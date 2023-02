MONMOUTH, ILL. (02/08/2023) The Monmouth College men’s basketball team put all five players in double figures and completed the season sweep of Knox with an 86-80 home win on Wednesday. The Fighting Scots (13-10, 9-5) are in third place in the Midwest Conference with two games left to play in the regular season.

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO