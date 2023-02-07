ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, MO

Ozark Sports Zone

Panthers fall to Saints for fifth straight loss

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— The Drury Panthers struggled to find a consistent shooting touch on Thursday night, while the visiting Saints of Maryville found the range and came away with a 74-57 win over the Panthers at the O’Reilly Family Event Center. The Saints were strong from the start, pulling...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Lady Panthers win 18th straight in victory over Maryville

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In a battle of two of the top offensive teams in the conference, it came down to quality defense that made the difference as the second-ranked Drury Lady Panthers downed the Maryville Saints 81-57 at the O’Reilly Family Event Center on Thursday night. The Lady...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Nixa fends off Republic to remain unbeaten

Nixa boys basketball fended off a hot-shooting Republic Tiger squad in front of a packed home gym on Tuesday night to run its record to 21-0 on the season. It wasn’t a typical Nixa game, but it was the result the Eagles have become used to this season. “It...
NIXA, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Republic girls basketball coach Kris Flood wins 500th career game

Republic girls basketball coach Kris Flood won his 500th career game on Thursday in a 66-53 win over Webb City. Kaemyn Bekemeier paced Republic in the historic win with 22 poits and 10 rebounds. She also had three assist. Lauren Chastain also scored in double figures for Republic with 15 points to go with her seven rebounds.
REPUBLIC, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

VIDEO: Missouri State tops Belmont in thrilling fashion

SPRINGFIELD – After missing the past two games with an illness, Donovan Clay racked up a game-high 18 points to lead Missouri State, while Kendle Moore tallied 15 points – all on 3-pointers — in his return to the starting rotation. In addition to his game-winning dunk, Mogbo posted a career-high 19 rebounds to lead all players.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

MSU baseball picked to finish second, two Bears earn all-league honors

St. LOUIS – Missouri State baseball is picked to finish second in the Missouri Valley Conference this season with second baseman Mason Hull and outfielder Spencer Nivens tabbed as preseason all-league selections according to a vote of the Valley’s coaches, the conference announced Tuesday. A preseason third-team All-America...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Missing person in Nixa found safe

UPDATE (2/9/23): Ben Mills has been found safe, according to the city of Nixa. NIXA, Mo. – Nixa Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered person. Ben Mills, 34, has gone missing and is considered to be endangered because of required medications. Nixa Police say Mills is 6’1″ tall, about 200 […]
NIXA, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Legends in Concert Branson hosting area appreciation

Legends in Concert Branson is hosting area appreciation to coincide with the opening of their 2023 show season. Now through the end of February, residents of several area Missouri and Arkansas counties will have the chance to Legends in Concert Branson at a discounted rate of $12 (plus taxes and fees) for a general admission ticket.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Multi-day manhunt in Benton County, Mo. ends in arrests of 2

Health leaders report 1 in 3 adults in the Springfield community suffers from high blood pressure. Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo officials say security upgrades keep the animals safe. Zookeepers at the Dickerson Park Zoo say they have many layers of security in place to keep its animals and visitors...
BENTON COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Carthage School bus collides with car

CARTHAGE, Mo. —Shortly after 7:15 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports of a school bus collision at Chapel and Fir Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Mercy EMS, and Carthage Police responded.
CARTHAGE, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Details on body found in I-44 median released

UPDATE 2/7/23 — The body of a California man killed on I-44 early Monday was found in the median after a Republic man contacted law enforcement to report he thought he hit something with his pickup truck. The dead man, Craig Griffitts, 53, of Oroville, California, was found between the lanes near West Bypass about […]
OROVILLE, CA
933kwto.com

Body Found in I-44 Median Identified

The Highway Patrol has identified a body found in the median of I-44 near the West Bypass exit in Springfield. Troopers say Craig Griffitts from California was hit by a car around 4:40 Monday morning. The vehicle was driven by a man from Republic. Authorities did not get a call...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
howellcountynews.com

Willow Springs man arrested after 120 mph pursuit

A Jan. 31 pursuit led law enforcement from West Plains to Wright County as Samuel L. Houck, Jr., 36, of Willow Springs, attempted to avoid arrest. A Howell County Sheriff's Deputy observed Houck fail to stop at a red light at Monks St. and US Highway 63, according to a statement from Missouri State Highway Patrol. The subject did not stop for the deputy, and a pursuit began at approximately 3:35 p.m. Houck fled north on US Highway 63, “at excessive speeds."
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
KOLR10 News

Mansfield drunk driver charged after running over child

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. – A Mansfield man was arrested and is facing multiple charges after allegedly running over a child while drunk driving. According to a press release on the Douglas County Mo Sheriff Facebook page, on February 2, Ava Police responded to a call regarding a child being run over in the FF Highway […]
MANSFIELD, MO

