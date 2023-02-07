Read full article on original website
News On 6
Woman Injured In Shooting; Tulsa Police Searching For Suspect
Tulsa Police are searching for a person who is believed to be involved in a shooting near East Apache Street and North Peoria Avenue. Officers were staged outside a home where they thought the suspect was hiding but the Special Operations Team (SOT) found no one inside. According to police, it started after a couple got into an argument with the man who lives in the home. Police say the altercation somehow escalated and they exchanged gunfire.
Suspect on the run after hours-long standoff outside Tulsa home
Tulsa police say they're very familiar with the man who shot at the couple, and that he’s a convicted felon.
KTUL
Sand Springs police arrest alleged porch pirate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sand Springs Police Department arrested an alleged porch pirate Friday night. On Feb 3, a night shift officer received a call of a porch pirate that had just stolen packages on North Elder Court. Police obtained a description of the suspect and canvassed the...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa couple arrested for abusing, neglecting 2 children, one remains missing after 2 years
TULSA, Okla. — A couple has been arrested by Tulsa Police for repeated child abuse. Content Warning: The following article contains graphic descriptions of an investigation into child abuse. Police said John Miles and Camille Lewis are accused of abusing a 13-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother. The boy...
Man arrested in connection with shooting in north Tulsa
A man was arrested for a north Tulsa shooting after he called police about a carjacking and police found evidence linking him to the shooting, according to a Tulsa Police Department (TPD) arrest report.
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for woman accused of stealing several pairs of sunglasses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Retail Crimes unit is requesting help in identifying the pictured person of interest. Police say she entered a store and started browsing the sunglasses. An associate then attempted to assist her and the subject allegedly responded with "I'm going to cut...
KTUL
Police remove multiple pounds of heroin, meth, fentanyl off Tulsa streets
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division made a large seizure of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine last week. Officers seized 2.6 pounds of heroin, one pound of fentanyl, which is said to be approximately 224,000 dosage units, and 73 pounds of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.
news9.com
Tulsa Police Looking To Reunite Stolen Items To Owners
Police are trying to return dozens of stolen items found in a storage unit back to their rightful owners. Tulsa Police said officers arrested Brett Chamberlain in December in connection to almost 90 car break-ins. Authorities posted photos of the items on social media, saying they were recently found in...
Tulsa Man's Security System Catches Drive-By Mail Thief On Camera
A Tulsa man is worried thieves may become more brazen after his cameras catch someone stealing mail from several homes in the middle of the night. Troy Horn said he’s reported it every time he caught it on his surveillance system, near 81st and Sheridan, but feels like nothing is being done by authorities. He said all he can do is sit back and watch as it happens.
KOKI FOX 23
Another arrest made in shooting, killing of Broken Arrow teen
BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Broken Arrow Police arrested another teen in connection to the shooting and killing of Broken Arrow teenager Dacari Green. Ja’Cori Whitmore, 15, was arrested on Tuesday and is facing charges of first degree murder. Police said Whitmore will be charged as an adult, same...
KTUL
Woman killed after failing to yield at stop sign in Osage County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a woman is dead after a crash on State Highway 20 near Skiatook on Wednesday evening. Troopers say 66-year-old Vickie Morrison was driving her 2020 Ford Escape southbound on Ranchland Road when she failed to yield at a stop sign. Morrison's vehicle was T-boned by a Ford F-150 traveling westbound on SH-20.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Car Crash in Bartlesville Results in Fatality
Late Monday morning the Bartlesville Police Department responded to a singular car crash at the 600 block of South Washington Boulevard. The accident did have a fatality involved which appears to be from a medical incident. After investigating the incident, BPD gave out this statement. “Two people were transported to...
OHP: Tulsa woman killed in Osage County crash
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Tulsa woman.
OK officers find stolen 1800s gate worth $25K: police
Investigators in Tulsa say they were able to recover several stolen items after learning about an eBay post.
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Two arrested after trying to sell stolen goods online
TULSA, Okla. — Two people were arrested after they tried to sell stolen goods online, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said in December 2022, they received several theft reports in the Swan Lake neighborhood in midtown Tulsa. Some of the stolen items were Christmas decorations and a statue.
Man In Custody After Leading Authorities On High-Speed Pursuit Through Creek County
A man is in custody on Tuesday after leading police on a high-speed chase from Sand Springs down southeast to Bristow. Sources say it started as a traffic stop, but the driver of a motorcycle took off and hit speeds of 115 mph. Officers eventually stopped him along Highway 16...
Tulsa woman wants justice after neighbor shot her dog with shotgun
A Tulsa dog owner is distraught after she said her neighbor shot her dog with a shotgun. Ashley Jefferson told FOX23 her dog, Bando, has to have his leg amputated.
KOKI FOX 23
TFD recognizes Tulsa police officer for performing life-saving CPR on a woman
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) recognized Tulsa Police Officer Cody Riley for his efforts during a 911 call. When firefighters arrived on the scene, Riley was performing CPR on a woman who had overdosed on fentanyl. “It was my first call out of the gate,” Riley told...
KOCO
Homicide investigation underway in connection with deadly crash on northern Oklahoma highway
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A homicide investigation is underway in connection with a deadly hit-and-run last collision last week in northern Oklahoma. Around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, a tan Chevrolet Tahoe and a white pickup truck collided on U.S. 64 near County Road 305 in Noble County. A passenger in the Tahoe was taken to a Stillwater hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
KOKI FOX 23
Authorities find 20 grams of meth in diaper bag, woman arrested
SAPULPA, Okla. — A woman was arrested after authorities found 20 grams of methamphetamine in a diaper bag, according to the Creek County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO said they served a search warrant at a Sapulpa home around 3:00 p.m. on Monday. Inside the home, they found Autumn...
