Galesburg Silver Streaks Girls Basketball @ Sterling Golden Warriors
The Galesburg Silver Streaks girls basketball team plays their final regular season game on the road against the Sterling Golden Warriors at Homer Musgrove Fieldhouse. The Streaks are 23-7 overall and 9-4 in the Western Big 6 Conference. The Golden Warriors sit at 3-24 and 0-12. Tom Meredith and Erik Gibson bring you the action at 6:40 for the pre-game a a 7:00 tip on 93.7 FM & 1400 AM WGIL and wgil.com.
Scots Put Five in Double Figures to Sweep Knox
MONMOUTH, ILL. (02/08/2023) The Monmouth College men’s basketball team put all five players in double figures and completed the season sweep of Knox with an 86-80 home win on Wednesday. The Fighting Scots (13-10, 9-5) are in third place in the Midwest Conference with two games left to play in the regular season.
Iowa’s best wrestlers: Meet the state’s top 220-pounders
By Dana Becker | Photo by Ginnie Coleman One wrestler stands out above all the rest when discussing the 220-pound weight in Iowa: Ben Kueter. The dual-sport future University of Iowa Hawkeye firmly placed his name on a short list of pound-for-pound greats in not only the state, ...
Unique $9.9M library and YMCA combo to open in Rock Island
The Rock Island Public Library and Two Rivers YMCA wrote a new chapter in their new shared history Tuesday. The two vital organizations now share a new home — 2715 30th Street, Rock Island, the former Tri-City Jewish Center of the Quad Cities — one of just three North American sites that include a YMCA and full Library branch under one roof.
A Beatles sister fondly remembered in the QC
Sixty years ago, a little British band called The Beatles were unknown in America. From Illinois, George Harrison’s older sister Louise helped change that, and afterward, their lives and music history would never be the same. Louise — the spunky, supportive Liverpool native who spent most of her life in the American Midwest — died Jan. 30, 2023 in Florida at age 91.
$160K 'up in the air' after Carl Sandburg College mailed check to wrong person
GALESBURG — Over $160,000 was reported stolen from Carl Sandburg College after staff discovered someone had impersonated an employee of the construction company renovating the school’s campus. Aaron Frey, public relations specialist for Carl Sandburg College, confirmed that $163,911 was withdrawn from a bank account tied to the...
Galesburg Mayor talks to WGIL about recent city business
Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman joined Galesburg’s Evening News on Thursday to talk about a range of city topics from recent weeks. Some of those include the creation of a new TIF District, controlling Lake Storey’s geese population, community branding, and the process of developing a community center.
Country Style Ice Cream to move Utica Ridge location to Bettendorf
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Country Style Ice Cream will be closing its Utica Ridge location in Davenport and moving to a new Bettendorf spot located at 3591 Tanglefoot Lane. The popular ice cream shop announced on Thursday, Feb. 9, that the new Bettendorf location will open sometime this spring. The...
SUV stolen out of Galesburg gets tracked for police – found parked on the street in Peoria
Galesburg Police responded to Circle K on East Main Street on Thursday of last week for a report of a stolen SUV. It was 1:30 in the morning at the time. The 49-year-old female victim, who lives in Davenport, told police she left her SUV running as she went inside the convenience store and then saw her SUV being driven away southbound on Allen’s Avenue. Galesburg Police viewed security video that showed an unknown black male subject exiting the store as the woman entered and approach the SUV. The black male subject had dreadlocks, a white hoodie, a black jacket, and white shoes. Video quality made officers unable to identify the subject.
Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen and Forest Grove
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of Bettendorf residents pushed back at a plan that could bring new commercial and multi-family units to the neighborhood at an informal meeting Wednesday. The development site is on the corner of Devils Glen Road and Forest Grove Drive. Rock Island-based E&A Enterprises LLC...
15 Best Restaurants in Bettendorf, IA
Bettendorf is a beautiful city in Scott County, Iowa, in the United States of America. It is the third largest city among the quad cities (Rock Island, Davenport, Bettendorf, and Moline), having a population of over 35,000. It will interest you to know that the Mississippi river passes through Bettendorf....
Next winter system arrives Wednesday night
Good morning and happy Wednesday! Temps out the door this morning will be in the mid to upper 20’s so still want that heavy coat. However, like yesterday, you will be able to trade the winter coat in for a lighter jacket this afternoon. Highs are expected to top out in the mid 40’s. Now […]
Hickey: People are ignoring a vital detail about Brian Ferentz's Iowa contract
When Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz’s new contract was revealed on Monday afternoon, everyone’s first instinct was to get their jokes off. And if there’s anyone who understands the value of getting jokes off before delving into the serious world of vital information, it’s me. There’s a reason you’re reading this here and not The New Yorker. Saturday Tradition provides me the proper platform. (Though I am interested to see how The New Yorker would cover the Big Ten.)
Multiple departments responded to Moline weekend garage fire
A Georgia man with a nationwide warrant was arrested by Dixon Police on Sunday after the department began an investigation into a report of a missing child. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC evening news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
Josh Blue, Heywood Banks set casino shows
Two well-known comedians are slated to perform at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, according to a news release. Comedian Josh Blue will perform in Rhythm City Casino’s Rhythm Room on Thursday, June 15, for two shows at 6:30 and 9 p.m. You must be 21 or older to attend either performance, because the Rhythm Room is on the casino floor. Tickets will be available for general admission online on Friday, Feb. 10 here or at The Market at Rhythm City for $25. A pre-sale for this performance will take place on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m.
Man pleads guilty in fatal Rock Island shooting
A verdict has been reached in a medical malpractice lawsuit for a surgery that took place at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, nearly seven years ago. Rock Island Fire Department promotes 4, including assistant fire chief. Updated: 5 hours ago. Tuesday Rock Island Fire Chief Robert Graff announced four new...
Huckleberry’s finally reopens to indoor dining
After nearly three years of coping with COVID, Jon Keim is finally reopening his beloved 30-year-old downtown Rock Island restaurant to indoor dining. The Original Huckleberry’s Great Pizza and Calzones, 223 18th St., was back in business Wednesday afternoon inside for the first time since March 2020. A confluence of personal challenges, staffing issues, shifting state regulations and health concerns kept the business focused on carryout business only after 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, owner Keim said Wednesday.
Galesburg boy arrested after stealing from Walmart for the sixth time in a month and a half
A 16-year-old Galesburg boy was finally caught on Friday afternoon after stealing from Walmart half a dozen times. Galesburg Police were dispatched to Walmart around 4:30 pm on Friday where the teen suspect had already departed the store in a pick-up truck. Officers stopped the truck near the intersection of North Seminary Street and East Fremont. The teen told police he had just left Walmart, but didn’t have a receipt for his purchase. He then gave police consent to search the truck where the other stolen items were located. Police reviewed security video at the store where the boy stole over $45 worth of items back on December 23rd, nearly $60 worth of goods on December 26th, $100 worth of goods on January 5th, over $100 worth of items on January 25th, and over $64 worth of items on Friday, February 3rd. The boy was placed under arrest and transported to the Public Safety Building for juvenile processing and was then processed at the Knox County Jail. The teen was charged with retail theft and released to his mother.
DeDecker Family, Cambridge, Named IL Pork Family of the Year 2023
Each year, the Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA) honors a pork producing family who has contributed to the long-term success of the industry through leadership and pork promotion on the local and state levels. In 2023, IPPA proudly recognizes the DeDecker family of Cambridge as the IPPA Family of the Year.
