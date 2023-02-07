Siler City, NC – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has charged four suspects in connection with a January shooting near Siler City that left two victims injured. On January 20, deputies responded to an address off of Woody Lane, Siler City, in reference to a report of shots fired. Deputies learned that four suspects, including one juvenile, had fired shots into an occupied vehicle. Two of the vehicle occupants required medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting; a third person inside the vehicle was not struck or injured.

SILER CITY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO