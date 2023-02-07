Read full article on original website
Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respondThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Shaw University rezoning request draws oppositionThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: Sears Farm Road ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham organizations work to end homelessnessThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
5 Tips To Help With Rising RentGlenn WilkinsRaleigh, NC
cbs17
Durham County deputies ID 2nd suspect in weekend road-rage shooting at gas station
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Durham County are looking for a second person involved in a road-rage shooting at a gas station. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Tiffany R. Carr is at large and is wanted on two counts of child abuse and two counts of storage of firearms to protect minors.
cbs17
WANTED: Durham man fired gun during fight, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect in Durham is wanted for firing a gun during a verbal argument, according to the Durham Police Department. Police said shortly before 3 a.m. on Jan. 29, the suspect and another person became involved in a verbal altercation in the parking lot of a business in the 4300 block of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard near Highway 15-501.
cbs17
Student who died in American Tobacco Trail shooting was 17, other victim, 15, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police told CBS 17 on Thursday that the victim who died in the double shooting on the American Tobacco Trail on Wednesday was a 17-year-old male student at Hillside High School. The other victim who was transported to a nearby hospital, is a 15-year-old...
2nd suspect identified in Durham County road-rage shooting incident
The Durham County Sheriff's Office said it has identified a woman as the second suspect in the road rage incident at a Durham convenience store.
Burlington woman accused of stealing financial cards from 2 in assisted living facility
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An employee of an assisted living facility in Burlington is facing fraud charges, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office On Jan. 27, deputies took a report of financial card theft at an assisted living facility in Alamance County. The two victims said that their financial cards were missing. Investigators later […]
cbs17
Sunday deadly shooting victim identified as Durham man
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim in a Sunday shooting has been identified, Durham police said Wednesday. Gregory Newsome, 38, of Durham, was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.
cbs17
Durham police looking for suspect in hit-and-run that sent person to hospital
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that happened Tuesday morning. A little after 5 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Fayetteville Street and Linwood Avenue where a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, police said. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
cbs17
Franklin County man charged after gun pointed at water corporation workers, police say
LAKE ROYALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged after Lake Royale Company police said he pointed a gun at water corporation employees. Police were dispatched Monday to a disturbance on Mahto Drive where water corporation employees were attempting to shut off service to a home. That’s when...
'Disgusting! Awful!' Hit-and-run damages Wilson's oldest African-American cemetery
Wilson Police Department is looking for the people responsible for a Saturday hit-and-run at the Rest Haven Cemetery.
13 years in prison for man who sold heroin, fentanyl to overdose victim in Raleigh, feds say
Prosecutors say the unidentified dead person’s phone showed that person and Tripp communicated about a heroin sale
cbs17
Road rage shooter sought by Durham sheriff after Glenwood Avenue incident
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit is looking for the suspected shooter in a road rage incident. The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, near the intersection of US Highway 70 and Pleasant Drive.
WRAL
Cary family tracked stolen car with AirTag
"They picked the wrong car that night," Leslie Muhammad says of the thieves who stole her car out of her Cary driveway on Friday night. "They picked the wrong car that night," Leslie Muhammad says of the thieves who stole her car out of her Cary driveway on Friday night.
cbs17
1 Hillside High School student dead after 2 shot on American Tobacco Trail in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has confirmed one of the Hillside High School students shot on the American Tobacco Trail in Durham Wednesday afternoon has died at a nearby hospital tonight. Police said in a release that two juvenile males had been shot shortly after 1...
Class ring from North Carolina recovered after copper theft investigation in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A class ring that was lost for almost 50 years is being returned to its owner after it was found during a copper theft investigation in Cabin Creek, West Virginia. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies searched a vehicle and found a class ring that they did not […]
cbs17
Body cam video from Raleigh in-custody death of Darryl Williams will be released, judge says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday afternoon in Raleigh, a judge ordered that body cam video can be released from the night Darryl Williams died in the Raleigh police custody. Wake County Superior Court Judge Graham Shirley did not give a timeline for when the footage will be released.
Surveillance video offers clues to 2 people found shot dead in car in Henderson
HENDERSON, N.C. — Police are looking at surveillance video from Gholson Avenue in Henderson as they investigate a shooting that took place there on Tuesday morning. Two men were found shot dead in a car around 8 a.m. The video shows two people running from the scene. Richard Clark...
cbs17
1 dead after 2 shot near Cummins Engine Plant in Whitakers, multiple sources confirm
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has died after two people were shot near the Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant at an intersection with Johnston Road late Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m., the Nash County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Nash County Sheriff’s Maj. Eddie Moore said one of the...
chathamjournal.com
Four suspects in custody following Siler City area shooting
Siler City, NC – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has charged four suspects in connection with a January shooting near Siler City that left two victims injured. On January 20, deputies responded to an address off of Woody Lane, Siler City, in reference to a report of shots fired. Deputies learned that four suspects, including one juvenile, had fired shots into an occupied vehicle. Two of the vehicle occupants required medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting; a third person inside the vehicle was not struck or injured.
cbs17
Range Rover driver crashes into child, mom during chase in Dunn; 3 kilos of cocaine found in SUV, deputies say
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was arrested on drug charges after she fled Harnett County deputies and triggered a crash that injured a child and mother in another car Sunday, deputies say. The incident began Sunday afternoon when a traffic stop was made at the intersection of Wilson...
alamancenews.com
TikTok video depicting school shooting in ABSS found to be a hoax
The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office reported that it had received a tip early Wednesday morning in which a video posted on the TikTok social media website depicted a potential shooting in an Alamance-Burlington school. A subsequent investigation by the Alamance County sheriff’s department revealed there was no credible threat...
