5 goals on 31 shots. He has won just twice in the last 6 outings, allowing 5 or more goals in 3 of his previous 4 assignments.

Avalanche at Penguins picks and predictions

Prediction

Avalanche 4, Penguins 3

The AVALANCHE (-110) were playing very consistent hockey prior to the break, and Colorado finally has been looking like a dominant force capable of making another deep run into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Penguins (-110) have been dealing with injuries, particularly in the crease, and Pittsburgh is just 5-12 in the last 17 games overall, and 7-21 in the last 28 games against winning teams.

The Avalanche +1.5 (-270) will cost you over 2 1/2 times your potential return, and that’s just too expensive if you want some insurance and can’t play Colorado straight up.

AVOID.

The OVER 6.5 (+100) is the lean, but go with a half-unit play at best.

The Under is 4-1-1 in the last 6 games overall for the Avs, but the Over has hit in 4 of their past 5 against Eastern Conference foes. When rested, Colorado has been potent, too, cashing the over at a 13-4-4 clip in the last 21 when playing on 3 or more days of rest.

The Over has connected at a 6-2-1 clip in the last 9 games at home for the Penguins, too.

