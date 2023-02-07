Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's PlaygroundApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Leading discount retailer opening new store in AlabamaKristen WaltersDecatur, AL
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Two Puerto Rican businesses destroyed in fire, working to recover
A Huntsville businesswoman lost two of her businesses and her home in an early-morning fire last Saturday.
Pedestrian hit, killed by tractor-trailer in Limestone County
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer late Tuesday night in Limestone County.
WAFF
13 Years Later: Huntsville mother decides to exhume son’s body to determine cause of death
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After 13 years of unanswered questions, Tyrell Spencer’s mother made the difficult decision to exhume his body. In 2010, Tyrell Spencer collapsed and stopped breathing at the Richard Showers Center. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive. Spencer’s Mother Dionne Mack said...
WAFF
Marshall County finally gets its own coroner’s office
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For many years, the Marshall County Coroner’s office was operating out of Carr Funeral Home in Guntersville. Now, they have a new space to call home. The commission approved an $800,000 budget late last year, but they had a hard time finding a way to...
Vehicle fire on I-565 causes ‘slow traffic’
Officers with Huntsville Police Department, traffic has slowed on I-565 due to a fire.
WAFF
Unidentified man killed in wreck on I-65
ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - An unidentified pedestrian was hit and killed on the roadway near Ardmore on Tuesday night. According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the man was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene on I-65 near mile marker 366. Troopers with...
Beth Thames: Huntsville group helps people live in their homes as long as possible
It takes a village. That’s a shopworn phrase, but it’s true. Back in 2014, a group of Monte Sano neighbors did some research about aging in place. They created a program—a Village— that lets people stay at home as they grew old. They’d soon be in that demographic, and they all wanted to stay in the place they loved, Monte Sano Mountain.
WAFF
Cement truck crashes into Huntsville business
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A cement truck crashed into the side of a Huntsville business Tuesday morning. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, a cement truck is believed to have malfunctioned and crashed into a building on Andrew Jackson Way. A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department...
WAFF
Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
WAFF
Madison County Water Department ends long-time contracting work with Huntsville Utilities
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - If you get your water from the Madison County Water Department, start looking for a new bill in your mailbox. Starting this March 27, you’ll no longer pay your water bill through Huntsville Utilities. Instead, the Madison County Water Department will begin reading meters, mailing billing statements, and providing customer services with their own in-house personnel. It will impact around 37,000 households across the area.
WAFF
Boaz man killed in Monday afternoon crash
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Lawrence County. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Kristopher Poff, 38, was seriously injured Monday afternoon when the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by another vehicle. Following the crash, Poff was flown to Huntsville Hospital for treatment but died due to his injuries.
WAAY-TV
Neighbor of Devyn Keith speaks out on the councilman's latest charges
Residents in District 1 say Devyn Keith has made a tremendous impact in the area. For some of his biggest and closest supporters, it hurt to learn of the four new theft charges against the Huntsville city councilman. One resident, a neighbor of Keith's who wished to remain anonymous, said...
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle recovering from surgery after Achilles injury
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle is home recovering from surgery Monday to repair a tear in his Achilles tendon suffered last weekend while doing yardwork. And it wasn’t even his yard. Battle, 67, said Thursday night he was working to clean up a vacant lot across the street from his...
WAFF
Five Points residents voice concerns over ongoing construction
New details emerge regarding Sunday’s Morgan Co. shooting. According to court documents, Joshua Knighten asked a corporal with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, "how many lives did I end tonight?" Concrete truck crashes into Huntsville business. Updated: 13 hours ago. A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department says that...
New Church of the Highlands Huntsville campus taking shape
A second campus of Church of the Highlands is currently under construction in Huntsville. The church off Whitesburg Drive complements the existing Huntsville campus that opened in July 2019 at 330 Nance Road. The Birmingham-based church, Alabama’s largest church, now has 25 branch locations across the state and in Georgia....
Meter reading, billing changes coming for Madison County residents
“This transition will allow MCWD to provide more timely resolutions and more efficient customer service,” said County Engineer Chuck Faulkner. “Some customers’ bills may be slightly lower or slightly higher on the first monthly bill, depending on how the billing cycles are affected.”
WTVC
Missing 14-year-old Alabama girl found safe Wednesday, sheriff's office says
A 14-year-old girl missing from DeKalb County, Alabama was found safe Wednesday, the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office says. Help us spread the word: A 14-year-old girl from DeKalb County, Alabama is missing and endangered. Ella Grace Woodall was last seen at her home in Fyffe, Alabama at 9 p.m. Tuesday...
Trial set for one of three men in 2019 Ardmore murder
Khalib Holden, Adrian Miguel Lopez and Quintin Sincere Courtney were all charged with capital murder and first-degree robbery for the death of 72-year-old Diane Ferguson Ballard.
Alabama man charged with killing two people because ‘They was ready to die’
An Alabama man killed two people Sunday night, police said, after he believed people were stealing from his uncle. Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Joshua Lamar Knighten, 35, of Falkville, Alabama, is charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder. Investigators said he...
City of Good Hope breaks ground on Love’s Travel Stop
GOOD HOPE, Ala. – A crowd of local elected officials and representatives from all over Cullman County gathered near the 305 exit on County Road 222 to celebrate a new business making its way into the community. The City of Good Hope and its council hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Love’s Travel Stop & Country Store and Mayor Jerry Bartlett is excited to bring this new addition to Good Hope. “Love’s is a great company. If you go anywhere around Alabama and stop at a Love’s store you know it’s going to be clean, the bathrooms are going to...
