ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

WANTED: Durham man fired gun during fight, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect in Durham is wanted for firing a gun during a verbal argument, according to the Durham Police Department. Police said shortly before 3 a.m. on Jan. 29, the suspect and another person became involved in a verbal altercation in the parking lot of a business in the 4300 block of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard near Highway 15-501.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Sunday deadly shooting victim identified as Durham man

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim in a Sunday shooting has been identified, Durham police said Wednesday. Gregory Newsome, 38, of Durham, was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham police looking for suspect in hit-and-run that sent person to hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that happened Tuesday morning. A little after 5 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Fayetteville Street and Linwood Avenue where a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, police said. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Cary family tracked stolen car with AirTag

"They picked the wrong car that night," Leslie Muhammad says of the thieves who stole her car out of her Cary driveway on Friday night. "They picked the wrong car that night," Leslie Muhammad says of the thieves who stole her car out of her Cary driveway on Friday night.
CARY, NC
chathamjournal.com

Four suspects in custody following Siler City area shooting

Siler City, NC – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has charged four suspects in connection with a January shooting near Siler City that left two victims injured. On January 20, deputies responded to an address off of Woody Lane, Siler City, in reference to a report of shots fired. Deputies learned that four suspects, including one juvenile, had fired shots into an occupied vehicle. Two of the vehicle occupants required medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting; a third person inside the vehicle was not struck or injured.
SILER CITY, NC
alamancenews.com

TikTok video depicting school shooting in ABSS found to be a hoax

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office reported that it had received a tip early Wednesday morning in which a video posted on the TikTok social media website depicted a potential shooting in an Alamance-Burlington school. A subsequent investigation by the Alamance County sheriff’s department revealed there was no credible threat...
BURLINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy