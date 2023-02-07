A 16-year-old Galesburg boy was finally caught on Friday afternoon after stealing from Walmart half a dozen times. Galesburg Police were dispatched to Walmart around 4:30 pm on Friday where the teen suspect had already departed the store in a pick-up truck. Officers stopped the truck near the intersection of North Seminary Street and East Fremont. The teen told police he had just left Walmart, but didn’t have a receipt for his purchase. He then gave police consent to search the truck where the other stolen items were located. Police reviewed security video at the store where the boy stole over $45 worth of items back on December 23rd, nearly $60 worth of goods on December 26th, $100 worth of goods on January 5th, over $100 worth of items on January 25th, and over $64 worth of items on Friday, February 3rd. The boy was placed under arrest and transported to the Public Safety Building for juvenile processing and was then processed at the Knox County Jail. The teen was charged with retail theft and released to his mother.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO