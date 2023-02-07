UPDATE (2/9/23): Ben Mills has been found safe, according to the city of Nixa. NIXA, Mo. – Nixa Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered person. Ben Mills, 34, has gone missing and is considered to be endangered because of required medications. Nixa Police say Mills is 6’1″ tall, about 200 […]

NIXA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO