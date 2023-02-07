Read full article on original website
Ozark Sports Zone
Panthers fall to Saints for fifth straight loss
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— The Drury Panthers struggled to find a consistent shooting touch on Thursday night, while the visiting Saints of Maryville found the range and came away with a 74-57 win over the Panthers at the O’Reilly Family Event Center. The Saints were strong from the start, pulling...
Ozark Sports Zone
Lady Panthers win 18th straight in victory over Maryville
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In a battle of two of the top offensive teams in the conference, it came down to quality defense that made the difference as the second-ranked Drury Lady Panthers downed the Maryville Saints 81-57 at the O’Reilly Family Event Center on Thursday night. The Lady...
Ozark Sports Zone
Nixa fends off Republic to remain unbeaten
Nixa boys basketball fended off a hot-shooting Republic Tiger squad in front of a packed home gym on Tuesday night to run its record to 21-0 on the season. It wasn’t a typical Nixa game, but it was the result the Eagles have become used to this season. “It...
Ozark Sports Zone
Republic girls basketball coach Kris Flood wins 500th career game
Republic girls basketball coach Kris Flood won his 500th career game on Thursday in a 66-53 win over Webb City. Kaemyn Bekemeier paced Republic in the historic win with 22 poits and 10 rebounds. She also had three assist. Lauren Chastain also scored in double figures for Republic with 15 points to go with her seven rebounds.
Ozark Sports Zone
VIDEO: Missouri State tops Belmont in thrilling fashion
SPRINGFIELD – After missing the past two games with an illness, Donovan Clay racked up a game-high 18 points to lead Missouri State, while Kendle Moore tallied 15 points – all on 3-pointers — in his return to the starting rotation. In addition to his game-winning dunk, Mogbo posted a career-high 19 rebounds to lead all players.
Ozark Sports Zone
MSU baseball picked to finish second, two Bears earn all-league honors
St. LOUIS – Missouri State baseball is picked to finish second in the Missouri Valley Conference this season with second baseman Mason Hull and outfielder Spencer Nivens tabbed as preseason all-league selections according to a vote of the Valley’s coaches, the conference announced Tuesday. A preseason third-team All-America...
KYTV
School districts in the Ozarks adding days to the school calendar because of snow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state of Missouri requires 174 days of instruction, and Arkansas requires 178 days of instruction. Many school districts build snow days into the school calendar to prevent makeup days, but for some, it wasn’t enough. The Willard School District will add a few days...
Ozark Sports Zone
Pleasant Hope football player helps save a life through blood donation
Audrey Yates remembers the terrifying day she lost two liters of blood. “How quickly the events unraveled,” Yates said. “From me waking up, having some cramps, to eventually landing myself in the emergency room.”. Audrey had a ruptured ectopic pregnancy and lost 40% of the blood in...
koamnewsnow.com
Police pursuit ends at Zora and 249; College Heights Christian School has premise alert
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 7 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports that Webb City Police pursued a stolen vehicle from their city. The pursuit ended at Zora and 249 where the male subject fled on foot. Jasper County Deputies, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Webb City Police began...
UPDATE: Missing person in Nixa found safe
UPDATE (2/9/23): Ben Mills has been found safe, according to the city of Nixa. NIXA, Mo. – Nixa Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered person. Ben Mills, 34, has gone missing and is considered to be endangered because of required medications. Nixa Police say Mills is 6’1″ tall, about 200 […]
KYTV
Springfield veterinarian shares warning as more pets suffer from marijuana poisoning
Duel in the Desert: Lake of the Ozarks resident working the Super Bowl. KY3's Chad Plein reports from Super Bowl 57 in Arizona. Duel in the Desert: Eagles fans ready for the Super Bowl, too. KY3's Chad Plein reports from Phoenix as Super Bowl 57 nears. Another upper low will...
KYTV
Greene County leaders say no setbacks in the Kansas Expressway Extension project
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -The Kansas Expressway extension project in Springfield is well on its way. The first phase should wrap up this November. Crews blocked off Weaver and Farm Road 145 for through traffic on February 8. Work will happen there through March. Greene County highway leaders said like...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Legends in Concert Branson hosting area appreciation
Legends in Concert Branson is hosting area appreciation to coincide with the opening of their 2023 show season. Now through the end of February, residents of several area Missouri and Arkansas counties will have the chance to Legends in Concert Branson at a discounted rate of $12 (plus taxes and fees) for a general admission ticket.
KYTV
Multi-day manhunt in Benton County, Mo. ends in arrests of 2
Health leaders report 1 in 3 adults in the Springfield community suffers from high blood pressure. Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo officials say security upgrades keep the animals safe. Zookeepers at the Dickerson Park Zoo say they have many layers of security in place to keep its animals and visitors...
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage School bus collides with car
CARTHAGE, Mo. —Shortly after 7:15 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports of a school bus collision at Chapel and Fir Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Mercy EMS, and Carthage Police responded.
Joplin store added to list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
JOPLIN, Mo. - More Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing in Kansas and Missouri, including Joplin's location.
UPDATE: Details on body found in I-44 median released
UPDATE 2/7/23 — The body of a California man killed on I-44 early Monday was found in the median after a Republic man contacted law enforcement to report he thought he hit something with his pickup truck. The dead man, Craig Griffitts, 53, of Oroville, California, was found between the lanes near West Bypass about […]
933kwto.com
Body Found in I-44 Median Identified
The Highway Patrol has identified a body found in the median of I-44 near the West Bypass exit in Springfield. Troopers say Craig Griffitts from California was hit by a car around 4:40 Monday morning. The vehicle was driven by a man from Republic. Authorities did not get a call...
howellcountynews.com
Willow Springs man arrested after 120 mph pursuit
A Jan. 31 pursuit led law enforcement from West Plains to Wright County as Samuel L. Houck, Jr., 36, of Willow Springs, attempted to avoid arrest. A Howell County Sheriff's Deputy observed Houck fail to stop at a red light at Monks St. and US Highway 63, according to a statement from Missouri State Highway Patrol. The subject did not stop for the deputy, and a pursuit began at approximately 3:35 p.m. Houck fled north on US Highway 63, “at excessive speeds."
Mansfield drunk driver charged after running over child
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. – A Mansfield man was arrested and is facing multiple charges after allegedly running over a child while drunk driving. According to a press release on the Douglas County Mo Sheriff Facebook page, on February 2, Ava Police responded to a call regarding a child being run over in the FF Highway […]
