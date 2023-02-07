ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

Woman Injured In Shooting; Tulsa Police Searching For Suspect

Tulsa Police are searching for a person who is believed to be involved in a shooting near East Apache Street and North Peoria Avenue. Officers were staged outside a home where they thought the suspect was hiding but the Special Operations Team (SOT) found no one inside. According to police, it started after a couple got into an argument with the man who lives in the home. Police say the altercation somehow escalated and they exchanged gunfire.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Sand Springs police arrest alleged porch pirate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sand Springs Police Department arrested an alleged porch pirate Friday night. On Feb 3, a night shift officer received a call of a porch pirate that had just stolen packages on North Elder Court. Police obtained a description of the suspect and canvassed the...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KTUL

Police remove multiple pounds of heroin, meth, fentanyl off Tulsa streets

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division made a large seizure of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine last week. Officers seized 2.6 pounds of heroin, one pound of fentanyl, which is said to be approximately 224,000 dosage units, and 73 pounds of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Looking To Reunite Stolen Items To Owners

Police are trying to return dozens of stolen items found in a storage unit back to their rightful owners. Tulsa Police said officers arrested Brett Chamberlain in December in connection to almost 90 car break-ins. Authorities posted photos of the items on social media, saying they were recently found in...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Man's Security System Catches Drive-By Mail Thief On Camera

A Tulsa man is worried thieves may become more brazen after his cameras catch someone stealing mail from several homes in the middle of the night. Troy Horn said he’s reported it every time he caught it on his surveillance system, near 81st and Sheridan, but feels like nothing is being done by authorities. He said all he can do is sit back and watch as it happens.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Another arrest made in shooting, killing of Broken Arrow teen

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Broken Arrow Police arrested another teen in connection to the shooting and killing of Broken Arrow teenager Dacari Green. Ja’Cori Whitmore, 15, was arrested on Tuesday and is facing charges of first degree murder. Police said Whitmore will be charged as an adult, same...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Woman killed after failing to yield at stop sign in Osage County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a woman is dead after a crash on State Highway 20 near Skiatook on Wednesday evening. Troopers say 66-year-old Vickie Morrison was driving her 2020 Ford Escape southbound on Ranchland Road when she failed to yield at a stop sign. Morrison's vehicle was T-boned by a Ford F-150 traveling westbound on SH-20.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Car Crash in Bartlesville Results in Fatality

Late Monday morning the Bartlesville Police Department responded to a singular car crash at the 600 block of South Washington Boulevard. The accident did have a fatality involved which appears to be from a medical incident. After investigating the incident, BPD gave out this statement. “Two people were transported to...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TPD: Two arrested after trying to sell stolen goods online

TULSA, Okla. — Two people were arrested after they tried to sell stolen goods online, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said in December 2022, they received several theft reports in the Swan Lake neighborhood in midtown Tulsa. Some of the stolen items were Christmas decorations and a statue.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Homicide investigation underway in connection with deadly crash on northern Oklahoma highway

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A homicide investigation is underway in connection with a deadly hit-and-run last collision last week in northern Oklahoma. Around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, a tan Chevrolet Tahoe and a white pickup truck collided on U.S. 64 near County Road 305 in Noble County. A passenger in the Tahoe was taken to a Stillwater hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Authorities find 20 grams of meth in diaper bag, woman arrested

SAPULPA, Okla. — A woman was arrested after authorities found 20 grams of methamphetamine in a diaper bag, according to the Creek County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO said they served a search warrant at a Sapulpa home around 3:00 p.m. on Monday. Inside the home, they found Autumn...
SAPULPA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy